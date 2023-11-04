Il Primo Espresso Caffe 6422 E Central Ave
Drinks
- House Brew$2.10+
Regular, Decaf, or Flavored Drip Coffee
- Caffe Latte$3.25+
Milk and Espresso
- Cappuccino$3.25+
Steamed Milk, Espresso, and Milk Foam
- Caffe Mocha$3.80+
Milk, Espresso, and Chocolate
- Caffe Breve$4.25+
Half and Half and Espresso
- Breve Mocha$4.75+
Half and Half, Espresso, and Chocolate
- Cafe Au Lait$2.45+
Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk
- Americano$2.75+
Espresso and Hot or Cold Water
- Caramel Macchiato$4.30+
Caramel Sauce, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Thai Latte$4.35+
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Espresso, and MIlk
- Chai Tea Latte$4.05+
David Rio Chai and Milk
- Double Espresso$2.15
2 Shots of Espresso, served Hot or Iced
- Hot Tea$2.75+
A Twinings Tea Bag and Hot Water
- Steamer$2.10+
Steamed Milk and a Flavor of Your Choice
- Drink of the Day!$3.80+
Our Barista's Choice of Specialty Drink
- Frozen Granita$4.30+
Ice, Milk, and Chocolate or Vanilla Base, Blended
- Java Chip Granita$4.55+
Ice, Milk, and Chocolate Chips with a Chocolate or Vanilla Base
- Italian Cream Soda$3.60+
Soda Water, Half and Half, and a Flavor of Your Choice
- Iced Tea$1.85+
Iced Luzianne Black Tea
- Milk$1.45+
A glass of ice cold milk. Substitutions available upon request
- Hot Cocoa$3.00+
Mexican Hot Chocolate powder and Milk
- Red Bull Spritzer$4.00
Red Bull (Regular or Sugar Free) with a Flavor of Your Choice
- Red Bull$2.45
Regular or Sugar Free Red Bull
- Charcoal Mocha$4.05+
Charcoal Mocha (made from charcoaled coconuts and dark chocolate), Milk, and Espresso
- London Fog$3.55+
Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, and Half and Half
- Water Cup
- Kombucha$4.00+
Fresh Kombucha from Apollo Fermentations. Flavors will Vary
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Whipped Cream Cup
- Matcha Latte$4.05+
- Smoothie$5.50
Fancy Named Drinks
Seasonal Drinks
Fall Drinks
- Apple Crisp Latte$4.64+
Apple, Brown Sugar, Espresso, Milk, and Cinnamon Sprinkles
- Autumn a la Mode$5.05+
Vanilla Chai, Pumpkin Spice, Milk, and Cinnamon Sprinkles
- Autumn Day Granita$4.90+
Vanilla Granita Base, Pumpkin Spice, Caramel Sauce, Ice, and Milk
- Black Cat Spritzer$4.10
Blackberry, Vanilla, Oat Milk, and Raspberry
- Blueberry Cobbler Latte$4.85+
White Chocolate, Blueberry, Brown Sugar, Espresso, Milk, and Cinnamon Sprinkles
- Casper’s Cappuccino$4.64+
White Chocolate, Marshmallow, Espresso, and Milk
- Fallin' for Boo$4.64+
Caramel, Hazelnut, Espresso, and Milk
- Golden Leaf Breve Chai$5.85+
Tiger Spice Chai, Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Half and Half and Cinnamon Sprinkles
- Jack-O-Latte$4.64+
Pumpkin Spice, Marshmallow, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Maple Spice & Everything Nice$4.64+
Maple Spice, Cinnamon, Espresso, Milk, Cinnamon and Nutmeg Sprinkles
- Peach Cobbler Chai Tea Latte$5.05+
Vanilla Chai, Peach, Cinnamon, Milk, and Nutmeg Sprinkles
- September's End Latte$4.64+
Brown Sugar, Honey, Espresso, and Milk
- Vampire's Blood Spritzer$4.10
Cherry, Pineapple, and Red Bull
- Witch's Brew Mocha$4.85+
Charcoal Mocha, Espresso, and Milk
Spring Drinks
- Apple Cider Chai$5.05+
Tiger Spice Chai, Vanilla, Apple, and Milk
- Bear With Me Latte$5.05+
Blackberry, Honey, Espresso, and Oat Milk
- Bee's Knees$4.64+
Honey, Amaretto, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Bunny Hop Latte$4.64+
Coconut, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Easter Basket Latte$4.64+
Caramel, Hazelnut, Espresso, and Milk
- Four Leaf Clover Granita$4.90+
Vanilla Granita Base, Green Mint, Ice, and Milk
- Grandma's Attic Spritzer$4.10
Blackberry, Blueberry, Lavender, and Red Bull
- Just Peachy Tea$2.75+
Peach, Strawberry, and Iced Tea
- Pollination Latte$4.64+
Lavender, Honey, Espresso, and Milk
- Pooh Bear Latte$4.64+
Honey, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Shamrock Mocha$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Green Mint, Irish Cream, Espresso, and Milk
- Spring Breeze$4.64+
Macadamia Nut, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Spring Morning Mocha$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Toffee, Marshmallow, Espresso, and Milk
