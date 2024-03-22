IL LOCALETTO ROSSI 106 Buena Vista Dr South East
Appetizers
- Bread Basket$3.00
Calabrian Chili Oil
- Calamari$12.00
Crispy Breading, Fried Calamari, Spicy Marinara, Lemon Aioli
- Bruschetta$11.00
Italian Herbs, Wild Mushrooms, Balsamic, Reduction Caramelized Onions Fresh Arugula & Boursin Cheese
- Fried Lasagna$10.00
Fried Parmesan Breaded Lasagna with Roasted Tomato Sauce & Alfredo Sauce
- Charcuterie Board (family)$26.00
Calabrese Salami, Italian Prosciutto, Prosciutto Cotto, Fresh Mozzarella, Boursin Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Seasonal Jam, Italian Olives, Marinated Tomatoes, Cornichons Pickles & Peppadew Peppers
Caffe & Drinks
From the Farm
- Chicken Carbonara$17.00
Bacon, Red Onions, Peas, Sage, Carbonara Sauce, Crispy Romano Chicken, Fettuccine pasta
- Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Roasted Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Pesto Fettuccine Pasta
- Chicken Saltimbocca$18.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Prosciutto, Sage, Capers, Marinated Tomatoes, Feta & Lemon Butter Sauce & Mash Potatoes
- Chicken Marsala$17.00
Pan Seared Chicken Breast, Mash Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini, Marsala Sauce
From the Garden
- Eggplant Parmesan$16.00
Breaded Eggplant, Roasted Marinara Sauce Fresh Mozzarella, Fettuccine Pesto Sauce
- Pesto Tortellini$16.00
Sauté Wild Mushrooms, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Creamy Pesto Sauce 7 Gorgonzola Cheese
- Five Cheese Ravioli$16.00
Sauté Onions, Grilled Asparagus, Spicy Rosa Sauce & Parmesan Cheese
From the Land
- New York Strip 14 oz ($MARKET)$28.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Garlic Compound Butter
- Pork Chop 14oz$24.00
Garlic Mash Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini, Dijon Lemon Butter Sauce
- Spaghetti Meatballs$17.00
Roasted Marinara Sauce, Beef and Pork Meatballs, Spaghetti Pasta Basil & Parmesan Cheese
- Lasagna$17.00
Our Signature Meat Sauce, House Made Alfredo and Roasted Marinara Herb Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
- Pasta Bolo (Pork and Beef)$17.00
Red Wine Ragu Alla Bolognese, Marinara Sauce, Alfredo, Rigatoni Pasta & Parmesan Cheese
From the Sea (Pesce)
Kids Menu $7.99
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.99
All Kids Plates Come With Fries & A Soft Drink
- Chicken Fingers$7.99
All Kids Plates Come With Fries & A Soft Drink
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$7.99
All Kids Plates Come With Fries & A Soft Drink
- Rigatoni Alfredo$7.99
All Kids Plates Come With Fries & A Soft Drink
- Kids Ravioli with Marinara$7.99
All Kids Plates Come With Fries & A Soft Drink
- Kids Ravioli with Alfredo$7.99
All Kids Plates Come With Fries & A Soft Drink
Salad (Insalata & Zuppa)
- Mista$6.00+
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Bacon, Fetta & White Balsamic Dressing
- Caesar Salad$6.00+
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
- House Salad$6.00+
Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Italian Olives, Feta & Italian Dressing
- Tomato Bisque$6.00+
Creamy Tomato Bisque Topped With Crispy Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
- Clasico Caprese Salad$8.00
Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Mozz, Basil & Balsamic Reduction
- Disposable cuttlery$0.01