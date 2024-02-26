IM Coffee
DRINKS
Hot Coffee / Espresso Beverages
- Coffee$2.00+
Locally Sourced (Open Seas Roasters) - Fresh Roasted, Ground & Brewed Drip Coffee
- Bullet Proof Coffee$3.50+
Hot Coffee w/ Kerrygold Butter & MCT Oil lightly frothed in blender.
- Hot Latte$3.50+
Double shot of espresso and flavor w/ steamed, textured milk
- Hot Chai Charged Macchiato$4.50
double shot of espresso laced w/ chai and poured over frothed oat milk ~add chocolate or caramel for no charge~
- Americano$3.00+
Espresso married with hot water to make an excellent cup of coffee
- Cappuccino$3.50
Double shot of espresso with steamed textured milk (1:3 ratio 6 oz)
- Macchiato$3.25
Double shot of espresso with a touch of frothed milk (1:1 ratio total 3 oz)
- Espresso Shot$2.00
Our Purposefully Pulled Double Shot of Espresso! (1.5 oz)
- Red Eye$3.00+
drip coffee with a fresh pulled double shot of espresso on top
Iced Coffee / Espresso Beverages
- Cold Brew Coffee$3.50+
cold brewed coffee steeped for 18 hours and poured over ice
- Red Eye Cold Brew$4.50+
cold brewed iced coffee with an added double shot of espresso (red eye)
- Iced Latte$4.00+
double shot of espresso and steamed textured milk
- Iced Chai Charged Macchiato$4.50
double shot of espresso laced with chai concentrate and poured over cold foamed oat milk. ~add in chocolate or caramel for no charge~
- Iced Americano$3.50+
espresso married with cold water poured over ice
- Iced Cappuccino$4.00
double shot of espresso with cold foam milk
- Iced Espresso$2.00
purposefully pulled double shot of espresso poured over ice
- Shakerato$4.00
double shot of espresso with a touch of cream and sugar shaken vigorously
- Frappe$5.75
fresh pulled double shot of espresso w/ flavor & milk blended frozen
Tea / Hot Chocolate
Smoothies
- Green Buzz$8.00
strawberry purée - kefir yogurt - whey protein - fresh spinach - blended smooth with ice
- I. M. Buzz$8.00
double espresso - whole banana - cacao - mexican chocolate - peanut butter powder - whey protein powder - blended smooth with ice
- Whole Buzz$7.50
double shot of expresso - almond milk - crushed almonds - whole banana - organic spinach - blended smooth with ice
- Milk Smoothie$3.50
Whole Milk or Oat Milk or Almond Milk Iced Blended w/ Smoothie Boost Add-Ins
- Organic Puree Fruit Smoothie$5.75
Organic Fruit Puree w/ No Added Sugars
Grab & Go Drinks
BREAKFAST
BRUNCH
- Avocado Toast$4.00+
fresh avocado mashed with tomato, onion, lime juice, salt & pepper spread on toast (add a fried egg +$1.50)
- Bread Or Bagel With Topping$1.50
- I.M. Burrito$7.25
Two Eggs w/ Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese and Sriracha Aioli Wrapped in a White Tortilla.
- Oatmeal$3.00
- Veg Out$7.00
two eggs, peppers, onions, cooper sharp american cheese, buttered wheat toast
- Egg Bowl
Two or Three Egg Omelette w/ Your Choice of Toppings
- The Kaiser$6.00
Two Egg Omelette w/ Cooper Sharp American Cheese on a Toasted Kaiser Roll
- King Burrito$7.95
- Egg Sandwich w/ Options$4.00
- Smoked Salmon Sandwich$9.25
Classic Lox sandwich, lightly smoked salmon with cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers on your choice of bagel!
- All American$6.25
Fried Egg, Bacon, Cooper Sharp American Cheese on Buttered White Toast
LUNCH
SANDWICHES & PANINIS
- Caprese Panini$8.00
basil pesto spread, mozzarella, tomato on a sourdough grilled panini (add grilled chicken +$2.00)
- Build A Grilled Cheese$5.50
cooper sharp american and white cheddar on a grilled sourdough panini
- Veggie Stinger Panini$7.00
Tomato, onion, cucumber, pickle, banana pepper, sweet pepper w/ cheddar Cheese & Sriracha Aioli Panini Grilled on Sourdough
- Ham Swiss Stinger Panini$8.50
Our Signature Grilled Panini w/ Ham, Swiss, Sriracha Aioli, Tomato, Pickle Panini Grilled on Sourdough.
- I.M. Club Panini$9.50
- Tuna Melt$8.00
Tuna Salad, Swiss & Tomato Panini Grilled on Sourdough
- Tuna Salad on Croissant$7.50
Tuna Salad, Avocado Cilantro Dressing & Tomato Served on a Croissant
- BLT Sandwich$7.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Toasted Wheat Bread
- Turkey Cheddar Stinger Panini$8.50
Our Signature Grilled Panini w/ Turkey, Cheddar, Sriracha Aioli, Tomato, Pickle Panini Grilled on Sourdough.
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Panini$9.00
house-made cranberry walnut chicken salad, cheddar, tomato on a sourdough grilled panini
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad on Croissant$8.00
House Made Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad w/ Citrus Vinaigrette & Tomato Served on a Croissant
- The Rachel$8.75
fresh sliced turkey, cole slaw, swiss cheese, russian dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
White Tortilla w/ melted cheddar, white chicken sautéed in our signature buffalo sauce. (side of ranch or blue cheese or spicy ranch
- Kettle Cooked Chips$1.25
SALADS & WRAPS
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$9.00
mixed greens, house cranberry walnut chicken salad, tomato, honey dijon dressing
- Tuna Salad$8.00
Mix Greens, Fresh Tuna Salad, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber w/
- Avocado Bacon Ranch$9.50
Mix Greens, Fresh Avocado, Chopped Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber & Onion w/ Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
- Kickin' Chicken$9.50
Mix Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Chicken, Shredded Cheddar w/ Spicy Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
- House Salad$7.00
Mix Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cranberries, Walnuts w/ Choice of Dressing,
- Side Salad$3.95
Small Salad w/ mixed greens, tomato, cucumber & onion with choice dressing
- BLT Wrap$8.50
- Spicy Turkey Wrap$8.00
Mix Greens, Roast Turkey, Tomato, Onion, Sriracha Aioli Wrapped in your Choice Tortilla.
- Wicked Turkey Wrap$9.25
Wheat Tortilla w/ Organic Hummus, Fresh Avocado, Mix Greens, Tomato, Cucumber