Summer Drinks
- Aloha Mocha$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Macadamia Nut, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Banana Breeze$5.05+
Banana, Brown Sugar, Espresso, Oat Milk, and Cinnamon Sprinkles
- Coconut Crunch Mocha$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Coconut, Toffee, Espresso, and Milk
- Comfy Cardigan Latte$4.64+
Brown Sugar, Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso, and Milk
- Funky Monkey$4.85+
Dark Chocolate, Banana, Coconut, Espresso, and Milk
- GoGo Juice$8.00
Smoothie of Your Choice, and Red Bull
- GoGo Tea$5.85
Iced Tea, Flavor of Your Choice, and Red Bull
- Island Getaway Granita$4.90+
Vanilla Granita Base, Coconut, Blueberry, Ice, and Milk, Blended
- Not-So-Thin Mint Breve Granita$4.90+
Chocolate Granita Base, Dark Chocolate, Green Mint, Chocolate Chips, Ice, and Half and Half, Blended
- Peaches 'N' Cream$4.10
Peach, Marshmallow, Half and Half, and Red Bull
- S'mores Frozen Granita$4.90+
Chocolate Granita Base, Marshmallow, Gingerbread, Ice, and Milk, Blended
- Songbird Latte$5.65+
Brown Sugar with Blackberry Cold Foam, Espresso, and Oat Milk
- Strawberry Burst Granita$4.90+
Vanilla Granita Base, Strawberry, Peach, Ice, and Half and Half, Blended
- Summer's Day Soda$3.78+
Dragonfruit, Watermelon, Coconut Milk, and Soda Water
- Sunrise Tea$2.75+
Dragonfruit, Pineapple, and Iced Tea
- VSCO latte$5.05+
Almond, Lavender, Vanilla, Espresso, and Almond Milk
Valentine's Drinks
- Bee Mine Chai$5.05+
Tiger Spice Chai, Honey, Milk, and Cinnamon Sprinkles
- Berry Cute Spritzer$4.10
Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, and Red Bull
- Bring Me Flowers Chai$5.85+
Vanilla Chai, Lavender, and Almond Milk
- Cupid's Cappuccino$4.64+
Dark Chocolate, Amaretto, and Milk
- In the Name of Love Latte$4.64+
Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut, Espresso, and Milk
- Love Potion Soda$3.78+
Dragonfruit, Desert Pear, Soda Water, and Half and Half
- Love You Cherry Much Mocha$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Cherry, Espresso, and Milk
- Mystery Box of Chocolates Mocha$4.85+
Dark Chocolate, Barista's Choice of Flavor, Espresso, and Milk
- Nuts About You Mocha$5.60+
White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, Espresso, and Oat Milk
- Passion Mocha$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Strawberry, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Raspberry White Truffle Mocha$4.85+
White Chocolate, Raspberry, Espresso, and Milk
- Sweetheart Granita$4.90+
Vanilla Granita Base, Marshmallow, Coconut, Whipped Cream on the Bottom, Ice, and Milk
- Valentine Spice Latte$4.64+
Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk, and Cinnamon Sprinkles
- You're a Peach Latte$4.64+
Brown Sugar, Peach, Espresso, Oat Milk, and Cinnamon Sprinkles
Winter Drinks
- Aztec Cocoa$4.20+
Mexican Hot Cocoa Mix, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, and Milk
- Baby Its Cold Outside Granita$4.90+
Vanilla Granita Base, Honey, Pumpkin Spice, Ice, Milk, Cinnamon and Nutmeg Sprinkles
- Bump Your Noggin$4.64+
Pumpkin Spice, Espresso, and Eggnog
- Candy Apple Spritzer$4.10
Caramel, Apple, and Red Bull
- Candy Cane Mocha$4.85+
White Chocolate, Peppermint, Espresso, and Milk
- Chocolate Mint Granita$4.90+
Chocolate Granita Base, Hershey's Syrup, Green Mint, Ice, and Milk, Blended
- Emily's Candle$5.05+
Vanilla Chai, Maple Spice, Milk, Cinnamon and Nutmeg Sprinkles
- Gingerbread Cookie Latte$4.64+
Gingerbread, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Gingerbrew’D$4.00+
Cold Brew Coffee, Gingerbread, Brown Sugar Cold Foam
- Grinch Mocha$4.85+
White Chocolate, Espresso, Milk, and Green Mint Cold Foam
- Il Primo Apple Pie Latte$4.64+
Apple, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Mrs. Claus Chai$5.05+
Vanilla Chai, Salted Caramel, Milk, and Chocolate Sprinkles
- Peppermint Mocha$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Peppermint, Espresso, and Milk
Employee Creations
- Almond Cookie Latte$5.05+
Almond, Irish Cream, Vanilla, Espresso, and Oat Milk
- Amaretto Moonlight$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Amaretto, Hazelnut, Espresso, and Milk
