Il Parco - Presidio 215 Lincoln Blvd
Beverages Weekend & Holidays
Coffee / Espresso
- Espresso$3.75
- Brewed Coffee$3.25
- Latte$5.00
- Cappuccino$4.30
- ’Sproda: Espresso and sparkling water$5.25
- Espresso Pompelmo: Grapefruit juice, sparkling water, espresso, ice$5.25Out of stock
- Espresso Tonic$5.25
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Chai Latte$5.00Out of stock
- Dirty Chai$5.50Out of stock
- Tea/Infusion$4.00
- Mocha$5.50
- Matcha Latte$5.50
- Americano$4.15
- Macchiato$4.15
Cocktails
- Negroni$10.00
Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
- Negroni Sbagliato$10.00
Prosecco, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
Aperol, Prosecco
- Batched Manhattan$10.00
Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters
- Americano Cocktail$10.00
Vermouth, Sparkling water
- Garibaldi$10.00
Orange Juice & Campari
- Margarita$10.00
Tequila, Cointreau, House Citrus Mix, Lime Juice
Non Alc
- Acqua Panna 500 ml$5.00
- Athletic Brewing Co Free Wave Hazy IPA$8.00
- Athletic Brewing Co Run Wild IPA$8.00
- Ginger Shrub$4.25
- Health-Ade Kombucha GInger Lemon$7.00
- Health-Ade Kombucha Passion Fruit Tangerine$7.00
- Horizon Organic Lowfat Milk$3.00
- Horizon Organic Lowfat Milk Chocolate$3.00
- Lev's Kombucha GInger Berry$8.00
- Lev's Kombucha Watermelon Basil$7.00
- Mexican Coca Cola$5.00
- Olipop Classic Grape$4.00
- Olipop Vintage Cola$4.00
- Pellegrino 500 ml$6.00
- Poppi Ginger Lime$5.00
- Poppi Orange$5.00
- Poppi Raspberry Rose$5.00
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$5.00
- Red Berry Shrub$4.25
- SanPellegrino Aranciata Rossa$7.00
- SanPellegrino Limonata$7.00
- Something and Nothing Cucumber$4.00
- Something and Nothing Hibiscus$4.00
- Something and Nothing Yuzu$4.00
- Soulstice Cucumber Mint Lime$7.00
- Soulstice Iced Tea Blood Orange Hibiscus$7.00
- Soulstice Iced Tea Peach Ginger$7.00
- Spindrift Sparkling Water Mango Orange$4.00
Wine GLASS
- GL-Between Us Pet Nat Rose NV, Emili-Romagna, Italy$10.00
- GL-Paterna il Terraio Bianco 2022, Arezzo, Italy$10.00
- GL-Faccia Di Vino Lambrusco di Sorbara Modena Emilia-Romagna, Italy$8.00
- GL-Rabasco "Cancellato" Rosso NV, Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy$13.00
- GL-Collecapretta "Lautizio" 2022, Terzo la Pieve, Italy$15.00
- GL-Miles Garret "Dragon Field Blend" 2021, Willow Creek, CA$9.00
Wine Bottle
- Between Us Pink Pet-Nat Rose NV, Emili-Romagna, Italy$38.00
- Paterna il Terraio Bianco 2022, Arezzo, Italy$37.00
- Faccia Di Vino Lambrusco di Sorbara Modena Emilia-Romagna, Italy$34.00
- Rabasco "Cancellato" Rosso NV, Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy$42.00
- Collecapretta "Lautizio" 2022, Terzo la Pieve, Italy$49.00
- Miles Garret "Dragon Field Blend" 2021, Willow Creek, CA$37.00
Beer and other
- Il Parco Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Il Parco Margarita$12.00
- Il Parco Negroni$12.00
- Menabrea Ambrata$8.00
- Peroni$9.00
- Delirium Tremens$8.00
- Ruggeri Prosecco Brut$8.00
- Ruggeri Prosecco Rose$8.00
- Dashfire Manhattan$12.00
- Dashfire Old Fashioned$12.00
- DryFly Moscow Mule$14.00
- Cazadores Paloma$12.00
- Cazadores Spicy Margarita$12.00
- Bacardi Mojito$12.00
Food PM
Soup/Salad
Pizza
- Upside Down Sicilian Mozzarella, tomato, sicilian oregano, parmigiano, basil$6.00
- Spicy Soppressata & honey Mozzarella, tomato, basil, soppressata, chili oil, honey$9.00
- Pepperoni Mozzarella, tomato, sicilian oregano, parmigiano, basil, cupping pepperoni$7.00
- Mortadella & pistachio Pistachio pesto, mozzarella, mortadella, stracciatella, parmigiano, pistachio powder$9.00
- Four cheese Mozzarella, lemon ricotta, humboldt fog, mt tam, black pepper$11.50
Pannini
Hot Plates
Baked Goods
- Bread - Banana Blueberry & Chocolate$5.00
- Bread - Organge & Almond$5.00
- Bread - Lemon Poppyseed$5.00
- Bread - Cardamom & Pepper$5.00
- Bread - Cinnamon Pudding$5.00
- Bread - Carrot$5.00
- Cake/Pie - NY Cheesecake$7.00
- Cake/Pie - Mango$7.00
- Cake/Pie - Passion fruit$7.00
- Cake/Pie - Guava$7.00
