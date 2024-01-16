Welcome to Ikhlas Seafood and Pastries in EastPoint, GA. Over 30 Years in Busines More
Food
Most Popular
- 3PC Whiting$8.99
- 6PC Whiting$12.99
- 6PC Trout$13.99
- 6PC Perch$15.99
- 20PC Whiting Nuggets w/Husp$10.00
- 2PC Tilapia$10.00
- 10PC Catfish Nuggets w/Husp$10.00
- 6PC Oysters$7.99
- 6PC Scallops$7.99
- 5 oysters w/ Side$10.29
- 5 Scallops w/ Side$10.29
- 10 PC Everyday ( Husp)$18.00
- 10/2$13.99
- 3/2 (3wings/2PCWhiting)$8.99
- 10pc Wing Special/can drink$9.99
Fish Dinner
Platters
Sandwiches
Shrimp
Chicken
Star Wings
6PC Family Dinners
Dressings
Family Specials
Sides/ Add-ons
- Fries$2.49+
- Hushpuppies$2.25+
- Cole Slaw$1.69+
- Fried Mushrooms$3.99
- Okra$3.99
- Mac & Cheese$2.09+
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Baked Beans$1.69+
- BBQue
- Pickled Okra$2.00
- Tray$1.00
- Box$5.00
- Cocktail$0.55
- Tartar$1.50+
- Sweet & Sassy$2.50+
- Spicy Bourbon$2.50+
- Hot$2.50+
- Mild$2.50+
- Teriyaki$2.50+
- Lemon Pepper$2.50+
- 1 pc Whi;ting$3.99
- 1 Pc Trout$4.99
- 1pc Flounder$4.99
- 1pc Perch$4.99
- 1 pc Tilapia$4.99
- 1pc Snapper$9.99
- 1pc Salmon$8.99
- Whole Catfish$6.99
- Whole Croaker$6.99
- 1pc Filet Catfish$8.99
Dessert
Cakes
