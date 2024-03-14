I Love Thai and Sushi
Small Plates I Drinks
Appetizers
- Edamame$4.99
Boiled soybean, lightly salted
- Spicy Edamame$5.99
Boiled soybean mixed with garlic chili sauce
- Crab Rangoon$7.99
Cream cheese, imitation crab meat, onion, and green onion
- Crispy Spring Roll$6.99
Deep-fried veggie spring rolls
- Gyoza$7.99
Deep-fried pork and vegetable dumplings
- Thai Dumpling$8.99
Homemade ground pork and vegetables wrapped with wonton steamed
- Veggie Dumplings$6.99
Steamed soybean, ground tofu, onion, cabbage, radish, potato
- Chicken Satay$8.99
Grilled chicken on skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- Fried Tofu$7.99
- Veggie Tempura$7.99
Fried Japanese pumpkin, sweet potato, onion & broccoli
- Calamari Tempura$8.99
Fried calamari
- Shrimp Tempura$9.99
Fried shrimp
- Soft Shell Crab$13.99
Fried soft-shell crab
- Rock Shrimp$10.99
Fried shrimp with creamy sauce
Salad
- House Salad$3.99
Served with homemade ginger dressing
- Papaya Salad$9.99
Shredded papaya, tomato, green bean, and peanut mixed, lime dressing
- Larb$10.99
Ground meat with onion, cilantro, rice powder, and lime dressing
- Nam Tok$10.99
Sliced meat with red and green onions, cilantro and rice powder, and lime dressing (beef or pork)
- Yum Wun Sen$11.99
Bean noodles, shrimp, and ground chicken with tomato, cilantro, onion, and lime chili paste dressing
- Yum Seafood$13.99
Mixed shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime chili paste dressing
Soup
Kid's Meal
- Kid Fried Rice with Chicken$6.99
- Fries$3.99
- Cheese stick with fries$6.99
- Chicken Nuggets with French Fries$6.99
- Chicken Tenders with French Fries$6.99
- Battered Shrimp with French Fries$8.99
- Kid's meal small chickens fried rice, apple juice$7.99
- Kid's meal Fries and apple juice$4.99
- Kid's meal Cheese sticks, fries, apple juice$7.99
- Kid's meal Nugget, fries, apple juice$7.99
- Kid's meal Tender, fries, apple juice$7.99
- Kid's meal Battered shrimps, fries, apple juice$9.99
Dessert
Beverage
Thai Entrée
Noodle and Fried Rice
- Pad Thai noodle$12.99
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion, peanut
- Pad See Ewe noodle$12.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot, and cabbage
- Pad Kee Mao noodle$12.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, green bean, bell pepper, tomato, onion, carrot, and basil
- Pad Wun Sen noodle$12.99
Stir-fried silver noodles, egg, carrot, tomato, baby corn, and onion
- Rad Na Noodle$12.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, carrot, baby corn, and broccoli in gravy sauce
- Thai Noodle Soup$10.99
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic
- Thai Fried Rice$12.99
Stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, tomato, carrot & onion
- Basil Fried Rice$12.99
Stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, green bean, bell pepper, onion, and basil
Curries
- Green Curry$13.99
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green bean, and basil with green curry paste
- Red Curry$13.99
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green bean, and basils with red curry paste
- Panang Curry$13.99
Bell pepper with panang curry paste
- Massaman Curry$13.99
Potato, carrot, onion, pineapple, and peanut with massaman curry paste
- Yellow Curry$13.99
Potato, carrot, and onion with yellow curry paste
Entrée
- Pad Kra Prow$12.99
Stir-fried green beans, onion, bell pepper, and basil
- Veggie Deluxe$12.99
Stir-fried mixed vegetables
- Ginger Lover$12.99
Stir-fried ginger, carrot, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and bell pepper
