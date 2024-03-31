Il Poeta - Forest Hills
CUTLERY
FOOD
ANTIPASTI
- Soup of the Day$9.00
Special soup of the day
- Croquette di Melanzane$14.00
Eggplant and ricotta croquettes served with light tomato sauce and sautéed spinach
- Caprese a Modo Nostro$15.00
Vine tomato and fresh mozzarella with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic dressing
- Fegatini di Pollo$13.00
Chicken liver sautéed with endive, radicchio balsamic dressing served with soft polenta
- Grigliata di Verdure$16.50
Mixed grilled vegetables served with crumble goat cheese and truffle oil
- Calamari Dorati$18.00
Fried Calamari served with a light spicy organic tomato sauce and crostini
- Zuppetta Piccante di Molluschi$17.50
Sautéed mussels and clams with a light spicy organic sauce and crostini
- Polenta con Taleggio$19.00
Fresh polenta baked with taleggio cheese
- Carciofi Saltati con Scampi, Pistacchio e Parmigiano Reggiano$20.00
Sautéed artichokes with shrimp, pistachio and parmigiano cheese
- Burrata a modo nostro$19.00
- Burrata With Prosciutto$24.00
- Beef Carpachio$24.00
- Slices Tomatoes$4.00
- Fried Shrimp$22.00
- Bread Basket$5.00
- Prosciutto di Parma$8.00
- smoke burratina$24.00
INSALATE
- Insalata Della Casa$10.00
Mesclun salad, carrots, tomatoes, radicchio in red vinaigrette dressing
- Insalata Cesare$12.50
Traditional Caesar salad
- Insalata Tricolore con Formaggio di Capra$14.50
Baby arugula, endive and radicchio served with crumbled goat cheese, with extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing
- Insalata di Mele e Parmigiano$14.50
Sliced apples, parmigiano cheese, walnuts, baby spinach and crispy bacon in balsamic dressing
- Insalata di Rape Rosse e Asparagi$16.00
Red beats, asparagus, cherry tomato, capers, gorgonzola cheese salad in balsamic dressing
- Insalatone Del Poeta$20.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, tuna, olives, onion, fresh mozzarella, boiled eggs and prosciutto di parma with Italian dressing
- Insalatone Di Pollo$20.00
Mesclun salad, chicken breast, tomatoes, olives, asparagus, sliced imported parmigiano cheese with balsamic dressing
- Insalata Cesare With Anchovies$14.00
PASTE
- Spaghetti alla Sebastiano$19.00
Pasta with fresh tomato, touch of organic tomato sauce and fresh basil
- Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$22.50
Homemade pasta with beef ragout and organic tomato sauce
- Gnocchi di Patate in Gorgonzola$23.50
Homemade potato gnocchi in Taleggio cheese sauce, baby arugula and walnuts
- Cavatelli alla Sarda$23.50
Homemade rolled pasta with sausages and artichokes in oil and garlic sauce
- Ravioli al Formaggio$25.00
Homemade cheese ravioli in tomato sauce with fresh basil.
- Penne con Salmone e Asparagi a Salsa alla Vodka$24.00
Pasta with salmon and asparagus in vodka sauce
- Linguine con Clams$25.50
Linguini pasta with shrimp, zucchini in garlic oil and spicy red pepper
- Cannelloni di Vitello Gratinati al Profumo di Tartufo$24.50
Homemade manicotti pasta, filled with veal, vegetables and cheese, baked with bechamel sauce with a hint of truffle oil
- Tagliolini del Poeta$27.50
Homemade pasta with procini mushroom sauce, wrapped with imported speck and truffle oil
- Spaghetti Chitarra dell'Adriatico$30.00
Homemade pasta with seafood in light spicy organic tomoato sauce
- Red Ravioli With Speck$30.00
- Sp Sacottino Pasta$30.00
- Linguini white clams sauce$30.00
- pasta primavera$27.00
- pasta del giorno$32.00
- Sp Lasagna$30.00
- lobster ravioli$32.00
PESCI
- Filetto di Salmone al Forno in Crosta di Senape e Pistacchi$29.00
Baked Atlantic Filet of Salmon in mustard and pistachio crust served with sautéed spinach
- Guazzetto di Pesce con Crostini all'Aglio$32.00
Seafood and fish stew in a light spicy tomato sauce with crostini
- Pesce del Mediterraneo alla Griglia con Vegetali$31.00
Grilled Mediterranean fish served with mixed grilled vegetables
- Special Fish$34.00
- Orata$36.00
CARNI
- Petto di Pollo in Crosta di Parmigiano con Purè di Patate$25.00
Chicken breast in parmesan crust, white wine and lemon sauce served with mashed potatoes.
