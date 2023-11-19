Il Fuoco
Food
pizzas
- Margherita$22.00
tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
- Puttanesca$22.00
tomato, anchovy, olive, caper, mozzarella
- Pepperoni$21.00
- Roasted Eggplant$22.00
tomato, castelvetrano olive, roasted onion, preserved lemon, and vella toma
- Mushroom$23.00
tomato, mixed roasted mushrooms, roasted onion and fennel, preserved lemon and fresh mozzarella
- Proscuitto$24.00
tomato, onion and fennel, fontina proscuitto
- WTF$26.00
house cured maple bacon, brisket, bbq pork, sausage, tomato and mozzarella
- Fennel Sausage$22.00
sliced purple potato, roasted onion and fennel, fontina
- Four Cheese$21.00
fresh mozzarella, fontina, vella toma, reggiano
- Pizza with Fresh Clams$24.00
garlic and pecorino and fresh oregano
- 3 Salumi$24.00
culatello, copa, nduja tomato, vela toma
- Smoked Chicken Pesto$25.00
- The Bill$25.00
calabrian chili, dates, tellegio cheese, guancalli
antipasti
desserts
specials
Drinks
Wine
- Corkage Fee$8.00
- Gls Etna Rosso$16.10
- Gls Highway 12 Blend$10.00
- Gls Bedrock Zinfandel$12.00
- Gls Pantini Sangiovese$10.00
- Gls Brancaia tre Rosso$11.00
- Btl Highway 12 Red Blend$35.00
- Btl Bedrock Zinfandel$42.00
- Btl Panitni Sangiovese$35.00
- Btl Brancaia Tre Rosso$39.00
- Btl Etna Rosso$45.00
- Alma de Cattleya Chardonnay$14.00
- Desire Lines Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Cochon Rose$12.00
- Guinigi Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Etna Bianco$14.00
- Prosecco Canella DOC$10.00
- Alma de Cattleya Chardonnay$48.00
- Desire Lines Sauvignon Blanc$42.00
- Cochon Rose$38.00
- Guinigi Pinot Grigio$35.00
- Etna Bianco$45.00
- Prosecco Canella DOC$38.00
Il Fuoco Location and Ordering Hours
(707) 522-7778
Closed • Opens Sunday at 4PM