iEATS Rice Noodle Katy Asian Town
A5
Copied!
A5
Copied!
FOOD
A. Appetizers/Side Dish 撚手小菜系列
A1. Deep-fried Peanuts
$3.58
酥炸花生粒
A2. Deep-fried Dough Sticks
$3.99
酥炸油条
A3. Fried Mini Potato Tots
$4.99
迷你薯粒
A4. Fried Spring Rolls
$5.99
春卷
A5. Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
$6.99
盐酥鸡
A6. Fried Chicken Wings
$6.99
炸鸡翅
A7. Fried Chicken Cutlet
$6.99
炸鸡排
A8. Braised Pork Knuckle
$7.58
卤猪手
A9. Three Choices of Braised Mixed Platter
$7.85
三拼卤味拼盘
Deep Fried Egg
$3.00
炸蛋
Marinated Egg
$2.00
卤蛋
Crispy Pork Belly
$5.99
黄金脆皮
Boiled Lettuce
$3.99
烫生菜
Rice Noodle
$2.50
Rice
$1.50
C. Signature Dry Mix Noodle 桂林拌粉系列
C9. Family Reunion
$14.85
全家福拌粉
C8. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Choice of 2 Meat
$12.85
双拼桂林拌粉
C1. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Chicken Sausage
$9.85
烧肠桂林拌粉
C2. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Vegetables
$11.85
素菜桂林拌粉
C3. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Beef Brisket
$11.85
牛腩桂林拌粉
C4. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Char Siu
$11.85
叉烧桂林拌粉
C5. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Braised Beef
$11.85
卤牛肉桂林拌粉
C6. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Crispy Pork Belly
$11.85
脆皮桂林拌粉
C7. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Pig Intestine
$11.85
卤肠桂林拌粉
D. Losifen Rice Noodle 辣螺汤米粉系列
D1. Losifen Rice Noodle with Vegetables
$12.85
素菜辣螺汤米粉
D2. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef
$12.85
牛肉辣螺汤米粉
D3. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef Tripe and Meat Ball
$13.85
牛杂辣螺汤米粉
D4. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef Brisket
$12.85
牛腩辣螺汤米粉
D5. Losifen Rice Noodle with Pork Shank
$13.85
猪手辣螺汤米粉
D6. Losifen Rice Noodle with Pork Braised Intestine
$12.85
卤肠辣螺汤米粉
D7. Beef Losifen Flavored Stir-fried Rice Noodle
$14.85
牛肉螺味炒米粉
E. Bone Broth Rice Noodle 骨汤米线系列
F. Lauyofen Rice Noodle 老友汤米粉系列
G. Signature Rice 特色米饭系列
