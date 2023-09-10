Popular Items

Classic Cheese Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with a rich blend of Italian cheeses.

Kids - Pasta

French Fries

$4.99

Our all-time favorite crispy & golden fries


Soups

HEARTWARMING SOUPS Wholesome, hearty soups made daily, using only top-quality fresh ingredients!
Portuguese-Kale Soup

$6.99+

Made with Chorizo, fresh Kale & packed with vitamins.

Appetizers

MOUTH-WATERING APPETIZERS Carefully selected dishes to share with friends and family!
French Fries

$4.99

Our all-time favorite crispy & golden fries

Three Cheese Garlic Bread

Three Cheese Garlic Bread

$5.99

Toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter, romano, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese. Vegetarian Option

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

A basket of our All-Time sweet delicious Fries.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Crispy & lightly breaded fried onions, Perfect for dipping.

Calamari Fritto

Calamari Fritto

$14.99

Tender squid rings, lightly floured & pan-fried, tossed in hot peppers & lemon juice. Spicy

Portuguese-Style Calamari

Portuguese-Style Calamari

$16.99

Tender squid rings prepared in a saffron sauce made with chorizo, hot peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic & bacon. Spicy

Pan-Fried Mozzarella

Pan-Fried Mozzarella

$11.99

Homemade pan-fried fresh mozzarella coated in seasoned bread crumbs, served with homemade marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Our Deep fries Golden cheese sticks cooked to your perfection, served with our homemade Marinara sauce.

Portobello Cap

Portobello Cap

$12.99

A roasted portobello mushroom cap topped with caramelized onion, spinach, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Vegetarian Option / Gluten Free Option

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Deep-fried Dill pickle spears.

Melanzane Parmigiana

Melanzane Parmigiana

$15.99Out of stock

Lightly breaded eggplant, baked in plum tomato sauce with mozzarella. Vegetarian Option

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99+

Tender strips of chicken, lightly breaded & pan-fried, served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Crispy and juicy chicken wings served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.

Texas Fries

Texas Fries

$9.99

Crispy fries topped with bacon, ranch dressing & melted cheese.

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.99
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.99

Italian bread seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and fresh herbs, topped with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and prosciutto, then toasted and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$11.99

Flaky filo dough filled with sautéed spinach and fresh herbs, set over field greens & topped with crumbled feta cheese.

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$9.99

Tender grape leaves filled with Mediterranean seasoned rice. Gluten Free Option

Messa Platter

Messa Platter

$16.99

Ideal for sharing! Stuffed grape leaves, Kalamata olives, homemade tzatziki sauce, grilled sausage, gyro meat & grilled Pita bread

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$9.99

Greek low-fat yogurt seasoned with dill, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Greek extra virgin olive oil & garlic, served with pita wedges. Vegetarian Option

Grilled Sausages

Grilled Sausages

$13.99

Chef’s selection of grilled top quality sausages, marinated cherry tomatoes, oregano & grilled Pita.

Salads

FRESH SALADS Crisp Fresh Greens & Veggies most of them sourced locally, prepared to order to your liking.
! Build Your Own Salad !

! Build Your Own Salad !

Build Your Own Salad Choose your favorite ingredients from the board & build your own hearty & fresh salad!

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99+

Fresh mixed field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced red onion, carrot, pepperoncini peppers & Kalamata olives. Gluten Free Option

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$22.99

Mixed field greens with crumbled gorgonzola,pecans and dried cramberries. Topped with Pacific Salmon. Served Grilled or Blackened. Gluten Free Option

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.49+

Freshly-cut romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy classic Caesar’s dressing & topped with shaved parmigiana cheese and crispy croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.49+

Crispy romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red Peppers, pepperoncini, carrots, authentic feta cheese, fresh herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar. Gluten Free Option

Pecan, Gorgionzola & Pear Salad

Pecan, Gorgionzola & Pear Salad

$12.99

Mixed field greens, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, pecans, slices of crisp Bartlett pears, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option

