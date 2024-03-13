Illusions Restaurant and Bar 7089 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard (Unit A)
Drinks
Non Alcoholic (Cold)
Coffee & Tea
Lemonade Stand
The Mockery - Take a step into our incredible nonalcoholic (NA) mixes
- Grapefruit Sunset$14.00
- Raspberry Refresher$14.00
- Cucumber Collins$15.00
- Jalapeno Mock-i-rita$15.00
- Blackberry Breeze$15.00
- Caribbean Serenade$14.00
- Campfire$14.00Out of stock
- For The Love of Brunch$27.00
- NA Blue Moon$3.00
- NA Corona$3.00
- NA Brut$6.00
- NA Champagne$7.00
- NA Rose$6.00
- NA Athletic IPA$3.00
- NA Sam Adams IPA$3.00
- NA Widow Cider$4.00
- NA Stella$3.00
- NA Coors$3.00
- NA Coors Edge$4.00
Kids Brunch
French Toast Sticks, Egg Your Way & 1 Brunch Side
Toast, Egg Your Way & 1 Breakfast Meat
Kids Omelet & Breakfast Potatoes
Pancake (Silver Dollar), Egg Your Way & 1 Brunch Side
Kids Brunch Sides
Main Menu
Entree Salads
Small Bites
- (6) Bone-In Chicken Wings$12.00
naked | deep fried | tossed in your choice of sauce
- (10) Bone-In Chicken Wings$20.00
naked | deep fried | tossed in your choice of sauce
- Cheesy Spinach Dip$14.00
chopped spinach | parm cheese | cream cheese | finely diced onions | house spices | choice of bread or chips
- Angel Eggs$15.00
(our twist to the classic deviled egg) topped with a fried hot honey lemon pepper shrimp
- Fried Shrimp$16.00
lightly dusted | deep fried | tossed in your choice of sauce
- Maryland Crab Dip$18.00
lump crab meat | parm cheese | house spices | served with chips or bread
Handhelds
Full Course
Sides
Dessert
- Southern Charm$12.00
Fresh baked sweet potatoes mixed in a decadent mini Bundt cake laced with a creamy maple pecan praline glaze.
- Cheesecake Flight: Neo Trio$18.00
A trio of luscious cheesecake. Strawberry cheesecake, rich chocolate cheesecake with chocolate ganache and a vanilla cheesecake topped with white chocolate ganache
- Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$12.00
Savor every bite of this rich chocolate cake, creamy chocolate mousse, and decadent white chocolate mousse. A chocolate lover's dream come true. This chocolate masterpiece is topped off with a delectable chocolate ganache, which brings the whole dessert together in a perfect blend of chocolatey goodness
- Bourbon Ounce Cakes$16.00
Two warmed Petite buttery pound cakes paired with a boozy bourbon sauce