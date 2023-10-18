Get 10% off for your first online ordering
Food

Special

Koey Teaw Tum Yum Gai (Chicken Tom Yum Noodle Soup)
$14.00

Rice Noodle in Tom Yum Soup, Coconut Milk, Chicken, Beansprout, **Contains Peanut

Por Taek
$18.00

Thai Spicy and Sour Soup with Seafood, Mushroom, tomato, Basil.

Starters

Cucumber Salad (Ar Jard)
$6.00

Thai Cucumber Relish Salad, Red Onion and Scraped Carrot

Crispy Tofu (Tao Hue Todd)
$6.00

Crispy Fried Tofu Served With Sweet and Sour Sauce and Peanuts

Egg Rolls (Poh Pia Todd)
$6.50

Thai Style Vegetarian Egg Rolls Packed with Crunchy Cabbage, Carrots, & Bean Vermicelli, Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce

Basil Egg rolls (Poh Pia Krapao)
$9.50

Egg Rolls Filled with Spicy Thai Basil Ground Chicken, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Jiaozi (Gyu-Za)
$6.50

Deep-fried Asian Chicken Dumpling

Thai Curry Puffs
$9.50

Puff Pastry Filled with Potatoes, Carrot, Onion and Curry Sauce.

Shrimp Wonton (Kiew Todd Koong)
$9.00

Fried Shrimp Wontons, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Crispy Chicken Skin (Nhung Gai Todd)
$9.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Skin, Side of Thai Sriracha

Soups

Tom Kha
$8.50

Aromatic Coconut Milk Galangal Soup

Tom Yum
$8.50

Traditional Aromatic Lemongrass Hot and Sour Soup

Wonton soup (Kiew Nahm)
$9.00

Shrimp Wonton, Bean Sprouts, Scallion and Cilantro in a Delicate Chicken Broth

Som Tum Salad

Tum Thai
$13.00

Peanuts and Dried Shrimps- Basic

Tum Puu
$14.00

Preserved Crabs - A Tad of Funk

Tum Puu Pla Rah
$14.00

Preserved Crab and Preserved Fish - Extra Funk

Tum Thai Khai Kem
$14.00

Tum Thai with Salted Duck Egg

Thai Style Salads

Larb E-san
$14.00

Ground Pork, Mint, Red Onions, Cilantro, Culantro, Roasted Rice, Chopped Galangal, Lime Dressing. Served with Green Bean

Nam Tok Kor Moo Yang
$14.50

Grilled Pork Collar, Red Onion, Cilantro, Culantro, Roasted Rice, Mint, Lime Dressing, Served with Green Bean

Nam Tok Neua (Beef Salad)
$14.50

Pan Grilled Beef, Red Onion, Cilantro, Culantro, Roasted Rice, Mint, Lime Dressing, Served with Green Bean

Soop Normai
$14.00

Bamboo Shoot, Onion, Cilantro, Roasted Rice, Mint, and Lime Dressing, served with Green Bean

Grill & Fry

Chicken Satay
$10.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken Skewers, Served with Cucumber Salad and Peanut sauce

Gai Todd
$10.00

Thai Style Fried Chicken (bone-in, no breading) in Trinity Marinade, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Kor Moo Yang
$13.00

Grilled Marinated Pork Collar with Side of Spicy Jaew Sauce

Tiger Cry
$13.00

Certified Angus Beef®, Marinated Overnight and Grilled to Order, Served with Spicy Jaew Sauce

Rice Dishes

Khao Mun Gai
$14.50

"Hainanese Chicken Rice" - Poached Deboned Chicken, Rendered Chicken Fat Rice, Ginger-chili-soy sauce, Side of Chicken Broth

Khao Moo Dang
$14.50

House-made Barbeque Pork, Pan Red sauce, Goon Chiang sausage, Jasmine Rice, Hard-boiled Egg, Side of Tangy Soy Sauce. (Sauce contains peanut)t

Khao Moo Grob
$14.50

Crispy Pork Belly, Jasmine Rice, 5-spice sauce, Pickled Ginger, Side of Tangy Soy Sauce

Khao Kor Moo Yang
$14.50

Grilled Marinated Pork Collar, Jasmine Rice, Side of Spicy Jeaw Sauce

Khao Nar Neur
$14.50

Grilled marinated beef, Roasted rice, Jasmine rice and side of Spicy Jeaw Sauce

Bowl Noodles

Khao Soi
$15.00

Traditional Northern Style Curry Egg Noodles With Bone-in Chicken, Crispy Egg Noodles, Served with Pickled Mustard Greens, Cabbage, Red Onion, and Chili oil (could be substituted with tofu or beef(+2))

