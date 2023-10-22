Impasta Bowl

Cherry Tomatoes & Burrata - Spaghetti Squash
$15.75

Spaghetti squash, roasted cherry tomatoes, burrata,basil, fresh herbs.

Pink Sauce Spaghetti Squash
$14.75

Spaghetti squash, tomato, vodka reduction, cream

Impossible Bolognese - Zoodles
$15.75

Zoodles, tomato, impossible meat, red wine reduction (Vegan).

Pomodoro - Zoodles
$14.75

Zoodles, tomato, basil (Vegan).

Puttanesca - Shiritaki Noodle
$15.75

Shiritaki noodles, tomato, olive, capers.

Four Cheese - Cauliflower Gnocchi
$17.75

Cauliflower gnocchi, mascarpone, fontina, asiago, parmesan.

Pesto - Cauliflower Gnocchi
$17.75

Cauliflower gnocchi, basil, parmesan, toasted pine nuts.

Truffle Mushroom - Squash Tagliatelle
$18.75

Butternut squash tagliatelle, white wine, mushroom, truffle (Vegan).

Arrabbiata - Kelp Noodles
$17.75

Tomato, red pepper, vegan bacon (Vegan).

Red Pesto - Kelp Noodle
$17.75

Kelp noodle, tomato, basil, toasted pine nuts (Vegan).

Brown Butter Sage - Hearts of Palm
$18.75

Hearts of Palm, vegan butter, sage, garlic, lemon (Vegan).

Romesco - Hearts of Palm
$18.75

Hearts of palm, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, parsley (Vegan).

Eggplant Lasagna
$22.75

Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms, pomodoro, impossible bolognese, vegan mozzarella (Vegan).

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Bowl
$14.75

Get it exactly how you want it by choosing your own noodle, sauce and protein :)

Impasta Party
$85.00

Feed 4 to 6 HUNGRY Homo sapiens by choosing 4 Impasta Bowls and 2 Cauliflower Pizzas!

Combo Plate

Combo Plate
$22.50

Cauliflower Pizza

Small Pizza
$8.75

Cauliflower Pizza Small Size = 2.5 slices

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
$24.75

Cauliflower crust, prosciutto, arugula, caramelized onion.

White Truffle Pizza
$25.75

Cauliflower crust, sage leaf, egg, truffle oil & shaving.

Barbeque Pizza
$24.75

Cauliflower crust, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, parsley.

Pesto Pizza
$19.75

Cauliflower crust, mozzarella, pesto, ricotta cheese, pine nuts.

Margherita Pizza
$19.75

Cauliflower crust, tomato, mozzarella, basil.

NEW!

Garlic Bread
$10.75

Gluten-free garlic bread baked with parmesan cheese and a small side of Pomodoro sauce

Zucchini Fries
$12.75

House-made zucchini fries served with lemon aioli.

Salads

Warm Mushroom Salad
$20.75

Mushroom medley, capers, cashews, micro rainbow green (Vegan).

Arugula Salad
$14.75

Arugula, parmesan, pickled shallots, cashews.

The Perfect Cobb
$18.75

Romaine lettuce, roasted tomatoes, hearts of palm, mozzarella, hard-boiled egg, candied bacon, avocado, red onion, and choice or protein.

Brussels Sprouts Salad
$15.75

Shaved brussel sprout, red onion, goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries.

Tomato Burrata Salad
$15.75

Heirloom tomato, buratta, arugula, vegan caviar

Cauliflower Rice Bowl
$18.75

Roasted cauliflower rice, seasonal grilled veggies, sauerkraut, choose of protein.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts
$14.75

Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Balsamic Glaze

JUST Cauliflower Rice
$13.75

Drinks

Acqua Panna 500mL
$4.25
Perrier
$4.25
La Croix Pamplemousse
$3.50
Topo-chico
$4.15
Harmless Harvest
$5.50

100% organic coconut juice.

