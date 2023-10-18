Immm Rice and Beyond
Food
Special
Starters
Thai Cucumber Relish Salad, Red Onion and Scraped Carrot
Crispy Fried Tofu Served With Sweet and Sour Sauce and Peanuts
Thai Style Vegetarian Egg Rolls Packed with Crunchy Cabbage, Carrots, & Bean Vermicelli, Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce
Egg Rolls Filled with Spicy Thai Basil Ground Chicken, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Deep-fried Asian Chicken Dumpling
Puff Pastry Filled with Potatoes, Carrot, Onion and Curry Sauce.
Fried Shrimp Wontons, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Crispy Fried Chicken Skin, Side of Thai Sriracha
Soups
Som Tum Salad
Thai Style Salads
Ground Pork, Mint, Red Onions, Cilantro, Culantro, Roasted Rice, Chopped Galangal, Lime Dressing. Served with Green Bean
Grilled Pork Collar, Red Onion, Cilantro, Culantro, Roasted Rice, Mint, Lime Dressing, Served with Green Bean
Pan Grilled Beef, Red Onion, Cilantro, Culantro, Roasted Rice, Mint, Lime Dressing, Served with Green Bean
Bamboo Shoot, Onion, Cilantro, Roasted Rice, Mint, and Lime Dressing, served with Green Bean
Grill & Fry
Grilled Marinated Chicken Skewers, Served with Cucumber Salad and Peanut sauce
Thai Style Fried Chicken (bone-in, no breading) in Trinity Marinade, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Grilled Marinated Pork Collar with Side of Spicy Jaew Sauce
Certified Angus Beef®, Marinated Overnight and Grilled to Order, Served with Spicy Jaew Sauce
Rice Dishes
"Hainanese Chicken Rice" - Poached Deboned Chicken, Rendered Chicken Fat Rice, Ginger-chili-soy sauce, Side of Chicken Broth
House-made Barbeque Pork, Pan Red sauce, Goon Chiang sausage, Jasmine Rice, Hard-boiled Egg, Side of Tangy Soy Sauce. (Sauce contains peanut)t
Crispy Pork Belly, Jasmine Rice, 5-spice sauce, Pickled Ginger, Side of Tangy Soy Sauce
Grilled Marinated Pork Collar, Jasmine Rice, Side of Spicy Jeaw Sauce
Grilled marinated beef, Roasted rice, Jasmine rice and side of Spicy Jeaw Sauce
Bowl Noodles
Traditional Northern Style Curry Egg Noodles With Bone-in Chicken, Crispy Egg Noodles, Served with Pickled Mustard Greens, Cabbage, Red Onion, and Chili oil (could be substituted with tofu or beef(+2))
OUR MOST POPULAR DISH! – “Boat Noodles” / Thin Rice Noodles , Bean Spout, Chinese Broccoli in Spiced Pork Broth with Your Choice of Meat
Plate Noodles and Fried Rice
Thin Rice Noodles with Green Chive, Eggs, Tamarind-Fish Sauce, Yellow Tofu, Preserved Radish, Bean Sprouts, and Chopped Peanuts with Your Choice of Meat
Fresh Local Wide Rice Noodles, Chinese Broccoli, Egg and Sweet Black Soy Sauce with Your Choice of Meat
Drunkard’s Noodles” Fresh Local Wide Rice Noodles with Spicy Soy Sauce, Chinese Broccoli, Carrots, Baby Corns, Basil, Bell Peppercorn, Young Peppercorn and Bean Spouts with Your Choice of Meat
Thai Style Fried Rice with Egg, Chinese Broccoli, Tomatoes and White Onion with Your Choice of Meat
Curries, Stews, and More
Caramelized pork belly in Five Spiced Sweet Soy Sauce Soup
Son-In-Law’s Eggs.” Fried Hard-Boiled Eggs with Tamarind Sauce and Crispy Shallots.
Your Choice of Meat in Coconut Panang Curry and Bell Pepper
Thai Aromatic Green Curry Soup, Bamboo and Basil Leaves with Your Choice of Meats
Wok-Tossed
Sautéed Assorted Vegetable in Brown Sauce with or without Tofu
Basil, Green Bean, White Onion and Bell Pepper in Spicy Oyster Sauce with Your Choice of Meat
Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli in Spicy Soy Sauce with Your Choice of Meat
Crispy Green beans in Thai Curry Sauce with Your Choice of Meat
Roasted Chili Jam, Onions, Roasted Chili and Assorted Vegetable with your choice of Meat
Wok-tossed Sliced Chicken, Roasted Chili, Cashew Nuts, Onion and Assorted Vegetable
Thai Style Ginger Chicken, Wood Ear Mushrooms and Assorted Vegetable
Sides / Add-on
Crispy sunny-side-up egg
Pork crackling
Crispy Pork Belly with Side of Tangy Soy Sauce
Flash Fried Thai Style Sweet Chinese sausage
Ginger Chilli Soy Sauce
Thai Dried Chilli Dipping Sauce
Side of Rice
Dessert
Mango, Coconut Sticky Rice, Toasted Beans (seasonal)
Banana, Black Beans, Coconut Sticky Rice in Banana Leaf Parcels
Crispy and Soft Fried Pieces of Dough Topped with Icing, Served with Condense Milk Dipping
Coconut Rice Custard in Ceramic Mini Cup