- Cashew Nut$12.99
Stir-fried cashew nut, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, bell pepper, and onion
- Sweet and Sour entrée$12.99
Stir-fried tomato, pineapple, carrot, bell pepper, baby corn, and onion
- Tasty Eggplant$12.99
Stir-fried eggplant, bell pepper, carrot, basil
- Broccoli Delight$12.99
Stir-fried broccoli, mushroom, and carrot
- Garlic Pepper$12.99
Stir-fried carrot, green onion, and cabbage topped with fried garlic and cilantro
- Pad Ped$12.99
Stir-fried bamboo shoots, green beans, bell pepper, basil, and red curry paste
Thai Chef's Special
- Volcano Chicken$14.99
Batter fried chicken breast, steamed mixed vegetables
- Volcano Shrimp$16.99
Batter-fried shrimp steamed mixed vegetables
- Asparagus Delight$17.99
Sauteed asparagus, carrot, bell pepper, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and mussels
- Crab Fried Rice$18.99
Stir-fried jasmine rice, tomato, carrot, onion, egg, and real crab meat
- Hawaiian Fried Rice$16.99
Stir-fried jasmine rice, shrimp, chicken, egg, pineapple, tomato, carrot, onion, cashew nut
- Red Curry Fried Rice$16.99
Stir-fried jasmine rice, shrimp, chicken, green bean, bamboo, bell pepper, basils, fried egg
- Mango Tilapia$17.99
Crispy tilapia filet with sweet chili mango sauce
- Spicy Fish$17.99
Crispy tilapia filet, bell pepper, green bean, onion
- Deep-Fried Whole Tilapia$19.99
Deep-fried whole fish with chili lime sauce
Thai Side Dishes
Japanese menu
Teriyaki
Additional Sauces
- Eel Sauce$0.99
- Spicy Mayo$0.99
- Wasabi Mayo$0.99
- Sweet Mayo$0.99
- Yummy Sauce$0.99
- Ponzu Sauce$0.99
- Hot Sauce$0.99
- Chili's Oil$0.99
- Habanero Sauce$0.99
- Garlic Chili Sauce$0.99
- Sweet and Sour Sauce$0.50
- Dumplings Sauce$0.50
- Ginger Dressing 2 Oz$0.99
- Ginger Dressing 16 Oz$3.99
- Peanut Sauce 2 Oz$0.99
- Peanut Sauce 16 Oz$6.99
- Wasabi$0.99
- Pickled Ginger$0.99
- Crunch
Sushi Bar Appetizers
- Beef Tataki$10.99
Slices seared New York strip on cucumber with ponzu sauce and sesame seed
- Tuna Tataki$10.99
Slices seared tuna and avocado on radish with ponzu sauce
- Salmon Tataki$10.99
Slices seared salmon and avocado on radish with ponzu sauce
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$10.99
Slices yellowtail with jalapeño and cilantro on radish with ponzu sauce
- White fish ceviche$9.99
Red snapper, jalapeño, cilantro, kosher salt, lime juice and hot sauce.
- Wasabi Tuna$10.99
Batter fried tuna and seaweed on radish with wasabi mayo
- Jalapeño Bomber$6.99
Spicy tuna, crab salad, cream cheese in jalapeño batter fried, spicy, sweet mayo, eel sauce
- Classic Bomb/Monkey Brain$10.99
Batter fried avocado, spicy tuna, crab salad with spicy, sweet mayo, and eel sauce
- Sushi Starter$12.99
6 pieces of assorted nigiri (chef's choice) with rice
- Sashimi Starter$12.99
6 pieces of assorted sashimi (chef's choice) without rice
- Seaweed Salad$5.99
Cold-seasoned green seaweed
- Crab Salad$5.99
Shredded imitation crabmeat with crunch, eel, spicy mayo, and green onion
- Crab Sunomono$5.99
Imitation crabmeat on cucumber with ponzu sauce
- Octopus Sunomono$6.99
Octopus sashimi on cucumber with ponzu sauce
- Seafood Sunomono$7.99
Small cut of assorted sashimi on cucumber with ponzu sauce
- Cucumber Salad$3.99
Cucumber, seaweed marinade in house vinaigrette with sesame seed
Basic Sushi Roll
- California Roll$6.00
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado
- Crab Roll$6.00
Crab salad with crunch
- Salmon Roll$6.00
- Tuna Roll$6.00
- Yellowtail Roll$6.00
- Chicken Tempura Roll$6.00
Batter fried chicken with eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
