Get $2 off Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
Popular Items

D3. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef Tripe and Meat Ball

D3. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef Tripe and Meat Ball

$13.85

牛杂辣螺汤米粉

D2. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef

D2. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef

$12.85

牛肉辣螺汤米粉

C9. Family Reunion

C9. Family Reunion

$14.85

全家福拌粉

FOOD

A. Appetizers/Side Dish 撚手小菜系列

A1. Deep-fried Peanuts

A1. Deep-fried Peanuts

$3.58

酥炸花生粒

A2. Deep-fried Dough Sticks

A2. Deep-fried Dough Sticks

$3.99

酥炸油条

A3. Fried Mini Potato Tots

A3. Fried Mini Potato Tots

$4.99

迷你薯粒

A4. Fried Spring Rolls

A4. Fried Spring Rolls

$5.99

春卷

A5. Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

A5. Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

盐酥鸡

A6. Fried Chicken Wings

A6. Fried Chicken Wings

$6.99

炸鸡翅

A7. Fried Chicken Cutlet

A7. Fried Chicken Cutlet

$6.99

炸鸡排

A8. Braised Pork Knuckle

A8. Braised Pork Knuckle

$7.58

卤猪手

A9. Three Choices of Braised Mixed Platter

A9. Three Choices of Braised Mixed Platter

$7.85

三拼卤味拼盘

Deep Fried Egg

Deep Fried Egg

$3.00

炸蛋

Marinated Egg

Marinated Egg

$2.00

卤蛋

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$5.99

黄金脆皮

Boiled Lettuce

Boiled Lettuce

$3.99

烫生菜

Rice Noodle

Rice Noodle

$2.50

Rice

$1.50

C. Signature Dry Mix Noodle 桂林拌粉系列

C9. Family Reunion

C9. Family Reunion

$14.85

全家福拌粉

C8. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Choice of 2 Meat

C8. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Choice of 2 Meat

$12.85

双拼桂林拌粉

C1. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Chicken Sausage

C1. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Chicken Sausage

$9.85

烧肠桂林拌粉

C2. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Vegetables

C2. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Vegetables

$11.85

素菜桂林拌粉

C3. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Beef Brisket

C3. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Beef Brisket

$11.85

牛腩桂林拌粉

C4. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Char Siu

C4. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Char Siu

$11.85

叉烧桂林拌粉

C5. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Braised Beef

C5. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Braised Beef

$11.85

卤牛肉桂林拌粉

C6. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Crispy Pork Belly

C6. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Crispy Pork Belly

$11.85

脆皮桂林拌粉

C7. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Pig Intestine

C7. Dry Mix Rice Noodle with Pig Intestine

$11.85

卤肠桂林拌粉

D. Losifen Rice Noodle 辣螺汤米粉系列

D1. Losifen Rice Noodle with Vegetables

D1. Losifen Rice Noodle with Vegetables

$12.85

素菜辣螺汤米粉

D2. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef

D2. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef

$12.85

牛肉辣螺汤米粉

D3. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef Tripe and Meat Ball

D3. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef Tripe and Meat Ball

$13.85

牛杂辣螺汤米粉

D4. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef Brisket

D4. Losifen Rice Noodle with Beef Brisket

$12.85

牛腩辣螺汤米粉

D5. Losifen Rice Noodle with Pork Shank

D5. Losifen Rice Noodle with Pork Shank

$13.85

猪手辣螺汤米粉

D6. Losifen Rice Noodle with Pork Braised Intestine

D6. Losifen Rice Noodle with Pork Braised Intestine

$12.85

卤肠辣螺汤米粉

D7. Beef Losifen Flavored Stir-fried Rice Noodle

D7. Beef Losifen Flavored Stir-fried Rice Noodle

$14.85

牛肉螺味炒米粉

E. Bone Broth Rice Noodle 骨汤米线系列

E1. Bone Broth Rice Noodle with Char Siu

E1. Bone Broth Rice Noodle with Char Siu

$10.85

叉烧骨汤米线

E2. Bone Broth Rice Noodle with Beef

E2. Bone Broth Rice Noodle with Beef

$12.85

牛肉骨汤米线

E3. Bone Broth Rice Noodle with Tripe and Meatball

E3. Bone Broth Rice Noodle with Tripe and Meatball

$13.85

牛杂骨汤米线

E4. Bone Broth Rice Noodle with Beef Brisket

E4. Bone Broth Rice Noodle with Beef Brisket

$12.85

牛腩骨汤米线

E5. Bone Broth Rice Noodle with Pork Shank

E5. Bone Broth Rice Noodle with Pork Shank

$13.85

猪手骨汤米线

F. Lauyofen Rice Noodle 老友汤米粉系列

F1. Beef Lauyofen

F1. Beef Lauyofen

$12.85

牛肉老友汤米粉

F2. Beef Tripe and Meatball Lauyofen

F2. Beef Tripe and Meatball Lauyofen

$13.85

牛杂老友汤米粉

F3. Stir-fried Beef Lauyo Rice Noodle

F3. Stir-fried Beef Lauyo Rice Noodle

$14.85

牛肉老友味炒米粉

G. Signature Rice 特色米饭系列

G1. Fried Chicken Cutlet with Japanese Style Curry

G1. Fried Chicken Cutlet with Japanese Style Curry

$10.85

炸鸡排日式咖喱饭

G2. Beef Brisket with Japanese Style Curry

G2. Beef Brisket with Japanese Style Curry

$10.85

牛腩日式咖喱饭

G3. Chicken Lauyo Flavored Stir-fried Rice

G3. Chicken Lauyo Flavored Stir-fried Rice

$14.85

鸡肉老友味炒饭

G4. Chicken Losifen Flavored Stir-fried Rice

G4. Chicken Losifen Flavored Stir-fried Rice

$14.85

鸡肉螺味炒饭

DRINKS

B. Drinks 饮料

B1. Lemon & Lime Soda

B1. Lemon & Lime Soda

$4.95

绝代双柠

B2. Strawberry Jasmine Tea

B2. Strawberry Jasmine Tea

$4.95

茉香梅果

B3. Sea-salt Matcha

B3. Sea-salt Matcha

$5.25

海盐抹茶

B4. Ice Cream Noodle

B4. Ice Cream Noodle

$8.25Out of stock

米线雪花冰

B6. Wanglaoji Herbal Tea

B6. Wanglaoji Herbal Tea

$2.50

王老吉

Coca-Cola (12 fl oz)

Coca-Cola (12 fl oz)

$2.00
Sprite (12 fl oz)

Sprite (12 fl oz)

$2.00
Diet Coke (12 fl oz)

Diet Coke (12 fl oz)

$2.00
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (12 fl oz)

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (12 fl oz)

$2.00