Health Ade Kombucha: Pomegranate
$5.25
Health Ade Kombucha: Pink Lady Apple
$6.25
Health Ade Kombucha: Ginger Lemon
$5.25
Little West: Gingersnap
$7.50

Fuji apple, green apple, ginger, lemon.

Little West: Sunrise
$7.50

Orange, carrot, coconut water, lemon, ginger, tumeric.

Little West: Go Big
$7.50

Beet, kale, carrot, apple, wheatgrass, lemon, ginger.

Little West: Quench
$7.50

Watermelon, jicama, strawberry, mint, lime, watermelon rind

Olipop: Grape
$5.00

Discover the new kind of soda. Made with all natural ingredients that combines the benefits of prebiotics & plant fiber.

Olipop: Orange Squeeze
$5.00

Discover the new kind of soda. Made with all natural ingredients that combines the benefits of prebiotics & plant fiber.

Olipop: Ginger Lemon
$5.00

Discover the new kind of soda. Made with all natural ingredients that combines the benefits of prebiotics & plant fiber.

Olipop: Root Beer
$5.00

Discover the new kind of soda. Made with all natural ingredients that combines the benefits of prebiotics & plant fiber.

Olipop: Strawberry Vanilla
$5.00
Olipop: Vintage Cola
$5.00
Coca-Cola
$4.85

Discover the new kind of soda. Made with all natural ingredients that combines the benefits of prebiotics & plant fiber.

Diet Coke
$4.85
Sprite
$4.85

Dessert

Brune Cookie - Chocolate Chip
$5.75

Paleo, Gluten-Free, Vegan soft baked chocolate chip cookie (Vegan).

Brune Cookie - Chocolate Fudge
$5.75

Paleo, Gluten-Free, Vegan, soft baked chocolate fudge cookie (Vegan).

Smart Sweets
$5.25
Gluten-Free Walnut Brownie
$5.75Out of stock

Gluten-free, chocolate chip, walnut Brownies

"Almond Joy" Brownie (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
$5.75Out of stock

Almond, coconut, vegan, gluten-free brownie

Coffee

Green Tea
$4.25Out of stock
Mint Tea
$4.25Out of stock
Chai Tea
$4.25Out of stock

Wine

Tarrica Cabernet
$18.00Out of stock
Tarrica Chardonnay
$18.00Out of stock
Colli Di Lapio, Fiano Di Avellino Clelia romano (2020) (375 mL)
$29.00Out of stock
Backhouse Chardonnay 750ml
$28.00Out of stock
Prosecco
$16.00Out of stock
LA Vieille Terms Rosé
$29.00Out of stock

Proteins / Toppings

Grilled Chicken
$6.00
Shrimp
$6.00
Tofu (Vegan)
$5.00
Grilled Salmon
$9.00
Impossible Sausage (Vegan)
$7.00
Grilled Veggies (Vegan)
$5.00
Sautèed Mushrooms (Vegan)
$4.00
Cherry Tomatoes (Vegan)
$4.00

Oven-roasted heirloom cherry tomatoes (Vegan).

Chopped Jalapeños (Vegan)
$3.00
Bacon
$5.00
Vegan Bacon
$5.00
Nutritional Yeast (Vegan)
$5.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
$5.00
Prosciutto
$5.00

Beer

Peroni
$9.00Out of stock

Side Sauce

Side Pink Sauce
$5.50
Side Impossible Bolognese (Vegan)
$6.50
Side Pesto
$6.50
Side Four Cheese
$6.50
Side Pomodoro (Vegan)
$5.50
Side Red Pesto (Vegan)
$6.50
Side Romesco (Vegan)
$5.50
Side Puttanesca (Vegan)
$5.50
Side Arrabiata (Vegan)
$5.50
Side Truffle Mushroom (Vegan)
$8.50
Aioli
$3.75
Ranch Dressing
$2.75
Extra Salad Dressing
$3.00

Merch

Impasta Hat
$19.98
Reusable Glass Straw
$3.50