Antipasto | Appetizers
- Parmigiana$12.00
Eggplant parmigiana casserole baked with fresh mozzarella in wood fire oven
- Frittura$15.00
Frayed calamari shrimp smelts and mixed vegetables served with side of Il Tartufo deepen sauce and fresh lemon segment
- Carpaccio Duo$17.00
Combination of thin sliced meat and seafood topped with house dressing, fresh field greens, and semidry marinated veggies
- Bruschetta E Tartare$16.00
Combination of 2 oz beef tartare and grilled sliced bread topped with garlic tomatoes, fresh basil, and Sicilian EVOO
- Cozze & Piselli$14.00
Fresh mussels over a cream of green peas, fresh basil. Garlic, lemon zest, and drizzled with EVOO
- Tavola D'Antipasto$18.00
Zuppe | Soups
Insalate | Salads
- Caprese$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, organic tomatoes, fresh basil, and EVOO
- Fresca$15.00
Arugula, grape tomatoes, pears, shaved asiago, and caramelized walnuts tossed in EVOO and fresh lemon juice
- Barbabietole$15.00
Red and golden beets sliced and topped with shaved mixed greens, breaded goat cheese cake, cucumbers, and red wine vinaigrette
- Romana$11.00
Mixed organic and artisan lettuce with grape tomatoes, Vidalia onions, shaved carrots, and marinated mushrooms tossed with Parmigiano dressing
Primi Piatti | Pasta
- Rigatoni Fresco$17.00
Fresh Florida, cherry tomato, roasted garlic, fresh local basil, and pecorino sardo
- Pesto & Girolle$19.00
Small square sheets of fresh homemade pasta with pesto besciamelle and imported chanterelle mushrooms
- Tagliatelle Agnello$22.00
Slowly braised ground lamb and red wine sauce sprinkled with crumbled goat cheese folded with homemade fresh tagliatelle pasta
- Genovese$22.00
Homemade fresh reginette pasta tossed slowly, cooked Neapolitan ragu' with onions, tomato, red wine, and tender chunks of beef served with scoop of buffalo ricotta cheese
- Spaghetti Veraci$24.00
Spaghetti sautéed with garlic, EVOO, white wine, fresh Italian parsley, and selected fresh clams (available with touch of fresh baby tomatoes)
- Pasta Fatta in Casa
In the house homemade fresh pasta with 00 flower and imported semolina flour at chef's preparation of the day
- Risotto Tartufo & Porcini$28.00
Imported organic Carnaroli rice slowly cooked with imported porcini mushrooms and truffle blend finished with Reggiano and sliced truffle
- Ravioli$24.00
Hand-made stuffed with imported truffle and ricotta cheese in brown butter sage sauce and shaved pecorino sardo
- Pasta Forma$28.00
alfredo style or cacio e Pepe
- Cartoccio$47.00
Calamari, octopus, shrimp, crab meat, lobster meat, clams mussels, white wine, and grape tomatoes with paccheri pasta cooked sealed in a cartoccio bag with is own aromas
Secondi Piatti | Main Course
- Ruspante$26.00
Bone in free range natural half chicken roasted with garlic, artichokes, grape tomatoes, white wine, rosemary, and black olives
- Bufalato$27.00
Large thin slice of chicken breast sautéed crispy and smothered with fresh sliced tomatoes, búfalo mozzarella, basil, and Reggiano in a light buttery white wine basil and a touch of tomato purée
- Costola$34.00
Slowly braised prime beef short rib in Barolo wine over truffle risotto and topped with shaved Reggiano
- Vitello Senape$35.00
Medallion of dutch veal tenderloin slowly sautéed with shallottes, white wine, green peppercorn, and creamy dijon mustard
- Scaloppine Funghi$34.00
Thin slices of young tender dutch veal tenderloin sautéed with shallottes, white wine, veal reduction, and blend of porcini and wild girolle mushrooms
- Filetto Di Pesce
Fresh wild filet of fish from local market at chef's superb preparation of the day
- Salmone a La Piastra$28.00
Seared center cut Faroe Island salmon steak boneless and presented with garlic, truffle, crust over grilled slices of tomatoes and drizzled with herbs infused EVOO
- Gamberone$35.00
10 oz of grilled colossal prawns with sautéed garlic EVOO fresh herbs & cannellini beans served over grilled flat bread or over paccheri
- Carre' D' Agnello$49.00
10 oz rack of lamb done to perfection drizzled with nebbiolo red wine reduction topped with runny medallions of fresh herbs and goat cheese
Pizze | Pizza
- MARGHERITA$16.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and EVOO
- MARINARA$13.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh garlic, oregano, basil, and EVOO. (No cheese)
- CU SPUNGILL$20.00
Local cherry tomatoes with cherry mozzarella, fresh basil, pecorino sardo, and Sicilian EVOO