- Cake/Pie - Zabaglione Trifle Slice$7.00
- Cake/Pie - Amaretti & Sultana$7.00
- Cake/Pie - Tiramisu$7.00
- Frittata (Veg)$6.00
- Frittata (Bacon)$6.00
- Cookie - Trallucci al Limon (Italian Lemon)$5.00
- Cookie - Melomakarona (Greek - Olive Oil & Honey)$6.00
- Cookie - Salt & Dark Chocolate$5.00
- Cookie - Oatmeal & Raisins$5.00
- Cookie - Oatmeal Sandwich$6.00
- Cookie - Oatmeal, Macadamia & White Chocolate$5.00
- Cookie - Peanut-Butter & Chocolate Chip$5.00
- Cookie - Gluten Free Chocolate Chip$5.00
- Crumble Shortbread - Macerated Strawberry 12 oz$7.00
- Crumble Shortbread - Custard 12 oz$7.00
- Crumble Shortbread - Chocolate Drizzle 12 oz$7.00
- Scone - Maple-Blueberry$6.00
- Scoone - Lemon$6.00
- Scone - Cinnamon$6.00
- Scone - Natural/Salt$5.00
- Muffin - Maple-Brown Butter$5.00
- Muffin - Cranberry Crumb$5.00
- Muffin - Whole Wheat$5.00
- Maritozzi - Blueberry & Lemon Zest
- Maritozzi - Strawberry
- Maritozzi - Chocolate
- Brownie - Fudge$5.00
- Crumble Shortbread - Macerated Strawberry 16 oz$9.00
- Crumble Shortbread - Custard 16 oz$9.00
- Crumble Shortbread - Chocolate Drizzle 16 oz$9.00
Breakfast
Retail
Specialty Foods
- Bianco DiNapoli Whole Peeled Tomatoes 2.89 Kg
- Boom Chicka Pop Light Kettle Corn$6.00
- Boom Chicka Pop Real Butter Popcorn$6.00
- Boom Chicka Pop Sea Salt Popcorn$6.00
- Don Bugito Alegrias Milk Chicolate Amaranth Squares$7.00
- Green Olives with Chorizo SERPIS 235 g$12.00
- La Panzanella Crackers Rosemary$4.50
- Mary's Gone Crackers Basil & Garlic$6.00
- Mushroom Jerky Black Pepper$7.80
- Mushroom Jerky Chili Pepper$7.80
- Mushroom Jerky Original 5-Spice$7.80
- Mushroom Jerky Smoked Teriyaki$7.80
- Noodle Girl Vietnamese Corn Snacks$6.00
- Pastificio A. di Martino Bucatini 500 g$10.00
- Pastificio A. di Martino Paccheri 454 g$10.00
- Rustic Bakery Flatbread-Rosemary & Olive$7.00
- tipsy Pimento Olives Sable & Rosenfield 142 g$12.00
- Kettle Chips-Jalapeño 2oz$4.00
- Kettle Chips-Sea Salt 2oz$4.00
- Kettle Chips-Sea Salt & Vinegar 2 oz$4.00
- Kettle Chips -- Sea Salt & Vinegar 5 oz$6.00
- Kettle Chips -- Unsalted 5 oz$6.00
- Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips Sea Salt$6.00
- Rold Gold Pretzels$3.00
- Joyride -- Zero Sour Fruit Gummies$3.00
- Joyride -- Zero Sour Gummy Worms$3.00
- Joyride -- Zero Sour Berry Gummy Guppies$3.00
- Haribo Goldbears$5.00
- Seneca Apple Chips$3.00
- Dirtbag Chocolate Date Bar$5.00
- Builders Protein Clif Bar - Chocolate$2.50
- Hu Chocolate Salty-Dark Chocolate$5.00
- Hu Chocolate Simple-Dark Chocolate$5.00
- Hu Chocolate Almond Butter Quinoa Dark Chocolate$5.00
- Alter Eco Sea Salt 70%$4.50
- Alter Eco Chocolate Truffle Thins Bar Salted Caramel$4.50
- Alter Eco Chocolate Truffle Thins Bar Classic Dark$4.50
- Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups$3.25
- Justin's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups$3.25
- Recchiuti Burnt Caramel Almond Chocolate$11.00
- Recchiuti Bitter Sweet Chocolate$10.00
- Recchiuti Dark Milk Chocolate$10.00
- Recchiuti Semi Sweet Choloate$10.00
- Recchiuti Peanut Butter Pearls$16.00
- Pocky Strawberry Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks$1.75
- Pocky Crunchy Strawberry Cream Covered Cocoa Biscuit Sticks$2.25
- Pocky Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks$2.00
- Pocky Almond Crush Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks$2.25
- Builders Protein Clif Bar - Chocolate Peanut Butter$2.50
House Made
- Candied Pecans Jar 8 oz$8.00
- Cheese Popcorn Bag$4.00
- Chocolate Covered Raisins$9.00
- Cranberry Jam 8 oz$8.00
- Dark Chocolate Cubes with Nuts$7.00
- Granola$13.00
- Kettle Corn Jar 16 oz$5.00
- Mason Jar Botanical Bliss$14.00
- Mason Jar Marshmallow Old Fashioned$14.00
- Mason Jar Sangria$14.00
- Mason Jar Spicy Temptation$14.00
- Palanqueta$10.00
- Red Fruit and Cardamon Jam 16 oz$12.00
- Red Fruit and Cardamon Jam 8 oz$8.00
- Strawberry Jam Jar 8 oz$8.00
- Gummy Bears$5.00
Il Parco Merch
Il Parco - Presidio 215 Lincoln Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 265-4336
Closed