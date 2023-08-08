2x points now for loyalty members
Ika Sushi & Grill - Eastlake 2326 Proctor Valley Rd,Ste 104
[Food]
Nigiri Sushi & Sashimi
Assorted Sashimi Mix
Chefs Choice 10 Piece Sashimi, includes miso or salad
Mix Sushi Platter
Spicy tuna roll and 6 chef's choice assorted nigiri, includes miso or salad
Albacore Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Hamachi ( Yellowtail ) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Sake ( Salmon ) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Tako ( Octopus) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Escolar Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Saba Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Ikura Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Masago Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Ebi ( Shrimp) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Unagi ( Eel ) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Spicy Scallop Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Inari Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Tamago Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Uni ( Sea Urchin ) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Toro Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Maguro ( Tuna ) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Albacore Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Hamachi ( Yellowtail ) Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Sake ( Salmon ) Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Tako ( Octopus) Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Escolar Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Saba Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Maguro ( Tuna ) Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Toro Sashimi
Bluefin Nigiri
Bluefin Sashimi
Kurodia Nigiri
Kurodia Sashimi
Hokkaido Nigiri
Hamachi Yellowtail Belly Nigiri
Hamachi Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
Ama Ebi
A5 Wagyu Nigiri
A5 Wagyu Sashimi
Branzino Nigiri
Branzino Sashimi
Salmon Sake Carpaccio
Tako Carpaccio
Seared Tuna Carpaccio
Bluefin Carpaccio
French Kiss
Fresh Wasabi
Hokkaido Sashimi
Honey Moon Shooter
Kumai Oysters ( 3 pc )
Kumai Oysters ( 6 pc )
Kumai Oysters ( 12 pc )
Nigiri & Sashimi Platter ( 5-8 ) People
Omakase ( 2 pc )
Omakase ( 4 pc )
Omakase ( 6 pc )
Oyster Shooter
Uni Shooter with Oyster
Pacific Oyster ( 3 pc )
Pacific Oyster ( 6 pc )
Pacific Oyster ( 12 pc )
Salmon Belly Sashimi
Salmon Belly Nigiri
Salmon Bites
Sammy's Special
Sea Trout Nigiri
Sea Trout Sashimi
Seared Tuna Nigiri
Seared Tuna Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Uni Sashimi
Uni Shooter
Spanish Mackerel Nigiri
Spanish Mackerel Sashimi
Spanish Mackerel Plate
Stuffed Tomato
Basic Roll
The Basic Platter
Fresh Tuna Roll
Avocado Roll
Avocado Cucumber & Cream Cheese Roll
Eel Roll
Baked eel, avocado and cucumber
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop roll and cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon and cucumber
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.
Salmon Skin Roll ( 6 Pieces)
Crispy Salmon skin, gobo, sprouts and cucumber. Served with eel sauce and bonito flakes
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, and cucumber
California Roll
Krab, avocado and cucumber
Vegetable Roll ( 6 Pieces)
Lettece, cucumber, avocado, gobo, asparagus, sprouts, wrapped in soy paper
Tekka Makki
Tuna Roll
Kappa Makki
Cucumber Roll
Popular Rolls
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and krab. Wrapped in soy paper and served with eel sauce
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado and cucumber. Topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce.
Calamari Roll
Tempura steak calamari, asparagus, gobo, sprouts, cucumber and avocado. Wrapped in soy paper with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Spider Roll ( 6 Pieces)
Inside: Soft shell crab, avocado krab, sprouts and cucumber. Wrapped in soy paper served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Rainbow Roll
krab and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp and avocado
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab and cucumber. Topped with baked eel, avocado and eel sauce
Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab and cucumber. Topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
Baked eel, krab and cucumber. Topped with avocado and eel sauce
Crunchy California
Cucumber Roll
Fried California Roll
Fried Spicy Salmon Roll
Hot Cheetos Roll
Mexican Cali Roll
Specialty Platter ( 4-7 ppl )
Spicy California Roll
spicy krab, cucumber and avocado
Baked Rolls
Dynamite Roll
Krab, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with chefs choice mix fish. Baked with dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Volcano Roll
Krab, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with red snapper. Baked with Dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Pizza Roll
Spicy krab, avocado and cream cheese. Baked with dynamite sauce spicy mayo and eel sauce
Scallop Dynamite Roll
Avocado, cream cheese and krab. Topped scallop scallops. Baked with dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Half Baked Roll
Avocado, cream cheese and krab. Topped with salmon and aoli sauce. Baked with jalapeno, cilantro, diced red onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Mandas Roll
Krab, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with salmon. Baked, served with aoili, spicy mayo and eel sauce, shrimp tempura crunchy mix and jalapeno butter on the side
Fried Rolls
Vegas Roll
Eel, salmon and cream cheese. Deep fried and served with dynamte sauce, eel sauce and sweet and sour sauce
Bomb Roll
Krab and spicy tuna roll. Deep fried and topped with scallop krab mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo and sweet and sour sauce
Munchies Roll
krab and avocado. Deep fried, topped with shrimp tempura mix, jalapeno, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Specialty Rolls
Monkey ROLL!