- TARTUFATA$25.00
Fresh mozzarella, asiago, robiola, and truffle ragú
- BIANCA$24.00
Mozzarella, pecorino sardo, aged duck, prosciutto, fresh arugula, shaved asiago, and truffle infused oil
- DIAVOLA$17.00
Aged spicy beef, salami, San Marzano tomatoes, pecorino sardo, and fresh mozzarella
Sides
Wine List
House Wines
Red Wines
- 21.Montepulciano Filari$29.00
- 22. Montepulciano Riserva Castelvecchio$39.00
- 23.Negroamaro IGP Campo Appio$36.00
- 24.Negroamaro Salice Salentino Riserva DOC Rivo Di Liandro$39.00
- 25.Primitivo Il Mascherone IGP Tenute Chiaromonte$42.00
- 26.Negroamaro, Primitivo Salento Rosso IGP Salum$49.00
- 27.Primitivo Gioia Del Colle DOC Muro Sant'angelo$59.00
- 28 Cabernet Sauvignon IGP I Filari$29.00
- 29. Merlot IGP I Filari$29.00
- 30. Sangiovese IGP I Filari$29.00
- 31. Pinot Nero DOP Turche' Torrevilla$33.00
- 32.Rosso Piceno DOC Boccadigabbia$32.00
Montepulciano, Sangiovese
- 33. Cannonau Di Sardegna DOC Atlantis$49.00
- 34. Nero D'avola DOC Saverio Faro$31.00
- 35. Chianti DOCG De' Guelfi$25.00
- 36. Chianti Classico De' Guelfi$36.00
- 37. Ligustro Toscana Rosso IGT La Regola$40.00
- 38. Di Montalcino DOC Pinino$45.00
- 39. Chianti Classico DOCG Monteropoli$49.00
- 40. Fonte Dell' Anguillaia Toscana Rosso IGT Rigoloccio$49.00
Cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot, merlot
- 41. Guidarello Toscana Rosso IGT Monteropoli$52.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Sangiovese
- 42. Il Sorvegliante Toscana Rosso IGT Rigoloccio$55.00
Cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot, merlot
- 43. Vallino Toscana Rosso IGT La Regola$59.00
- 44. Bolgheri Rosso DOC Fuori Regola$59.00
- 45. Elegantia Cabernet Maremma Toscana DOC Rigoloccio$69.00
- 46. Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG Monteropoli$71.00
- 47. Chianti Classico Gran Selezione DOCG Monteropoli$85.00
- 48. Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG Pinino$95.00
- 49. La Regola IGT Cabernet Franc$135.00
- 50.Barbera Piemonte DOC Aresca$29.00
- 51. Barbera D'Asti Superiore DOCG Aresca$35.00
- 52. Nebbiolo DOC Il Soprano Aresca$42.00
- 53.Barbera Nizza DOCG Aresca$45.00
- 54. Barolo Costareto DOCG Aresca$75.00
- 55. Barbaresco DOCG La Fenice Pier Paolo Grasso$75.00
- 56.Riposato Veneto Rosso IGP Antica Vinaia$35.00
Corvina, Rondinella, Corvinone
- 57.Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore DOC Antica Vinaia$36.00
Corvina, molinara, rondinella, corvinone
- 58.Valpolicella Classico DOC Salvaterra$39.00
Corvina, rondinella, corvinone, other varietes of the territory
- 59.Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore DOC Salvaterra$45.00
Corvina, rondinella, corvinone, other varietes of the territory
- 60.Amarone Della Valpolicella DOCG Antica Vinaia$55.00
Corvina, molinara, rondinella, corvinone
- 61.Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico DOCG Salvaterra$95.00
Corvina, rondinella, corvinone
- 62.Malbec Satrapa$32.00
White Wines and Rose
- 1. Grigio DOC Collio Marco Scolaris$39.00
- 2. Sauvignon Blanc DOC Collio Marco Scolaris$39.00
- 3. Chardonnay DOC Collio Marco Scolaris$39.00
- 4. Pinot Grigio DOC Borgo Boschetto$29.00
- 5. Sauvignon Blanc DOC Borgo Boschetto$29.00
- 6. Chardonnay IGP I Filari$29.00
- 7.Procanico, Malvasia, Rossetto Est Est Est DOC Mazziotti$35.00
- 8.Pinot Nero Roseo Marche Rosato IGT Boccadigabbia$33.00
- 9. Ribona Colli Maceratesi DOC Boccadigabbia$35.00
- 10. Verdicchio Garbi Marche Bianco Igt Boccadigabbia$35.00
- 11.Roero Arneis DOCG Aresca$37.00
- 12. Gavi Del Comune Di Gavi DOCG Aresca$39.00
- 13. Vermentino Di Gallura Superiore DOCG Crizia$42.00
- 14.Vermentino, Steccaia Costa Toscana Bianco Doc La Regola$39.00
- 15. California Chardonnay Black Oak$29.00
Sparkling and Dessert Wines
Other Reds - Argentina
Other Reds - California
Private Cellar
- Barbaresco Lorens DOCG Lodali 2019 15% Alc$150.00
- Barbera D'Alba Lorens DOC Lodali 2019 15% Alc$110.00
- Barolo Lorens DOCG Lodali 2016 15% Alc$180.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino 2016 DOCG Mastrojanni 14.5% Alc$156.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino 2018 DOCG Mastrojanni 15% Alc$160.00
- IGT Benaco Bresciano Rosso 2017 Morei 14% Alc$149.00
- Montefalco Sagrantino DOC 2018 Bocale 15% Alc$120.00
- Schienna d'asino Brunello 2016 DOCG Mastrojanni 14.5% Alc$299.00
- Vigna Loreto Brunello 2016 DOCG Mastrojanni 14.5% Alc$210.00