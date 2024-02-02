Idiom Brewing Co.
Bar Menu
To Go
- Kindred Spirits$15.99
6.5% ABV This core New England IPA is sure to please the masses. It boasts a blend of pale English malts, flaked oats and malted white wheat in the mash and is hopped in excess of 6# per BBL with a mix of Callista and Citra hops. We pick up bright tropical, stone fruit and berry flavors that include pineapple, peach, red berries, lychee and pear.
- It's The Berries$14.99
5.8% ABV Our core sour It's the Berries, is extremely juicy and slightly tart, this beer was kettle soured then fermented with Sundew yeast for ripe berry undertones. We let it rest on top of 400# of Raspberries, Blueberries and Blackberries.
- Lightweight$8.99
4.5% ABV Our core American Lager, Lightweight was built to provide a crisp and clean American lager experience. With just a touch of fruit and floral notes and a light body, this beer is a thirst quencher that you can drink all day. Enjoy anytime and anywhere! This is our official answer to the question asked to every microbrewery... "Do you have anything that tastes like beer?"
- Coffee & Cake$16.99
5% ABV Brewed with a mix of 2-row, flaked barley and touches of both caramel and chocolate malts, then cold-steeped with 7 lbs of fresh roasted Ecuadorian Sarchimore coffee from Dublin Roasters (Frederick, MD). We then added the components of Tiramisu (cocoa powder, cake batter and a little marscapone) for a decidedly sweet treat.
- Cool New Look$14.99
4.6% ABV This sessionable IPA may be light on the ABV, but it doesn't come up short on flavor. Hopped with Citra and Galaxy you get strong notes of grapefruit, passionfruit and peach, coupled with a delicate balance of pine to round it out.
- Crash Course$17.99
8.4% ABV This West Coast DIPA packs bold citrus aromas and piney notes, thanks to a masterful blend of Comet, Centennial, Cascade and Citra hops. Grapefruit and subtle floral notes combine with a crisp bitter finish.
- Crook The Elbow$20.99
5.5% ABV We got together with our friends at Crooked Crab to collaborate on this dessert in a glass. Sweet & tart peach is layered with warm hints of cinnamon and smooth vanilla that combine forces to outdo even your grandma's cobbler.
- Level Up$11.99
5.6% ABV Brewed with 60% malted white wheat and a touch of honey malt, then fermented to provide a balanced profile that sits squarely between clove and banana. Super smooth, super creamy with a bready finish and light bitterness.
- Limelight$18.99
8% ABV Brewed with Motueka and Ariana Hops, this one is full of tropical fruit and red berry with hints of lemon, lime and a touch of coconut. A complex Double NEIPA!
- Something Fierce$16.99
8.4% ABV This double West Coast palate wrecker of an IPA is one of our favorite brews to date! Enjoy this incredibly well balanced bitter bomb featuring a pronounced dankness and a bit of malt undertone for a full flavor, high octane classic!
- Southpaw$17.99
6.2% ABV This brew, just like its namesake, brings a unique approach that will catch you by surprise! We combined classic West Coast hops Centennial, Cascade and Simcoe with the tropical flair of Southern Passion. Notes of tropical fruit and citrus combine with a touch resinous pine for a refreshing finish that is sure to stand out.
- Strike A Chord$13.99
6.6% ABV This Dunkel Bock boasts a robust malt character, caramel and toasted notes with a touch of dark fruits. A smooth, medium-body makes this complex brew approachable for all.
- Toast of the Town$16.99
6% ABV We took our robust porter base and tweaked it a bit by amping up the pale chocolate malt, adding some pale roasted barley instead of our normal dose of chocolate wheat and mashing just a touch warmer. We then fermented it with a classic English yeast strain and let it condition on pounds and pounds of fresh toasted almonds. We added just a dash of Madagascar vanilla to smooth out the nooks and crannies and have what we think is one nutty and delicious treat.