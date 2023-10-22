Impasta - Santa Monica 413 Santa Monica Blvd
Impasta Bowl
Spaghetti squash, roasted cherry tomatoes, burrata,basil, fresh herbs.
Spaghetti squash, tomato, vodka reduction, cream
Zoodles, tomato, impossible meat, red wine reduction (Vegan).
Zoodles, tomato, basil (Vegan).
Shiritaki noodles, tomato, olive, capers.
Cauliflower gnocchi, mascarpone, fontina, asiago, parmesan.
Cauliflower gnocchi, basil, parmesan, toasted pine nuts.
Butternut squash tagliatelle, white wine, mushroom, truffle (Vegan).
Tomato, red pepper, vegan bacon (Vegan).
Kelp noodle, tomato, basil, toasted pine nuts (Vegan).
Hearts of Palm, vegan butter, sage, garlic, lemon (Vegan).
Hearts of palm, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, parsley (Vegan).
Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms, pomodoro, impossible bolognese, vegan mozzarella (Vegan).
Build Your Own
Combo Plate
Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower Pizza Small Size = 2.5 slices
Cauliflower crust, prosciutto, arugula, caramelized onion.
Cauliflower crust, sage leaf, egg, truffle oil & shaving.
Cauliflower crust, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, parsley.
Cauliflower crust, mozzarella, pesto, ricotta cheese, pine nuts.
Cauliflower crust, tomato, mozzarella, basil.
NEW!
Salads
Mushroom medley, capers, cashews, micro rainbow green (Vegan).
Arugula, parmesan, pickled shallots, cashews.
Romaine lettuce, roasted tomatoes, hearts of palm, mozzarella, hard-boiled egg, candied bacon, avocado, red onion, and choice or protein.
Shaved brussel sprout, red onion, goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries.
Heirloom tomato, buratta, arugula, vegan caviar
Roasted cauliflower rice, seasonal grilled veggies, sauerkraut, choose of protein.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Balsamic Glaze
Drinks
100% organic coconut juice.
Fuji apple, green apple, ginger, lemon.
Orange, carrot, coconut water, lemon, ginger, tumeric.
Beet, kale, carrot, apple, wheatgrass, lemon, ginger.
Watermelon, jicama, strawberry, mint, lime, watermelon rind
Discover the new kind of soda. Made with all natural ingredients that combines the benefits of prebiotics & plant fiber.
Dessert
Paleo, Gluten-Free, Vegan soft baked chocolate chip cookie (Vegan).
Paleo, Gluten-Free, Vegan, soft baked chocolate fudge cookie (Vegan).
Gluten-free, chocolate chip, walnut Brownies
Almond, coconut, vegan, gluten-free brownie
Wine
Proteins / Toppings
Oven-roasted heirloom cherry tomatoes (Vegan).