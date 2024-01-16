Ice House BBQ
Food
STARTERS
- Nacho Nirvana
House-Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken or Black Beans, Generous Layers Of Fresh Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and Crispy Tortilla Chips. Served With A Side Of WArm Queso, Zesty Pico De Gallo, And Creamy Guacomole for dipping$23.00
- Smoked Whitefish Dip
Served with Warm Naan and Flatbread Crackers$16.00
- House-made Kettle Chips
House-Made Kettle Chips With A Warm Dripping Sauce Of Bleu Cheese Fondue$14.00
- Sweet Potato Chili-Cheese Fries
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries, Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Brisket Chili$16.00
- Fried Brie
Panko Crusted And Flash Fried Brie, Sliced Apples, Grapes, Baguette Slices, Michigan Cherry Compote$16.00
- BBQ Eggrolls
Smoked Brisket And Pulled Pork, Onions, Peppers, Napa Cabbage, Served With Barbecue Sauce$17.00
- Burnt Ends Mac and Cheese
Crispy Smoked Brisket, Pork Butt Ends, Creamy Cheddar, Elbow Macaroni.*Ask For Bold and Spicy$18.00
- Smoked Brisket Chili
Made Fresh With House-Smoked Brisket, Garnished With Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, And Cheddar Cheese, Served With Cheesy Jalapeno Cornbread$12.00
- Soup Du Jour
Chef's Daily Whim$8.00
HANDHELDS
- Smokehouse Smash Burger
Signature Blend Patty, Sliced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Carmelized Onions, Toasted Brioche Bun. Add Bacon $4 or Fried Egg $2$22.00
- Brisket Sandwich
Tender House-Smoked Brisket, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Pepper Jack Cheese, Horsey Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun$23.00
- Whole Hog
House-Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Tangy Coleslaw, Toasted Brioche Bun$21.00
- Black Bean Burger
Locally Sourced Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, Gluten-Free Kaiser Roll$18.00
- Brisket Tacos
Chopped Smoked Brisket, House-Made Queso, Pickled Red Onions, Sliced Jalapenos, Flash-Fried Corn Tortilla Shells$21.00
- Monte Cristo
Turkey, Ham, Swiss, and Cheddar on Texas Toast, Beer Battered and Dusted With Powdered Sugar, Served With Spicy Pepper Jelly$19.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Sweet Hawaiian Roll, Pimento Cheese, Served With Pickle Chips$21.00
- Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich
House-Smoked, Basted in Signature House BBQ Sauce, Fig Jam, Manchego Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bread$20.00
SMOKEHOUSE Classics
- Whitefish & Chips
Wild Caught Locally, Flash Fried and Served With Coleslaw, Fries and Tartar Sauce$25.00
- Baby Back Ribs
Slow-Smoked With Signature House Rub, Basted With Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Served With Coleslaw And Cheesy Jalapeno Cornbread$25.00
- Smokehouse Special
Slow-Smoked Brisket or Pork Shoulder Served With Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Coleslaw, Cheesy Jalapeno Cornbread$28.00
- Smoked Half Chicken
Cinnamon-Chipotle Spice Rubbed and Slow-Smoked, Basted With Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Served With Coleslaw and Cheesy Jalapeno Cornbread$26.00
SALADS
- Chopped Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Sweet Corn, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Croutons, Crispy Onions, Creamy Garlic Dressing$21.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Croutons. Add Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Smoked Brisket $4$18.00
- Michigan Summer Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Glazed Walnuts, Sliced Red Onions, Chopped Eggs, Dried Michigan Cherries, Sliced Pears, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Served With Honey-Mustard Dressing$18.00
- Small Garden$10.00
- Small Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese, Focaccia Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing$10.00
STONE-FIRED PIZZA
- Blanco Pizza
Traditional White Pizza With Ricotta, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese$23.00
- Sweet & Spicy
Cup-Char Pepperoni, Signature Cheese Blend, House-Made Tomato Sauce, Hot Honey Drizzle$23.00
- Cheese Pizza
House-Made Tomato Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend$20.00
- Smokehouse Pizza
Shaved Smoked Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend$24.00
- Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, House-Made Tomato Sauce, Fresh Parmesan Cheese$20.00
- Sweet & Savory Pizza
Brie Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Fig Jam, Fresh Ricotta, Prosciutto Ham, Microgreens, Signature Cheese Blend$23.00
- B.L.T. Pizza
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Shaved Lettuce, House-Made Tomato Sauce, Duke's Mayonnaise Drizzle$24.00
FOR THE KIDS
DESSERTS
Drinks
Beverages
Draft Beer
Canned Beer
Red, White, & Bubbly
Featured Cocktails
- Lavender Lemonade
Lavender, Lemonade, Vodka, Butterfly Pea Flower Tea$15.00
- Sunset on the Straits
Coconut Rum, Coconut Cream, Pineapple and Orange Juice, Grenadine. Add a Dark Rum Floater$15.00
- Loca Mocha Iced Coffee
Cold Brew, Bailey's, Coco Rum, Raw Sugar Rim, Cinnamon$15.00
- Smokehouse Bloody Mary
House-blended Smoked Bloody Mary Mix, Montreal Seasoned Rim, Vodka$15.00
- Ice House Switchel$8.00
- Black Ice Mojito
Silver Rum, Blackberry Puree, Mint, Simple Soda, Lime$15.00
- Strawberry Margarita
On The Rocks or Frozen$15.00
- HGC Gin and Tonic
Rosemary Simple, Lime, HGC Gin, Cranberry Splash, Tonic, Rossemary$15.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Manhattan$15.00
Frosty Ice Caps
- Chocolate Chili Chiller$16.00
- Grasshopper
Crème de Menthe, Crème de Cacao, Vanilla Ice Cream, Ryba's Chocolate Fudge Syrup, Whipped Cream$16.00
- Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, Bailey's, Vanilla Ice Cream, Ryba's Chocolate Fudge Syrup$16.00
- Orange Creamsicle
Vanilla Vodka, Orange Juice, Triple Sec, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Orange Twist$16.00
- Red Squirrel
Amaretto, Crème de Cacao, Bing Cherry Juice, Ice Cream, and Nutmeg, Whipped Cream$16.00