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and krab. Topped with fried banana and eel sauce
Win Win Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and krab. Topped with fried banana and eel sauce
After Burner Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber. Topped with spicy krab, jalapeno, eel sauce and chili powder
Pink Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with salmon, spicy mayo and sriracha
Crunchy Chipotle Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes and chipotle sauce.
El Fuego Roll
Jalapeno popper inside, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, chili powder and eel sauce
Vallarta Roll
Cream cheese, shrimp tempura and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo and jalapeno (seared )
Tostada Roll
Krab, cilantro, jalapeno and tuna. Topped with tuna, avocado, citrus house sauce, chili powder, micro cilantro, crispy wonton and tostada sauce.
Meat Lover Roll
Steak, red onion and avocado. Topped with steak, green onion, crispy bacon and chipotle sauce
Sexy Roll
Krab, shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura crunchy mix, spicy mayo and eel sauce
4S Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber and shrimp tempura. Topped with salmon, dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce (seared )
Saturday Night Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, gobo and shrimp tempura. Topped with seared tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Tuna Tataki Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber and sparagus. Topped with seared tuna and jalapeno dressing sauce.
Baja Roll
Spicy yellowtail with avocado, jalapeno and cilantro. Mixed inside and out
Eastlake Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with yellowtail, avocado, lemon, jalapeno, house aoili and ponzu sauce
Lemon Cilantro Roll
Krab and cucumber. Topped with avocado salmon, lemon, ponzu sauce, sriracha and cilantro on top
San Diego Roll
Krab, shrimp tempura, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with salmon, avocado, jalapeno and spicy mayo
Albacore Special Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and krab. Wrapped in soy paper. Topped with albacore, jalapeno diced, cilantro, spicy mayo, eel sauce and house aioli
Protein Roll
Krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, salmon, tuna and yellowtail. Wrapped in soy paper. Topped with spicy scallops, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Crazy Salmon Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber and shrimp tempura. Topped with salmon avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Cherry Blossom Roll
Krab, avocado and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, spicy scallops, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Paradise Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, spicy tuna. Wrapped in cucumber. Topped with masago and ponzu sauce
Mango-Mango Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and cucumber. Topped with tuna, micro greens, avocado, spicy ponzu and mango sauce
Ex Girlfriend Roll
Spicy tuna, krab, avocado and cucumber. Wrapped in soy paper. Topped with tuna, salmon and escolar. Served with japanese dressing and green onions
Sushi Hot Dog
Inside: Krab, avocado Deep fried with panko, served with tostada mix, avocado slices, spicy mayo and eel sauce, red onion, and micro cilantro
Bob Marley Roll
Habanero Roll
IKA Roll
KING Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber. Topped with Toro, jalapeno, cilantro, salmon skin, and tostada sauce
King Roll with Bluefin
Playas Roll
Seared Chipotle Roll
Special Roll 1
Special Roll 2
Special Roll 3
Special Roll 4
Special Roll 5
Toro Roll
Vancouver Roll
Hand Rolls
Vegetable Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Philadelphia Hand Roll
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Eel Hand Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Rool
Toro Hand Roll
Baja Hand Roll
Spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber and avocado mix
Crunchy Hand Roll
Octopus Hand Roll
Playas Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll
