Iceberg Drive Inn - Spanish Fork 758 South Spanish Fork Parkway
Ice Cream
- Kids Shake.$5.49
A kids size of our famous thick shake (12 oz)
- Mini Shake$5.99
The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.
- Regular Shake$6.49
Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.
- Small Cone.$1.99
Our small cone. Choose chocolate, vanilla or twist. Have us chocolate dip it to make it even better.
- Large Cone.$2.79
Our large cone! 5 levels of fun. Vanilla, chocolate or twist!
- Sundae$5.29
Choose vanilla, chocolate or twist. Then choose one or more of our amazing homemade toppings. Whipped cream and nuts are optional
- Float$4.99
Choose your favorite soda flavor and we will add some of our signature vanilla soft serve. 20 oz.
- Freeze$4.99
Choose your favorite soda and we mix it with vanilla for a tasty treat you can drink thru a straw.
- Bag of Ice$2.99
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Iceburger$6.49
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
- Double Iceburger$7.89
Our famous Iceburger. Just in a 1/2 pound version.
- Rodeo Burger$7.29
- Pastrami Burger$7.69
Sliced pastrami and swiss melted on the grill. We then put it on top of a fresh cooked all beef patty with our burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Sandwich$6.89
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. Then we add lettuce, tomato and our home made white sauce.
- Cordon Bleu$7.99
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy patty. We then melt ham and swiss together and place on top of the chicken patty. We include our white sauce, lettuce, tomato and a little bit of mustard. A customer favorite!
- Fish Sandwich$6.49
- Footlong$6.49
We split a 1/3 lb hot dog and cook it right on the grill. Served with a toasted bun and your choice of condiments.
- BLT$5.99
A traditional BLT on texas toast with 4 strips of crispy bacon.
- Grilled Cheese$3.69
Two slices of texas toast that we butter and toast on the grill. Add two slices of melted american cheese and you have yourself a classic treat!
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$5.49
Two slices of american cheese on toasted texas toast. We then add slices of ham and melt it all together. Gooey goodness.
- Jr Cheeseburger$3.99
Our kids cheese burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, american cheese, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.
- Jr Hamburger$3.69
Our kids burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.
- Cup of Chili$4.99Out of stock
- Chili Dog$7.99Out of stock
- Chili Burger$7.99Out of stock
Combos
- Iceburger Combo$10.89
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
- Double Iceburger Combo$12.89
Our amazing DOUBLE 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
- Pastrami Combo$11.99
We melt sliced pastrami and swiss cheese together and then place it on top of a fresh cooked 1/4 lb beef patty. We then put our homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
- Rodeo Combo$11.79
- Hickory Combo$11.49
- Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
- Chicken Cordon Combo$12.99
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We melt ham and swiss on the grill before combining it with the chicken, white sauce, lettuce, tomato and a little mustard. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
- Footlong Combo$10.89
We split and grill a 1/3 lb footlong hotdog. Choose your condiments on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
- BLT Combo$10.49
Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then mayo, lettuce, tomato and 4 slices of crispy bacon. Choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
- Grilled Cheese Combo$9.99
- Ham and Cheese Combo$10.69
Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then add 2 slices of american cheese and hot ham slices. Serious comfort food. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
- Chili Burger Combo$13.49Out of stock
- Chili Dog Combo$13.49Out of stock
We split and grill a 1/3 lb footlong hotdog. Choose your condiments on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Fried Foods
- Fries$2.99
- Large Fries$3.99
Extra large serving of our famous fries. And always served with our amazing fry sauce.
- Frings$4.39
Cant decide? Try our half order of fries and a half order of our hand breaded rings
- Onion Rings$4.69
We take the biggest onion we can find, cut it half and then hand bread them in our stores every day. So fresh and tasty. Served with our homemade fry sauce
- Zucchini Strips$4.69
We hand cut zucchini and bread them in the store every day. Still with a bit of crisp and served with cool ranch dressing.
- Tots$3.99
Classic tots! Served with our homemade fry sauce.
- Ranch Tots$4.79
Fresh cooked tots that we toss in a Hidden Valley Ranch powder. Super tasty.
- Cajun Tots$4.79
Tots straight from the fryer that we toss in a cajun seasoning. Not too spicy, but a little bit of kick. Served with cool ranch dressing.
- Spicy Fries$3.99
Fresh fries tossed in a cajun seasoning and served with ranch dipping sauce.
- Ranch Fries$3.99
Fries tossed in a Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Crinkle cut sweet potato with our famous fry sauce. For an extra treat ask for some marshmallow creme dipping sauce.
- Corndog$2.89
Fresh from the fryer corndog. Hot and crispy.
- Pickle Chips$4.69
Deep fried pickle chips. Served with ranch dipping sauce.
- Mozz Sticks$4.69
5 breaded mozz sticks deep fried to perfection. Served with a marinara dipping sauce.
- Chili Chz Fries$6.29Out of stock
Dinners
- Chicken Dinner$10.99
4 fresh cooked chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to our onion rings, tots or any of our other tasty sides.
- Chicken Dinner Combo$12.49
Our chicken dinner with a drink. Upgrade to one of our famous thick shakes in over 50 flavors.
- Fish Dinner$12.99
3 pieces of crispy fried fish served with our home made tartar sauce. Includes fries or your can upgrade to one of our other tasty sides.
- Fish Dinner Combo$14.49
Our fish dinner paired with a 20 oz soda. Upgrade the soda to a Famous Thick Shake
- Ex Chicken Strip$2.99
Single chicken strip with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Ex Fish Piece$3.99
A crispy piece of fish served with home made tartar.