Spinach, Chicken & Feta Cheese Salad

Spinach, Chicken & Feta Cheese Salad

$15.99

Fresh baby spinach, sliced grilled chicken, authentic feta cheese, red onion & drizzled with balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option

Portobello Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken, sautéed portobello mushrooms and broccoli, served over our house salad. Gluten Free Option

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Vine-ripened tomato and fresh mozzarella, served over fresh field greens and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option

Pastas

SUCCULENT PASTA & RISOTTO Choose your favorite Pasta: Linguini, Penne, Spaghetti, Angel hair, Gluten Free Penne, Pappardelle, Fettuccini, Risotto
Classic Marinara

Classic Marinara

$9.99

Our homemade plum tomato sauce finished with fresh aromatic basil.

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$18.99

Tender chicken sautéed with garlic & fresh broccoli, tossed in creamy parmigiana sauce.

Aglio e Olio

Aglio e Olio

$15.99

Fresh garlic sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with Kalamata olives, hot pepper flakes & fresh parsley Anchovies are optional.

Parmigiana

Parmigiana

Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken, veal or eggplant, topped with plum tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Chicken OR Veal OR Eggplant

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.99

Homemade from scratch! Layers of fresh pasta, seasoned ground beef and a blend of rich Italian cheeses: ricotta, parmigiana, mozzarella & pecorino cheese with marinara sauce.

Four Cheese Ravioli

Four Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Four Cheese ravioli Toasted with marinara sauce.

Entrées

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Lightly battered fresh cod, fried until perfectly golden brown and served with French fries & coleslaw.

Baked Stuffed Scrod

Baked Stuffed Scrod

$18.99

Generous portion of fresh scrod with seafood stuffing, topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Scrod Alla Griglia

Scrod Alla Griglia

Pacific Salmon*

Pacific Salmon*

$23.99

8 oz. of salmon well-marinated in extra virgin olive oil, white wine, fresh garlic and thyme. Grilled to perfection and topped with a mixture of capers, cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives, in delicate white wine lemon sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Steak Tips 9oz*

Steak Tips 9oz*

$21.99

9oz Tender sirloin steak tips marinated & perfectly seasoned, grilled to your liking. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Traditional Portuguese Steak*

Traditional Portuguese Steak*

$23.99

Sirloin steak, grilled to perfection and topped with a fried egg & spicy saffron sauce. Served over rice pilaf and golden French fries. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Mediterranean Kebobs*

Mediterranean Kebobs*

Two skewers with onion slices and bell peppers seasoned & grilled to perfection. Beef / Chicken / Shrimp. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Burger I Sub I Wrap

! Build Your Own Burger / Sub / Wrap !

! Build Your Own Burger / Sub / Wrap !

Choose your favorite ingredients from the board & build your own mouth-watering Burger, sub or wrap!

Classic Cheese Burger*

Classic Cheese Burger*

$12.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Whiskey BBQ Burger*

Whiskey BBQ Burger*

$14.99

Melted provolone cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, crispy onion rings & our homemade Whiskey BBQ sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Italian Cold Cut Sub

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$10.99

Freshly-sliced Genoa salami & Italian ham, mortadella & provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, hot peppers & pickles.

Roast Beef Sub

Roast Beef Sub

$12.99

Shaved sirloin juicy steak & American cheese. ADD sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken with shaved Parmesan romaine lettuce, croutons & Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & creamy blue cheese dressing

Parmigiana Sub

Parmigiana Sub

Our fresh homemade marinara sauce with melted provolone cheese & choice of eggplant, meatballs, chicken, or veal.

Steak & Cheese Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.99

Shaved sirloin juicy steak & American cheese. ADD sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

Beef & Lamb or Chicken. Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce

Pizzas

Classic Cheese Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with a rich blend of Italian cheeses.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Rich BBQ sauce, grilled BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, scallions & mozzarella.

