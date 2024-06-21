Iki Ramen - Koreatown
APPETIZERS
- Edamame (V)
boiled soy bean with maldon salt$6.00
- Seaweed Salad (V)
Wakame seaweed, cucumber, sanbaisu dressing.$6.00
- Crispy Rice Tuna
4 pcs. spicy tuna tartare, spicy aioli, sweet shoyu, goma$12.00
- Takoyaki
4 pcs. octopus filled wheat batter, okonomi sauce, kewpie mayo, bonito flakes, ao-nori$6.00
- Gyoza
6 pcs. crispy fried pork and vegetable pot stickers, chili ponzu$7.00
- Sashimi Salad$18.00
- Seaweed with seafood$14.00
BAO
CUT ROLL
- California Roll
real crab, cucumber, avocado$11.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, sweet shoyu$11.00
- STC Roll
crispy shrimp, spicy tuna, crab, avocado, wrap in soy paper, spicy mayo, sweet shoyu$14.00
- Blossom Roll
spicy tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, wrap in soy paper, yuzu kosho, olive oil, sea salt$14.00
- Toro Roll
bluefin tuna belly tartare, kizami wasabi$16.00
- IKI Roll
spicy tuna roll, seared salmon, spicy mayo, sesame sauce$18.00
- A5 Wagyu Roll$34.00
- Cucumber Roll (V)$6.00
- Avocado Roll(V)$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll$9.00
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$9.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Cucumber Roll$10.00
SIGNATURE SASHIMI
- Salmon Burrata
scottish salmon, fresh burrata cheese, pickled cherry tomato, yuzu, olive oil, honey truffle, sea salt$18.00
- Maguro Wasabi
tuna sashimi, fresh chopped wasabi, special shoyu$20.00
- Toro Wasabi
bluefin tuna belly sashimi, fresh chopped wasabi, special shoyu$38.00
- Hamachi Carpaccio
yellowtail sashimi, yuzu ponzu, olive oil$20.00
- Scallop Carpaccio
hokkaido scallop, yuzu, yuzu kosho, hawaiian sea salt, white truffle oil$20.00
- Assorted Sashimi
4 pcs. each of tuna, salmon, kampachi, hokkaido scallop. fresh wasabi$40.00
- SP Kanpachi Sashimi$20.00
- Scallop/Smoke Trout Sashimi$36.00
SUSHI
- Iki Sushi
2 pcs. each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, hokkaido scallop, crab roll with soy paper$28.00
- PREMIUM Iki Sushi
1 pc. each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, hokkaido scallop | 2 pcs. each of toro, sea urchin, crab roll with soy paper$54.00
- A5 Wagyu Sushi$18.00
- Tuna Sushi$8.00
- Salmon Sushi$7.00
- Toro Sushi$16.00
- Scallop Sushi$8.00
- Yellowtail Sushi$7.00
- Seared Toro Sushi$17.00
- Uni Sushi$22.00
- SP Kanpachi Sushi$9.00
- Sp Dashi Ikura Sushi$10.00
- Scallop/Smoke Trout Sushi$24.00
GRAB HAND ROLL
- IKI Grab Handroll
2 pcs. each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, blue crab$24.00
- IKI PREMIUM Grab Handroll
2 pcs. each of toro, hokkaido scallop + sea urchin, salmon truffle, A5 miyazaki wagyu tartare$48.00
- Salmon Truffle Grab Handroll$9.00
- SCALLOP + UNI Grab Handroll$14.00
- TORO TARTARE + UNI Grab Handroll$20.00
- A5 WAGYU TARTARE + UNI Grab Handroll$22.00
- Sp King Crab Hand Roll$12.00
RAMEN
- Vegan Spicy Miso (V) Ramen
vegan noodle, vegan miso broth + vegan dashi, organic tofu, arugula, wood ear mushrooms, corn, scallions, nori$20.00
- Shoyu Ramen
shoyu seasoned organic chicken broth + house dashi, pork chashu, seasoned egg, menma scallions, nori$19.00
- Yuzu Shio Ramen
sea salt organic chicken broth + house dashi, yuzu, pork chashu, seasoned egg, menma scallions, nori$20.00
- A5 Wagyu Ramen
shoyu seasoned beef broth + house dashi, a5 wagyu, seasoned egg, menma onions, scallions$28.00
- Tonkotsu Ramen
rich shoyu seasoned pork broth, chili paste, pork chashu, seasoned egg, wood ear mushrooms, corn, scallions, nori$19.00
- Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen
rich shoyu seasoned pork broth, chili paste, pork chashu, seasoned egg, wood ear mushrooms, corn, scallions, nori$20.00
- Burnt Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen
rich, shoyu seasoned pork broth, burnt garlic oil, pork chashu, seasoned egg, wood ear mushrooms, corn, scallions, nori$20.00
- Truffle Butter Tonkotsu Ramen
rich, shoyu seasoned pork broth, truffle butter, pork chashu, seasoned egg, wood ear mushrooms, corn, scallions, nori$22.00
- Chicken Spicy Miso Ramen$19.00
MAZEMEN
DONBURI / RICE BOWL
- Chashu Don
braised minced niman ranch pork belly scallions, goma$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Don
sushi rice, spicy tuna tartare, goma, nori$9.00
- Salmon Ikura Don
sushi rice, 4 pcs. salmon sashimi, marinated salmon egg, goma, nori$14.00
- Toro Uni Ikura Don
sushi rice, toro tartare, sea urchin, dashi ikura, goma, nori$28.00
- Kaisen Don
sushi rice, tuna, kampachi, salmon, hokkaido scallop, marinated salmon egg, spicy tuna, blue crab, kizami wasabi, goma, nori$28.00
- PREMIUM Kaisen Don
sushi rice, tuna, kampachi, salmon, hokkaido scallop, marinated salmon egg, blue crab, toro tartare, sea urchin kizami wasabi, goma, nori$48.00
ADD ON / SIDES
- Side Chilli$1.80
- Side Egg$3.00
- Side Pork Belly$5.00
- Side chicken$4.00
- Side Tofu$2.00
- Side Kizami$2.00
- Side Nori$2.00
- Small Miso Soup$4.00
- White Rice$4.00
- Side Burnt Garlic$1.80
- Side Truffle Oil$1.80
- Side Tonkotsu Noodle$2.80
- Side Shoyu Noodle$2.80
- Shoyu Soup$8.80
- Tonkotsu Soup$7.00
- Yuzu Shio Soup$9.80
- Burnt Garlic Tonkotsu Soup$8.80
- Spicy Tonkotsu Soup$8.80
- Truffle butter Tonkotsu Soup$10.80
- WaGyu Soup$8.80
- Vegan Soup$8.00
- Side Corn$2.00
- Side Mushroom$2.00
- Side Menma$2.00
- Add Crab$5.00
- Add Uni$18.00