Spicy Albacore Hand Roll
Spicy Bluefin Hand Roll
Spicy Toro Hand Roll
Tempura Vegetable Hand Roll
California Hand Roll
Spicy Tako ( Octopus ) Hand Roll
Ebi Hand Roll
Bowls
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl
Tofu, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Steak Teriyaki Bowl
Steak, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Salmon, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl
Shrimp, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Mixed Bowl
Steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Spicy Chicken Bowl
Fried chicken, light veggies and hous spicy sweet sauce
Salmon Poke Bowl
Rice bowl, krab, spring mix, seaweed, avocado and samon. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Rice bowl, krab, spring mix, seaweed, avocado and ahi tuna. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Austins Poke Bowl
Ceviche Bowl
Krab Bowl
Sushi Rice Bowl
Sesame Chicken Bowl
Sweet & Sour Chicken Bowl
Salads
House Salad
Cucumber Salad
Chuka Salad
Seafood Sunomono
Salmon Skin Salad
Spring mix, salmon skin and eel sauce
Seared tuna Salad
Spring mix, served with 5 pc seared tuna sashimi, served with house japanese dressing
Sashimi Salad
Spring mix, seaweed salad topped with chefs choise sashimi mix, served with our house special japanese dressing
Tofu Yakisoba
Noodles
Appetizers
Edamame
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Pork Gyozas
Salmon Kama
Fried Calamari Appetizer
Hamachi Kama
Chicken Fried Rice Large
Chicken Fried Rice Small
Special Fried Rice
Chicken fried rice, cream cheese, krab, avocado, green onions and chipotle sauce
Mixed Fried Rice
Large chicken fried rice, mixed with steak, shrimp and chicken
Monkey Balls Appetizer
Spicy tuna and cream cheese stuffed mushrooms ( fried) served with bonito flakes spicy mayo and eel sauce
Shishito Peppers
Vegetable Tempura
Bell pepper, Onion, Carrot, Zucchini, Broccoli, and Sweet potato.
Shrimp Tempura ( 6 Pieces ) Appetizer
Mix Tempura
two shrimp tempura, and vegetable tempura
Spicy Chicken Wings
Jalapeno Poppers
Spicy krab and cream cheese stuffed jalapenos ( fried ) served with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Baked Mussels
Four mussels stuffed eith krab ( baked ) served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Camarones ala Diabla ( 5 Pcs )
Mandas Sauce
Steamed Rice Bowl
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Salmon Kama 2 x 1
Sauce
Shrimp Fried Rice Large
Shrimp Fried Rice Small
Soft Shell Crab
Spicy Garlic Sauce
Spicy Ponzu
Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Poppers
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Steak Fried Rice Large
Steak Fried Rice Small
Chiles Torreados
Miso and Noodle Soup
Miso Soup
Veggie Miso Ramen
Veggie and Tofu Udon
Thick noodles served with lightly fried tofu, carrots, broccoli, cabagge and onions
Tempura Udon
Thick noodles soup served vegetable and shrimp tempura
Seafood Udon
Think noodle udon soup served with shrimp, scallop, calamari, clams and light green onion
Chicken Ramen
Black Miso Ramen
Asian pork sauage, shrimp, calamari steak, clams, black sesame oil, corn and green onions
Large Miso Soup
Plain Noddle Ramen
Steak Ramen
Entrees
Chicken Katsu
Breaded chicken breast served with gyoza, rice and katsu sauce
Steak and Shrimp
Grilled Steak, shrimp and vegetables. Served with lemon garlic butter sauce and sauteed mushrooms
Hibachi Chicken
Lemon butter chicken breast served with mushrooms and vegetables
Katsu 1 Piece
Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp
Lunch Specials
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Special
Grilled Chicken breast served with teriyaki sauce, veggies, steamed rice, mix tempura and 4 pc california roll
Chicken Katsu Lunch Special
Breaded chicken breast served with katsu sauce, steamed rice, gyozas and 4 pc california roll
Sushi Lover Plate
3pc chef choice nigiri, 3 pc chefs choice sashimi, and 8 pc california roll
Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Special
Grilled salmon served with teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, veggies, mix tempura and 4 pc california roll