ICHI by Torino
DRINKS
BOBA Tea/Smoothie
Ramune -Japanese Soda
Ramune Original
With its refreshing lemon-lime flavor, this original ramune is a sweet and bubbly sensation.
Ramune Strawberry
Strawberry Ramune is a bottle full of vibrant and delightfully sweet and sour refreshment that boasts flavors of strawberry in every drop!
Ramune Peach
Enjoy a taste of summertime in Japan with peach ramune. Slightly carbonated, sweet and refreshing.
Bottle/Can Drinks
Green Tea (16.9 foz) - unsweetened
A clean and earthy flavored tea.
Jasmine Tea (16.9 foz) -unsweetened
A delicate floral flavored tea.
Barley Tea (16.9 foz) - caffeine free, unsweetened
Classic Japanese herbal tea.
Pokka Milk Coffee (10.01 foz)
Sweet milk coffee
UCC Milk Tea
Milk Tea containing a mild tasting yet sweet flavored Assam Tea.
Coca-Cola (20 foz)
Diet Coke (20 foz)
Sprite (20 foz)
Calpico Original (16.9 foz)
Popular Japanese uncarbonated drink.
Calpico Mango (16.9 foz)
Mango flavored uncarbonated drink from Calpico.
Ume Fruit (Plum) Sparkling Juice (11.9 foz)
Tarte plum soda.
Water (16.9 foz)
Snacks
Japanese chilled sweets
Orange Jelly Drink
Fruit Jelly Drink allows you to enjoy refreshing jelly without a spoon!
Pudding
Hapi pudding is a delicious Japanese-style pudding that features a jiggly and yellow pudding with a caramel topping.
Sakuraya Strawberry Daifuku
Strawberry flavored mochi filled with sweet white bean paste called shiroan.
Sakuraya Miyako Mochi
There are small bite size pieces of fresh, chewy mochi dusted in kinako(soybean powder) that gives it a nutty, almost savory flavor.
Shiratama Zenzai
Traditional japanese dessert consisting of Anko( sweet bean paste) with shiratama mochi.
Matcha Tiramisu
Rich and creamy, this decadent matcha tiramisu dessert layers with matcha soaked cake with cream.
Chocolate and Cookies
Hello Kitty Strawberry Biscuits
Hello Kitty crunchy biscuit sticks come with a creamy strawberry frosting for dipping.
Hello Kitty Chocolate Biscuits
Hello Kitty crunchy biscuit sticks come with a creamy chocolate frosting for dipping.
Pocky Chocolate
These delicious Pocky sticks are dipped in a sweet chocolate cream coating.
Pocky Matcha
Pocky Matcha blends finely powdered matcha into a creamy Green Tea coating around the sticks for an authentic taste.
Pocky Strawberry
These bestselling Pocky sticks are dipped in a sweet strawberry cream coating.
Every Burger Cookies
Every Burger Cookies are small chocolate and sesame confections from Japan that are shaped like cheeseburgers.
Lumonde Cookies
A beloved chocolate snack in Japan, these crepe layers wrapped in rich cocoa cream create a crispy dessert cookie.
Hello Kitty Chocolate Marshmallow
Individually wrapped sweet and soft marshmallows filled with chocolate cream.
Savory Snacks
Hapi Arare Rice Crackers Tokyo Mix
A traditional blend of all the favorite Japanese style trail mix bits.
JagaRico Original
A crunchy potato snack with delicious seasoning.
Curvee Puff
These corn puffs snacks feature a delicious umami flavor and salty taste.
Calbee Potato Chips
A classic seaweed and salt flavored potato chip.
Happy Turn
A popular sweet and salty rice cracker snack that is soft, crunchy, and delicious.