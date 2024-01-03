ikigai 2146 Colorado Boulevard
All-Day Menu
Tsumami
- Gyoza (Pan-Fried)$9.00
7pc
- Tempura (6pc shrimp)$14.00
6pc
- Tempura (3pc shrimp, 6pc veggie)$15.00
2pcs Each: Sweet Potatos, Kabocha, Zucchini, Shrimp
- Tempura Udon$18.00
topped with green onion; served with shrimp and vegetable tempura
- Tempura (12pc vegetable)$10.00
- Calamari Tempura$14.00
deep-fried breaded squid, served with sweet glaze and chili mayo
- Edamame$5.00
with salt
- Ika Sansai$6.00
calamari salad seasoned with sesame oil dressing
- Sashimi (Salmon 5pc)$16.00
5pcs
- Sashimi (Yellowtail 5pc)$19.00
5pcs
- Hamachi Gomayu (5pc)$20.00
yellowtail sashimi served with sesame oil and roasted salt
- Oyster Half-Shell (2pc)$9.00
- Sunomono (Bluefin Tuna)$23.00
served with cucumber and soy ponzu vinaigrette
- Goma Wakame$6.00
wakame seaweed salad
Side Dish
Sushi (2pc Nigiri)
- *Add Wasabi*
- *No Wasabi*
- Akami Zuke$9.00
bluefin tuna with ponzu sauce
- Amaebi$16.00
sweet shrimp with deep-fried head
- Ebi$5.00
cooked shrimp
- Hamachi$8.00
yellowtail
- Hamachi belly$9.00
yellowtail belly
- Hotate$7.00
scallop
- Ika$6.00
squid
- Ikura$9.00
salmon egg
- Madai$10.00
japanese snapper
- O-toro$16.00
bluefin fatty tuna
- Saba$6.00
mackerel
- Salmon$6.00
- SMT$9.00
scallop, mayo, tobillo
- Tako$6.00
octopus
- Tamago$6.00
omelette
- Tobiko$6.00
flying fish egg
- Torched Salmon Belly$7.00
with roasted salt
- Unagi$6.00
freshwater bbq eel
- Uni$18.00
sea urchin (mp)
Omakase
Sashimi Combo
Uramaki (Rolls)
- Alaska Delight$21.00
salmon, cucumber, and avocado topped with SMT, sweet glaze, and chili mayo
- California (With Sesame Seeds)$10.00
crab meat, cucumber, and avocado topped with sesame seeds
- California (With Tobiko)$14.00
crab meat, cucumber, and avocado topped with tobiko
- Dragon$18.00
california roll topped with unagi and sweet glaze
- Crunch$12.00
shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with sweet glaze and chili mayo
- Triple Delight$19.00
tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, and cucumber wrapped with soy paper (5pc)
- Hideaway$20.00
spicy tuna, crab meat, and avocado fried in tempura batter and topped with sweet glaze and chili mayo
- Rainbow #1$19.00
california roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and shrimp
- Spicy Blossom$20.00
salmon, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy tuna, sweet glaze, and chili mayo
- Yakimaki$18.00
oven-baked california roll topped with salmon, japanese mayo, and sweet glaze
- Yellowtail King$20.00
chopped yellowtail, green onion, and cucumber topped With yellowtail, sesame oil, and sea salt
- Tekka Maki$8.00
small-cut tuna roll (6pc)
- Kappa Maki$5.00
small-cut cucumber roll topped with sesame seeds (6pc)
- Rainbow #2$21.00
spicy tuna topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp
- Salmon Maki$8.00
small-cut salmon roll (6pc)
- Avocado Maki$5.00
small-cut avocado roll (6pc)
- Spicy Tuna (Roll)$15.00
- Spicy Tuna (Hand-roll)$8.00