Batter fried shrimp, and avocado with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Spicy California Roll$7.00
California roll with spicy mayo
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
Spicy salmon, crunch, cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Spicy tuna, crunch, cucumber
- Spicy Scallop Roll$7.00
Cooked spicy scallops, crunch, and cucumber with spicy mayo
- Salmon Avocado Roll$7.00
Fresh salmon avocado
- Tuna Avocado Roll$7.00
Fresh tuna avocado
- Yellowtail Avocado Roll$7.00
Fresh yellowtail, avocado
- Ebi Roll$8.00
Cooked shrimp and cucumber with eel sauce
- Unagi Roll$8.00
Eel, cucumber, and avocado with eel sauce
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, boiled asparagus
- Spider Roll$9.00
Batter fried soft shell crab, crab salad, avocado cucumber with eel sauce
- Golden California roll$9.99
- Golden Philadelphia roll$10.99
Vegetable Roll
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Avocado Roll$5.00
- Avocado Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Tempura Asparagus Roll$6.00
Batter fried asparagus, and avocado with eel sauce
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
Batter fried sweet potato with eel sauce
- Veggie Roll$6.00
Seaweed salad, pickled radish, avocado, asparagus
- Spicy Veggie Roll$7.00
Jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, avocado
Chef's Special Roll
- Arizona Roll$10.99
Boiled asparagus, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, yellowtail, ponzu, hot sauce and green onion
- Baconmania Roll$12.99
Shrimp tempura, bacon, cream cheese, avocado, yummy, eel, hot sauce
- Bahamas Roll$11.99
White tuna, avocado, cucumber, spicy scallop, eel sauce, green
- Bangkok Roll$10.99
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, mango, sweet chili sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$13.99
Soft shell crab, crab stick, cucumber, eel, avocado, eel sauce
- Cherry Blossom Roll$13.99
Spicy tuna, cilantro, jalapeño, tuna, avocado, fish egg, green onion, spicy mayo, eel, hot sauce
- Crazy Tuna Roll$11.99
Cooked shrimp, crab salad, eel deep fried, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, green onion
- Double Crunch Roll$11.99
Spicy tuna, crunch, crab sticks, spicy salmon, eel sauce, crunch
- E-San Roll$11.99
California roll, fresh salmon, lime slices, sweet mayo
- Fuji Roll$13.99
Cream cheese, smoked salmon, crab stick deep-fried with spicy crab, crunch, yummy, sweet mayo
- Garden Roll$11.99
Soy paper, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, pickle radish, radish sprouts
- Go Blue$11.99
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado deep-fried, crab salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunch
- Godzilla Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, avocado, spicy tuna, soft shell crab, green onion, ponzu, eel sauce
- I Love Dragon Roll$16.99
California roll, sliced eel, eel sauce, sesame seed
- Inferno$12.99
Shrimp tempura, white tuna, cucumber, spicy tuna, wasabi, sweet mayo, masago, green onions, crunch
- King Kong Roll$15.99
Shrimp, crab salad, eel and avocado deep fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, Japanese mayo, fried sweet potatoes
- Las Vegas Roll$11.99
Salmon, crab stick, sweet egg cream cheese deep-fried, jalapeño, yummy, eel, hot sauce
- Lobster Roll$10.99
Soy paper, lobster salad, avocado, cream cheese deep fried with eel sauce
- Midori Roll$11.99
Soy paper, batter fried asparagus, sweet potato, avocado, radish sprouts, sweet mayo, eel, hot sauce
- Ocean Roll$11.99
Soy paper, tuna, salmon, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, chili oil, lime