- Barbie's Party$3.78+
Dragonfruit, Pineapple, Coconut, Soda Water, and Coconut Milk
- Beech Buzz$4.85+
Dark Chocolate, Espresso, and MIlk
- Blueberry Explosion$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Blueberry, Espresso, and Milk
- Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso$4.64+
Brown Sugar, Espresso, and Oat Milk
- Caramel Flamme Latte$4.64+
Macadamia Nut, Salted Caramel, Espresso, Milk, and Whipped Cream with Chocolate Sprinkles
- Celtic Storm$7.10+
Dark Chocolate, Irish Cream, 3 Extra Shots of Espresso Per Size, Milk, and Whipped Cream
- Cherry Bomb Latte$4.64+
Cherry, Amaretto, Espresso, and Milk
- Chocolate Thai Latte$5.25+
Hershey's Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Espresso, and Milk
- Cinnamon Dolce Latte$4.64+
Cinnamon, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Cinnamon Toast Latte$4.64+
Brown Sugar, Marshmallow, Gingerbread, Cinnamon Sprinkles, Espresso, and MIlk
- Cozy Chai$5.85+
Vanilla and Tiger Spice Chai, Cinnamon, Espresso, and Almond Milk with Cinnamon Sprinkles
- Creme Brulee Latte$6.25+
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Marshmallow, Espresso, Milk, Salted Caramel Cold Foam, and Raw Sugar Sprinkles
- Dark Knight Mocha$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Almond, Caramel, Espresso, and Milk
- Firebolt$6.30+
Hershey's Syrup, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Espresso, and Milk
- Fireside Chai$5.05+
Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon, Tiger Spice Chai, and Milk
- Four Leaf Clover Granita$4.90+
Vanilla Granita Base, Green Mint, Ice, and Milk
- Frenchie$6.50
20 oz of Soda Water and 2 Shots of Espresso
- Golden Snitch Granita$4.90+
Caramel Sauce, Toffee, Vanilla Granita Base, and Milk
- Kick Start$5.60+
Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut, 4 Shots of Espresso, and Almond Milk
- Masacchiato$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Vanilla, Caramel, Espresso, and Milk
- Mauna Loa Latte$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Macadamia Nut, Coconut, Espresso, and Milk
- Peachy Keen Mocha$4.85+
White Chocolate, Peach, Espresso, and Milk
- Powerpuff Girl Latte$4.64+
Brown Sugar, Espresso, and Almond Milk
- Rich 'n' Famous Granita$4.90+
Chocolate Granita Base, Cold Brew, and Half and Half, Blended
- Rise and Shine$4.64+
House Brew Coffee, Toffee, 2 Shots of Espresso, and Oat Milk
- Rocky Road Mocha$4.85+
Dark Chocolate, Marshmallow, Almond, Espresso, and Milk
- S'mores Latte$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Marshmallow, Gingerbread, Espresso, and Milk
- Sappho Latte$5.65+
Brown Sugar, Lavender Cold Foam, Espresso, and Oat Milk
- Satellite Breve Mocha$4.85+
Hershey's Syrup, Cinnamon, Almond, Vanilla, Espresso, and Half and Half
- Say La V Latte$4.64+
Lavender, Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk
- Shaky Wakey$4.90+
Vanilla Granita Base, 2 Shots of Espresso, Half and Half and 2% Milk
- Snickerdoodle Latte$4.64+
Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Gingerbread, Espresso, and Oat Milk with Cold Foam and Cinnamon Sprinkles
- Snow White$4.85+
White Chocolate, Apple, Espresso, and Milk
- Sweet Tooth$5.05+
Tiger Spice Chai, Hershey's Syrup, White Chocolate, and Milk
- Swerve Chai$5.85+
Vanilla Chai, Hershey's Syrup, Almond, Espresso, and Milk
- Wired$6.55+
Vanilla Chai, Dark Chocolate, Peppermint, 2 Extra Shots of Espresso Per Size, and Milk
- Wombo Combo$4.20+
Mexican Hot Chocolate Powder, Espresso, and MIlk
- Zebra Mocha$4.85+
Dark and White Chocolate, Espresso, and Milk
Food
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.75
Your Choice of Bread, Meat, and Cheese with 1 Egg
- Breakfast Burrito$5.75
- Breakfast Plate$5.25
2 Eggs, Cooked to Specification, Your Choice of Meat, and Wheat Toast
- Cinnamon Roll$4.35
A Cinnamon Roll from Nice Bites Bakery
- Meat - Side$2.20
A side of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Turkey
- 1 Egg$0.35
1 Egg, Cooked to Specification
- Toast (side)$0.50
1 Slice of Wheat Toast
- Toasted Bagel$3.50+
A Toasted Blueberry, Everything, or Plain Bagel
- Toasted Croissant$2.80
A Sliced Toasted Croissant
- Premium Coffee Beans$13.19
A 12 oz Bag of Whole Bean Coffee from Local Roasters