Il Tegamino Carmel by the Sea
Appetizers
- PARMIGIANA DI ZUCCHINE$18.00
Thinly sliced zucchini layered with mozzarella, tomatoes, parmesan and basil
- BURRATA CAPRESE$20.00
Burrata cheese with olive oil cured cherry tomato, Castelvetrano olives, basil oil and balsamic pearls served with toasted crostini bread
- POLIPO$22.00
Sautead Meiterranean octopus with cherry tomato and garlic served with olive oil mash potatoes
- ARANCINI$17.00
- ZUCCHINI BLOSSOM$21.00
- BUFALO MOZZARELLA E SAN D. PROSCIUTTO$25.00
- BREAD AND ZUCCHINE$16.00
- BREAD BASKET$8.00
- GNOCCHI RIPIENI APP$20.00
- SMOKED MOZZARELLA$21.00
- MUSSELS AND CLAMS$21.00Out of stock
- STUFFED OLIVES$17.00Out of stock
Pasta
- PESCATORA$43.00
Linguine pasta in a light garlic cherry tomato sauce with clams, mussels, calamari, prawns, bay scallops and parsley
- RAVIOLI DI CAMPAGNA$36.00
Ravioli pasta filled with sun dried tomatoes and ricotta cheese in a light tomato cream sauce with eggplant and bell peppers topped with basil and parmesan cheese
- RAGU NAPOLETANO$38.00
Large tube pasta with slowcooked beef and pork tender meat with italian sausages, sanmarzano sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
- RAVIOLI AI FICHI E ASIAGO$38.00
- PASTA AL POMODORO$24.00
- KIDS PASTA POMODORO$22.00
- KIDS CHEESE$16.00
- SEAFOOD CARBONARA$39.00
- GNOCCHI RIPIENI DINNER$40.00
- LASAGNA$38.00
- RISOTTO PUMPKINS$38.00Out of stock
- RISOTTO TARTUFO$48.00Out of stock
- LOBSTER RAVIOLI$40.00Out of stock
- BOSCAIOLA$40.00Out of stock
- TORTELLINI PANNA E PROSCiUTTO$38.00
- SHRIMP ARRABBIATA$39.00
(831) 677-6750
South side of Ocean Avenue between Lincoln and Monte Verde We are tucked in the Courtyard behind Cottage of Sweets, Carmel, CA 93921
