House of Umami Canton 45250 Ford Rd
Sharables
- Crispy Cheese Rangoon (C)$8.00
Made in-house hand folded wontons, filled with a creamy blend of krab meat and cream cheese. Served with a sweet chili sauce.
- Spring Rolls (C)$6.00
Golden-brown spring rolls filled with a vibrant mix of fresh vegetables. Served with a sweet and tangy dipping sauce.
- Potstickers (C)$6.00
Pan fried dumplings stuffed with a flavorful blend of meat and vegetables. Served with a zesty dipping sauce.
- Edamame (C)$6.00
Lightly steamed young soybeans, sprinkled with sea salt.
- Roasted Shishito Peppers (C)$7.00
Flavorful shishito peppers pan-fried and tossed in a cumin seasoning, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Topped with sweet lemon juice.
- Bang Bang Chicken (C)$9.00
Chicken tossed in our signature spicy-sweet Bang Bang sauce. Topped with fresh green onions.
- Bao Bun (C)$3.00
Soft, steamed bao bun filled with tender choice of protein, pickles, and signature sauce.
- Avocado Bombs (C)$9.00
Deep fried avocados stuffed with cream cheese. Topped with krab salad, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.
- Loaded Fries (C)$9.00
Crispy fries loaded with our house made Yumyum and spicy mayo sauces and topped with green onion.
- Umami Taco (C)$10.00
Choice of protein served in 3 hardshell tacos. Topped with Chef's signature sauce, fresh vegetables and fruits.
Artisan Ramen
- Tokyo Shoyu Ramen (C)$17.00
Chashu, molten egg, seasoned bamboo shoots, spinach, scallions, nori, naruto.
- Chicken Shio Ramen (C)$16.00
Chicken chashu. molten egg, seasoned bamboo shoots, scallions, nori.
- Tonkotsu Ramen (C)$18.00
Chashu, molten egg, seasoned bamboo shoots, sweet corn, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, nori.
- Miso Ramen (C)$17.00
Chashu, molten egg, bean sprouts, sweet corn, seasoned bamboo shoots, nori, sesame seeds.
- Tantanmen (C)$17.00
Ground chashu, bok choy, molten egg, scallions, sesame seeds, chili threads.
- Curry Ramen (C)$17.00
Fried tofu, seasoned bamboo shoots, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, sweet corn, nori.
- Stir-Fried Noodles (C)$16.00
Thinly sliced chicken and beef, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, scallions, nori strips, soba noodles, Served with no broth.
- Vegan Ramen (C)$15.00
Tofo chashu, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, crispy onion, nori.
Bowls
Sushi
- California Roll (C)$6.00
- Spicy California Roll (C)$7.00
- Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll (C)$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll (C)$8.00
- Philadelphia Roll (C)$8.00
- Alaska Roll (C)$8.00
- Evergreen Roll (C)$6.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)$9.00
- Dragon Roll (C)$14.00
- Las Vegas Roll (C)$16.00
- Tiger Eye Roll (C)$12.00
- Fancy Vegetable Roll (C)$15.00
- Dynamite Roll (C)$12.00
- Rainbow Roll (C)$13.00
- Caterpillar Roll (C)$13.00
- Tuna (C)$4.00
- Salmon (C)$3.00
- Smoked Salmon (C)$4.00
- Tuna (C)$3.00
- Yellowtail (C)$4.00
- Smoked Eel (C)$4.00
- Krab Stick (C)$3.00
- Masago (C)$3.00
- Shrimp (C)$3.00
- Toro (C)$10.00
- Uni (C)$11.00
- Sushi Plate (C)$19.00
- Sashimi Plate (C)$19.00