- Pollo Spezzatino con Carciofi, Salsiccia e Peperoni Arrosto al Vino Bianco$26.50
Boneless diced chicken with sausages, artichokes and roasted peppers in white wine sauce.
- Pollo Ruspante Arrosto con Patate al Forno$26.50
Roasted half free-range chicken served with roasted potatoes
- Filetto di Maiale con Funghi Selvatici in Salsa al Vino Bianco e Rosmarino$26.50
Pork tenderloin with mixed wild mushrooms, bacon, white wine and rosemary sauce.
- Fegato di Vitello alla Veneziana$26.50
Calves liver Venetian style sautéed with onions and served with fresh polenta
- Scaloppine di Vitello Boscaiola$32.00
Veal scaloppine with mushroom bacon and pearl onion in white wine sauce served with sautéed spinach.
- Costata di Maiale alla Milanese con Insalata di Pomodori e Rucola o Patatine Fritte$29.00
French-cut pork chop, pounded and prepared Milanese style, served with tomato and arugula salad or french fries.
- Tagliata di Manzo all'Olio Aromatico con Patate Arroste$39.50
Sliced ribeye steak in aromatic extra virgin olive oil, served with roasted potato.
- Duck Sp$34.00
- Pork Chop Sp$32.00
- Quail Sp$31.00
- Special Rib eye$42.00
- sp lamb chops$45.00
- pork shank$35.00
- short ribs$40.00
- filet mignon$42.00
- Sp Turkey$35.00
CONTORNI
KIDS MENU
- Kids French Fries$7.00
French Fries
- Kids Calamari Dorati$8.50
Fried Calamari served with tomato sauce
- Kids Penne al Pomodoro$8.50
Penne Pasta with tomato sauce
- Kids Penne al Burro$8.50
Penne pasta with butter
- Kids Penne con Salsa Alfredo$9.00
Penne pasta with Alfredo sauce
- Kids chicken finger$10.00
Chicken fingers served with French Fries
- Kids Pollo Milanese$10.00
Chicken breast cutlet served with french fries
DESSERTS
- Apple Tart with Vanilla Ice Cream$10.00
Apple Tart with Vanilla Ice Cream
- Tiramisu$10.00
Tiramisu
- Crema Fredda di Zabaglione with Strawberries and Meringa$10.00
Zabaglione Cream with Strawberries and Meringue
- Napoleon with Chantilly Cream$10.00
Napoleon with Chantilly cream (served with fresh strawberries or chocolate)
- Nutella and Mascarpone Cheesecake Soufflé$10.00
Nutella and Mascarpone Cheesecake Soufflé served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Crème Brûlée$10.00
Crème Brûlée - Rich custard base topped with a texturally contrasting layer of hardened caramelized sugar
- Panna Cotta$10.00
Panna Cotta (italian heavy cream flan) with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce
- Tartufo$9.50
Tarufo (chocolate and vanilla ice cream, covered with dark chocolate fudge)
- Mix berry tart$11.00
- gelato$10.00
- Gelato Scoop$4.00
- sorbet$10.00
- Sorbet Scoop$4.00
- special dessert$11.00
- Afogato$11.00