Bianca Pizza

Our “white pizza”. Garlic butter sauce, spicy Italian sausage & caramelized onion tossed in a light garlic & herbs sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken dipped in spicy Buffalo sauce with caramelized onions & mozzarella.

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

Sautéed broccoli and chicken mixed in creamy Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

Strips of crispy breaded chicken cutlet with plum tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Romano Pizza

Garlic & tomato sauce, well- marinated chicken breast, roasted red peppers, topped with romano & mozzarella.

Chicken Scampi Pizza

Rich garlic butter sauce, chicken breast marinated in fresh basil, topped with romano and mozzarella cheese.

Delight Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes & sliced onions.

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

Fig jam sauce, prosciutto, gorgonzola and reggiano cheese, caramelized onions & basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Four Cheese Pizza

Pink vodka sauce and caramelized onions, topped with romano, authentic parmigiana, gorgonzola & mozzarella cheese.

Fresh Garlic & Herb Pizza

A “white pizza” with garlic butter sauce, extra virgin olive oil, herbs and spices, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Pizza

Rich garlic butter sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, basil and garlic, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

Greek Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, authentic feta cheese, green peppers, sliced onion & aromatic oregano. Vegetarian Option

Hawaiian Pizza

Plum tomato sauce, baked ham, sweet pineapple & mozzarella.

House Special Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce, ham, ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, sliced onions, mushrooms & green peppers.

Mediterranean Signature Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce, Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, tomato and Kalamata olives dressed with Greek vinaigrette & topped with authentic feta cheese.

Mixed Vegetable Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, artichokes & sliced onions. Vegetarian Option

Sausage Signature Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, slices of sausage, green peppers, sliced onions, topped with a rich blend of Italian cheeses.

Spinach Pizza

Plum tomato sauce, baby spinach, tomatoes, Kalamata black olives & feta cheese.

Steak & Mushroom Alfredo Pizza

Creamy Alfredo sauce, thinly sliced Black Angus beef, portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Texas Pizza

French fries, crispy bacon and ranch dressing, topped with mozzarella.

Vegetarian Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, Kalamata olives, green peppers, sliced onions, mushrooms & tomatoes. Vegetarian Option

Calzones

Crafted daily in our Kitchen with Fluffy dough, homemade sauce & fresh ingredients!
! Build Your Own Calzone !

! Build Your Own Calzone !

Build your own calzone with our Fluffy dough, our homemade sauce & fresh ingredients!

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

Our most popular calzone!! Lots of pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.

Italian Calzone

Italian Calzone

Genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, provolone cheese & roasted peppers.

Chicken Calzone

Chicken Calzone

Chopped chicken breast with broccoli, mushrooms, banana peppers, feta & mozzarella.

Greek Calzone

Greek Calzone

Tomato sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives, green peppers, onions & oregano. Vegetarian Option

House Special Calzone

House Special Calzone

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mixed mushrooms & mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Juicy chicken breast covered in spicy buffalo sauce, mozzarella & blue cheese.

Parm Calzone

Parm Calzone

Breaded chicken cutlets with mozzarella cheese & homemade marinara sauce.

Steak & Cheese Calzone

Steak & Cheese Calzone

Shaved sirloin steak & mozzarella.

Vegetarian Calzone

Vegetarian Calzone

Broccoli, mushrooms, sliced onions, peppers & mozzarella cheese. Vegetarian Option

Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

Fresh spinach, Kalamata black olives, feta cheese & Mozzarella. Vegetarian Option

Kids Menu

Kids - Hamburger

Kids - Hamburger

$7.99
Kids - Chicken Fingers

Kids - Chicken Fingers

$6.99
Kids - Grilled Cheese

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$5.99
Kids - Pasta

Kids - Pasta

Potato Chips

Potato Chips Kettle Sea Salted (Gluten Free) - “Dirty” Deli Style

Potato Chips Kettle Sea Salted (Gluten Free) - “Dirty” Deli Style

$1.49
Potato Chips Kettle Maui Onion (Gluten Free) - “Dirty” Deli Style

Potato Chips Kettle Maui Onion (Gluten Free) - “Dirty” Deli Style

$1.49Out of stock
Potato Chips Kettle Sour Cream & Onion (Gluten Free) - “Dirty” Deli Style