- Orange Blossom Roll$13.99
Spicy salmon, cilantro, jalapeño, fresh salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, fish egg, green onion
- Pattaya Roll$11.99
Crab salad, cream cheese, fresh salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce and baked
- Phuket Roll$13.99
Cilantro, cucumber, seared tuna, avocado, cooked shrimp, ponzu, eel, hot sauce, green onion
- Play boy Roll$15.99
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cooked shrimp, mayo, eel, hot sauce, seasoning served on fire
- Rainbow Roll$13.99
California roll topped with assorted seafood
- Sawasdee Roll$10.99
Cooked shrimp, crab salad, pineapple, avocado, sweet chili sauce
- Snow Roll$11.99
Spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, white tuna, sweet, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Spicy Dragon Roll$13.99
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel, and habanero sauce
- Spicy Girl Roll$15.99
Shrimp tempura crab salad, cooked shrimp, mayo, eel, hot sauce, seasoning served on fire
- Subie Roll$11.99
Cooked shrimp, spicy scallop, asparagus, seared tuna, avocado, ponzu, green onion
- Tiger Roll$12.99
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, salmon, white tuna, spicy mayo, habanero, eel sauce
- Tokyo Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura avocado, tuna, crab stick, mayo, eel, and hot sauce
- Volcano Roll$13.99
Cooked shrimp, crab stick, avocado, cream cheese deep-fried, crab salad, mayo, eel, hot sauce, torched
- Temptation roll$15.99
Shrimp tempura, crab salad topped with tuna, salmon, lobster salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce and torched topped with fish egg & green onion.
- Secret Hamachi roll$15.99
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber topped with yellowtail, fried jalapeño, fish egg & ponzu sauce.
- Checkers roll$11.99
Spicy salmon & cucumber topped with yellowtail, tuna & spicy mayo.
- Yamada roll$10.99
Soy paper, red snapper tempura, crab salad, avocado topped with sweet chili sauce and crispy wontons skin
- Kiss of dragon roll$14.99
Spicy crab salad, avocado topped with assorted seafoods, fried jalapeño, chili oil, habanero sauce and sesame seeds.
- Texas roll$11.99
Deep fried Cajun chicken green onion, avocado topped with Japanese mayo, eel sauce, dots of hot sauce.
Special Combination
- Chirashi$23.99
Assorted seafood on sushi rice
- Tekka Don$23.99
Sashimi tuna on sushi rice
- Una Don$24.99
Broiled eel on sushi rice
- Sake Don$23.99
Sashimi salmon on sushi rice
- Sushi Dinner Combo$26.99
8 nigiri, California roll
- Sashimi Dinner Combo$26.99
12 sashimi, spicy tuna roll
- Sushi and Sashimi Dinner Combo$30.99
6 nigiri, 6 sashimi, California roll
- Love Boat$59.99
Nigiri, 15 sashimi, California roll, spicy tuna roll
Nigiri - Sashimi
- Maguro Tuna$5.99
- Hamachi Yellowtail$5.99
- Salmon (Sake$5.99
- Shiro Maguro White Tuna$5.99
- Smoked Salmon$5.99
- Tako Octopus$5.99
- Unagi Eel$5.99
- Ikura Salmon Roe$5.99
- Spicy Hotategai Spicy Scallop$5.99
- Spicy Tuna$5.99
- Spicy Salmon$5.99
- Tai Red Snapper$5.99
- Ika Squid$4.99
- Ebi Cooked Shrimp$4.99
- Tobiko Flying Fish Roe$5.99
- Masago Smelt Roe$4.99
- Tamago Sweet Egg$3.99
- Saba Mackerel$4.99
- Kanikama Crab Stick$4.99
- Tofu Pouch$3.99
Side of sauce
2 oz
- Cucumber sauce$0.99
- Dumplings sauce$0.99
- Eel sauce$0.99
- Garlic chili sauce$0.99
- Ginger dressing$0.99
- Habanero sauce$0.99
- Hot sauce$0.99
- Japanese mayo$0.99
- Peanut sauce$1.99
- Ponzu sauce$0.99
- Soy sauce pack$0.05
- Spicy mayo$0.99
- Sweet & sour sauce$0.99
- Sweet mayo$0.99
- Wasabi mayo$0.99
- Yum yum sauce$0.99
- Wasabi$0.99
- Pickled ginger$0.99