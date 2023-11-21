2x points now for loyalty members
Immigrant Food Union Market
Popular Items
- Immigrant Poke Bowl$16.00
Spring mix, sushi rice, poke salmon, bean sprout, corn, cucumber salad, carrot, cilantro, korean mayo.
- Havana Sandwich$16.00
Many have called it the "best Cuban sandwich in town"! It's hearty and filled with warm Swiss cheese and three types of tender pork on a toasted French Hoagie. Topped with dijonaise sauce and pineapple pickles.
- Cauliflower Nuggets$13.00
Crispy-battered cauliflower florets. Contains peanuts!
Food
Fusion Snacks
- Indian Samosas$14.00
Three of South Asia's fried favorites
- Belgian Fries$9.00
Seasoned + served with homemade aioli sauce
- Sweet Churros$8.00
Churros drizzled with Ecuadorian chocolate and Argentinian dulce de leche
- Tamarind BBQ Ribs$17.00
Fusion Sandwiches
- Old Saigon$16.00
Bahn Mi with a twist! Adobo chicken, Asian slaw, chile garlic mayo and a drizzled Asian dressing on a pretty toasted baguette.
- Falafel Bocadillo$16.00
Falafel, lemon-tahini sauce, eggplant purée, roasted red pepper, cucumber, tomato, spring mix. VEGETARIAN
Fusion Bowls & Salads
- Viet Vibes$16.00
Adobo spiced chicken on kale, rice noodles, broccoli, peanuts, bean sprouts, jalapeño, mango. Served with a pho vinaigrette.
- Mumbai Mariachi$16.00
Falafel on baby spinach, roasted potatoes, corn, feta cheese, carrots and green onions. Served with a Smokey Mango Chipotle Sauce. Spicy!
- Persian Plants and Peas$16.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing, Topped with almonds and crackle rice. Vegetarian option available with red lentil patty!