Potato Chips Kettle Sour Cream & Onion (Gluten Free) - “Dirty” Deli Style

$1.49
Potato Chips Kettle Jalapeño Heat (Gluten Free) - “Dirty” Deli Style

Potato Chips Kettle Jalapeño Heat (Gluten Free) - “Dirty” Deli Style

$1.49Out of stock

Desserts

Choose from a selection of homemade pastries available daily.
French Cream Cheesecake

French Cream Cheesecake

$5.99

Cheesecake so Creamy, Smooth & Satisfying it makes the Statue of Liberty Smile.

Gourmet New York Turtle Cheesecake

Gourmet New York Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

New York Style Turtle Cheesecake, every slice is Heaven, beginning with a thick layer of fudge, covered with caramel sauce, garnished with chopped pecans, all wrapped up in a graham cracker crust.

Iced 6 Layer Chocolate Cake

Iced 6 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Colossal layer upon layer of Dark moist Chocolate Cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth Chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of Cake.

Layered Carrot Cake

Layered Carrot Cake

$6.99

Three Delicious Layers of moist Cake Loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple, Finished with a real Cream Cheese Icing and Garnished with Pecans.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99

A Traditional Italian Dessert Made of Mascarpone Cheese and Lady fingers soaked in Espresso with a touch of Liquor. Light dusted with Cocoa Powder for an elegant touch.

Lemon Cream Cake

Lemon Cream Cake

$6.99Out of stock

DOLCE! Layers of yellow Cake filled with Italian Lemon Cream, finished with Vanilla Cake crumb on the sides, lightly dusted with confectioner’s sugar.

Peanut Butter Brownie 4 Layer Cake

Peanut Butter Brownie 4 Layer Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Brownies Bottom Layers of Velvety Peanut butter Mousse Chocolate Genoise topped with Peanut butter Chips Brownie bits drizzled in Fudge.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

BTL Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola 20oz BTL

Coca-Cola 20oz BTL

$1.69
Coca-Cola 2LT BTL

Coca-Cola 2LT BTL

$2.99
Coke Zero Sugar 20oz BTL

Coke Zero Sugar 20oz BTL

$1.69
Sprite 20oz BTL

Sprite 20oz BTL

$1.69
Sprite 2LT BTL

Sprite 2LT BTL

$2.99
Diet Coke 20oz BTL

Diet Coke 20oz BTL

$1.69
Diet Coke 2LT BTL

Diet Coke 2LT BTL

$2.99
Dr Pepper 20oz BTL

Dr Pepper 20oz BTL

$1.69
Canada Dry Ginger Ale 20oz BTL

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 20oz BTL

$1.69
Canada Dry Ginger Ale 2LT BTL

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 2LT BTL

$2.99
Fanta Orange Soda 20oz BTL

Fanta Orange Soda 20oz BTL

$1.69
Fanta Orange Soda 2LT BTL

Fanta Orange Soda 2LT BTL

$2.99
Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea 18.5oz BTL

Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea 18.5oz BTL

$1.99
Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz BTL

Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz BTL

$1.99
Vitamin Water XXX Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate 20oz BTL

Vitamin Water XXX Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate 20oz BTL

$1.99
Vitamin Water Power C Dragon Fruit 20oz BTL

Vitamin Water Power C Dragon Fruit 20oz BTL

$1.99
Vitamin Water Squeezed Zero 20oz BTL

Vitamin Water Squeezed Zero 20oz BTL

$1.99
Dasani Water Purified 20oz BTL

Dasani Water Purified 20oz BTL

$1.69