Boat Noodle (Kuay Tiew Ruea)
$14.00

OUR MOST POPULAR DISH! – “Boat Noodles” / Thin Rice Noodles , Bean Spout, Chinese Broccoli in Spiced Pork Broth with Your Choice of Meat

Plate Noodles and Fried Rice

Pad Thai
$13.50

Thin Rice Noodles with Green Chive, Eggs, Tamarind-Fish Sauce, Yellow Tofu, Preserved Radish, Bean Sprouts, and Chopped Peanuts with Your Choice of Meat

Pad See Eiw
$13.50

Fresh Local Wide Rice Noodles, Chinese Broccoli, Egg and Sweet Black Soy Sauce with Your Choice of Meat

Pad Khee Mao
$14.00

Drunkard’s Noodles” Fresh Local Wide Rice Noodles with Spicy Soy Sauce, Chinese Broccoli, Carrots, Baby Corns, Basil, Bell Peppercorn, Young Peppercorn and Bean Spouts with Your Choice of Meat

Fried Rice (Khao Pad)
$13.50

Thai Style Fried Rice with Egg, Chinese Broccoli, Tomatoes and White Onion with Your Choice of Meat

Curries, Stews, and More

Mhoo Whan
$13.00

Caramelized pork belly in Five Spiced Sweet Soy Sauce Soup

Kai Loog Kuey
$8.50+

Son-In-Law’s Eggs.” Fried Hard-Boiled Eggs with Tamarind Sauce and Crispy Shallots.

Panang Curry
$13.00

Your Choice of Meat in Coconut Panang Curry and Bell Pepper

Green Curry (Gaeng Kiew Whan)
$13.00

Thai Aromatic Green Curry Soup, Bamboo and Basil Leaves with Your Choice of Meats

Wok-Tossed

Pad Pak (Mixed Veggies)
$13.00

Sautéed Assorted Vegetable in Brown Sauce with or without Tofu

Pad Horapa (Basil)
$13.00

Basil, Green Bean, White Onion and Bell Pepper in Spicy Oyster Sauce with Your Choice of Meat

Pad Kar Nar
$13.00

Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli in Spicy Soy Sauce with Your Choice of Meat

Pad Prik Khing
$13.00

Crispy Green beans in Thai Curry Sauce with Your Choice of Meat

Pad Nam Prik Pow
$13.00

Roasted Chili Jam, Onions, Roasted Chili and Assorted Vegetable with your choice of Meat

Cashew Chicken
$13.50

Wok-tossed Sliced Chicken, Roasted Chili, Cashew Nuts, Onion and Assorted Vegetable

Ginger Chicken
$13.00

Thai Style Ginger Chicken, Wood Ear Mushrooms and Assorted Vegetable

Sides / Add-on

Steamed Mixed Vegetables
$4.00
Thai Fried Egg
$2.00

Crispy sunny-side-up egg

Kab Mhoo
$3.00

Pork crackling

Crispy Pork Bellies (Mhoo Krob)
$9.00

Crispy Pork Belly with Side of Tangy Soy Sauce

Goon Chiang Sausage
$7.00

Flash Fried Thai Style Sweet Chinese sausage

Khao Mun Gai Sauce
$3.00

Ginger Chilli Soy Sauce

Jeaw Sauce
$3.00

Thai Dried Chilli Dipping Sauce

Peanut Sauce
$3.00
Crispy Egg Noodle
$3.00

Side of Rice

Jasmine Rice
$2.00

16 oz.

Jasmine Rice (Large)
$3.00

32 oz.

Jasmine Brown Rice
$3.00
Sticky Rice (Khao Neaw)
$3.00

Sticky Rice

Khao Mun
$4.00

Aromatic Ginger and Chicken Rendered Fat Rice

Dessert

Khao Neaw Ma Muong
$8.00

Mango, Coconut Sticky Rice, Toasted Beans (seasonal)

Khao Tom Madt
$6.00

Banana, Black Beans, Coconut Sticky Rice in Banana Leaf Parcels

Thai Donut (Patong Go)
$6.00

Crispy and Soft Fried Pieces of Dough Topped with Icing, Served with Condense Milk Dipping

Ka Nom Toey
$6.00

Coconut Rice Custard in Ceramic Mini Cup

Homemade Ice Cream
$6.00

Drinks

Beverages

Bottled Water
$2.00
Can Soda
$2.00
Bottle Coke
$3.00

Made with cane sugar

San Pellegrino
$3.00

Sparkling fruit juice

Nam Tan Sod
$5.00

Palm drink

Cha Kiew Nom
$5.00

Sweeten Thai iced milk green tea

O Liang
$5.00

Sweeten Thai iced coffee

Cha Yen
$5.00

Sweeten Thai iced tea with milk

Longan Drink
$5.00