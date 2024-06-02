Ichiban Charleston
Sushi Bar
- Crab Stick (Kani Kama)
Made without raw fish$5.75
- Freshwater Eel (Unagi)$7.25
- Salmon (Syake)$7.25
- Salmon Roe (Ikura)$7.25
- Salmon Smoked (Syake)
Made without raw fish$6.25
- Smelt Roe (Ikura)$6.25
- Toro Tuna Belly
Based on availability$15.25
- Tuna (Maguro)$8.25
- Yellow Tail (Hamachi)$8.25
- Poke Bowl$14.25
- Ichiban Deluxe$25.25
- Sashimi Deluxe$34.75
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo$36.35
- Sashimi Nachos$5.50+
- Sashimi Appetizer$20.25
- Tekka Don$30.25
- Oysters$3.50
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$18.95
- Appalachian Hamachi$18.95
Special Maki
- 101 Maki
Made without raw fish. Crab, avocado, cucumber, lobster and crunch, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo$10.25
- Ahi Maki
Romaine, avocado, cucumber and crunch, topped with seared tuna, feta, scallions and ponzu$13.25
- Alaska Maki
Made without raw fish. Smoked salmon and crab stick$7.25
- Almost Heaven Maki
Made without raw fish. Shrimp and blue crab, crunch, spicy mayo, scallions and chili pepper$13.25
- Archie Maki
Made without raw fish. Avocado, crab stick, crunch and sesame seeds$4.25
- Baja Hamachi Maki
Seafood mix, cilantro and crunch, topped with yellowtail, chili oil, chili pepper and jalapeno$15.25
- Boston Maki
Made without raw fish. Lettuce, avocado and smoked salmon$7.25
- California Maki
Made without raw fish. Avocado, crab stick and sesame seeds$6.25
- Capitol Street Maki
Spicy tuna, cucumber and crunch topped with avocado, spicy mayo and sriracha$12.25
- Charleston Maki
Made without raw fish. Eel, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce$9.25
- Crunch Maki
Made without raw fish. Tempura crunch, crab and spicy mayo$7.25
- Dragon Maki
Cream cheese, salmon and cucumber, topped with eel, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$12.75
- Dynamite Maki
Yellowtail, salmon, avocado and tuna, fried and topped with spicy mayo and chili pepper$15.25
- Eel and Cucumber Maki
Made without raw fish. Barbequed eel, cucumber, sesame seeds and eel sauce$7.25
- Firecracker Maki
Made without raw fish. Crab stick, crunch, cucumber, chili oil, spicy mayo and chili pepper$11.25
- Ichiban Maki
Yellowtail, salmon and avocado, topped with tuna$13.25
- Jayden Maki
Tuna, cilantro, cucumber, chili oil and smelt roe$11.25
- Lobster Maki
Made without raw fish. Cream cheese, avocado and crunch, topped with lobster salad, eel sauce and sesame seeds$13.25
- Melt in Your Mouth Maki
Made without raw fish. Cucumber, cream cheese, avocado and eel, rolled in smelt roe and eel sauce$11.25
- Philly Maki
Made without raw fish. Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and sesame seeds$7.75
- Rainbow Maki
Avocado, smelt roe, crab stick and topped with five kinds of fish$12.75
- Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna, spicy mayo and scallions$7.25
- Tekka Maki
Tuna$6.25
- Veggie Maki
Avocado, cucumber and carrot$6.25
- Volcano Maki
Made without raw fish. Blue crab and shrimp, cucumber, topped with shrimp$19.25
- Winterplace Maki
Made without raw fish. Tempura asparagus, cream cheese, scallions, eel sauce and sesame seeds$10.25
- WV Maki
Yellowtail, cucumber and scallions, topped with fresh salmon$12.75
- Kitchen Pantry Maki$14.95
- Scorpion Maki$10.95
Salads
From Bar 101
- Wings
Eight wings mild, hot or teriyaki style$10.25
- Teriyaki Pork Nachos
Four wantons topped with teriyaki pulled pork, queso blanco, fresh pico, lettuce and sour cream$11.25
- Nine-Spice Salmon Salad
9-spice salmon, seared and served over a spring mix with tomatoes, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese and a balsamic drizzle$11.75
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken atop romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing$10.75
- Filet Salad
Filet tips, grilled with onions and served over a spring mix with avocado and tomatoes$11.75
- Cheeseburger
Cooked-to-order, served on a brioche bun, choice of cheese, with mayo, lettuce and tomato, served with fries$10.50
- Teriyaki Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, served teriyaki-style with creamy cole slaw, served with fries$10.25
- Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, dijon honey mustard, lettuce and tomato, served with fries$10.50
- BLT
Applewood smoked bacon with mayo, lettuce and tomato, served with fries$8.25
Appetizers
- Edamame
Steamed soy pods, sprinkled with sea salt$5.25
- Chicken Egg Rolls
Minced chicken and vegetables served with spicy ginger sauce$7.95
- Laotian Egg Rolls
A crispy roll with beef, mixed vegetables and noodles served with sweet chili sauce$7.25
- Vegetarian Egg Rolls
A crispy roll with mixed vegetables and noodles served with sweet chili sauce$6.95
- Gyoza
Pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce$8.25
- Wasabi Shumai
Steamed pork dumplings with shrimp and a spicy wasabi crust$7.25
- Shumai
Crabmeat and shrimp steamed dumplings with soy mustard sauce$6.25
- Ichiban Beef Rolls
Thinly sliced NY strip rolled with scallions and topped with a garlic teriyaki sauce$13.25
- Seared Ahi Tuna
Topped with feta cheese and scallions, drizzled with ponzu sauce$13.25
- Lava Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a spicy/sweet zesty sauce$13.25
- Rock Shrimp Tempura
Drizzled with spicy mayo sauce and sprinkled with chili pepper$13.25
- Takoyaki$10.95
Salads and Soups
- Ichiban Side Salad
Romaine topped with tomatoes, red onions, carrots and cucumbers served with our house-made creamy ginger dressing$4.75
- Udon Nabeyaki
Udon noodles in a soy broth with chicken, bok choy, red peppers, shiitake mushrooms and egg drop with 2 shrimp tempura$18.25
- Tonkotsu Pork Ramen
Ramen noodles in a savory pork and soy broth with pork tenderloin, shiitake mushroom, spinach and egg drop$18.25
- Miso Soup
Soybean base and fish stock garnished with tofu, green onions and wakame$4.25
Seafood Entrées
Beef and Poultry Entrées
- Mongolian Filet
Stir-fried in a spicy asian sauce with bok choy, mixed vegetables and sesame seeds$25.25
- Ichiban Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken with steamed, mixed vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds$16.25
- Bamboo Tempura Chicken
Bamboo shoots, peppers and onions and chicken in a general tso's sauce topped with cilantro$16.25
- Sesame Chicken
Tender chicken breaded and deep-fried, sautéed with broccoli and garlic in a sweet savory sesame sauce$17.25
- Chicken Fried Rice$10.25
Curry, Noodle and Vegetarian Entrées
- Singapore Rice Noodles
Mixed vegetables in curry sauce$18.25
- Vegetarian Singapore Rice Noodles
Stir-fried vegetables and rice noodles$15.25
- Yaki-Udon
Udon noodles stir-fried with onions, peppers, bok choy and your choice of chicken or filet in a spicy oyster sauce$20.25
- Yakisoba Udon
Udon noodles stir-fried with onions, peppers, bok choy and your choice of chicken or filet in a sweet yakisoba sauce$20.25
- Asian Vegetables
Fresh vegetables stir-fried in a light soy garlic sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds and served with steamed rice$13.25