Imperial Pizza Main St 1661 Main Street
Pizza Menu
Pizza
- Single Slice Cheese$3.45
Traditional red sauce and cheese pizza. Toppings can be added for an additional charge.
- 1/4 Pizza$7.45
- 1/2 Pizza$13.80
- WHL Cheese$26.90
- Cheese Party Pizza$39.36
- Blue Cheese$1.38
Specialty Pizza
- 1/4 All-American Pizza$8.67
Cheese and American Bacon
- 1/4 Breakfast Pizza$9.88
Cheese and egg with a butter base. Bacon and breakfast sausage can be added for an additional charge.
- 1/4 Chicken Finger PIzza$9.88
Your choice of chicken fingers on a red sauce or blue cheese base.
- 1/4 Hawaiian Pizza$8.67
Pineapples and Canadian Bacon.
- 1/4 Imperial Deluxe$9.88
Pepperoni, Mushroom, sweet peppers, onion and the option to include anchovies.
- 1/4 Reuben Pizza$10.79
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese with Thousand Island Dressing as the base.
- 1/4 Spinach Pizza$9.88
Mushrooms, Onions and Spinach on a blue cheese base.
- 1/4 Steak Pizza$9.88
Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot peppers on a salt and pepper base
- 1/4 Stinger Pizza$10.79
Steak with your choice of chicken fingers on a red sauce or blue cheese base.
- 1/4 Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza$9.88
Stuffed peppers and Italian sausage
- 1/4 Taco Pizza$9.88
Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Cheese
- 1/4 Vegetarian Pizza$9.88
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sweet Peppers and Onions.
- 1/4 White Pizza$8.67
Tomatoes and Onions on a Garlic Oil Base.
- 1/2 All-American Pizza$17.33
- 1/2 Breakfast Pizza$19.75
- 1/2 Chicken Finger Pizza$19.75
- 1/2 Hawaiian Pizza$17.33
- 1/2 Imperial Deluxe$19.75
- 1/2 Reuben Pizza$21.59
- 1/2 Spinach Pizza$19.75
- 1/2 Steak Pizza$19.75
- 1/2 Stinger Pizza$21.59
- 1/2 Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza$19.75
- 1/2 Taco Pizza$19.75
- 1/2 Vegetarian Pizza$19.75
- 1/2 White Pizza$17.33
- Whole All-American Pizza$34.67
- Whole Breakfast Pizza$39.50
- Whole Chicken Finger PIzza$39.50
- Whole Hawaiian Pizza$34.67
- Whole Imperial Deluxe$39.50
Comes with Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Anchovies
- Whole Reuben Pizza$43.18
- Whole Spinach Pizza$39.50
- Whole Steak Pizza$39.50
- Whole Stinger Pizza$43.18
- Whole Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza$39.50
- Whole Taco Pizza$39.50
- Whole Vegetarian Pizza$39.50
- Whole White Pizza$34.67
- Party American$46.49
- Party Breakfast$56.89
- Party Chicken Finger$56.89
- Party hawaiian$46.49
- Party imperial deluxe$56.89
- Party Reuben$64.70
- Party Spinach$56.89
- Party steak$56.89
- Party Stinger$64.70
- Party Stuffed Pepper$56.89
- Party Taco$51.69
- Party vegetarian$51.69
- Party white$46.49
Wings & Fingers
Boneless Wings
Chicken Fingers
Appetizers
Soups
Side Orders
- Apple logs$10.76
- Battered Cauliflower with Ranch$9.29
- Battered Pickle Chips with Ranch$8.10
- Buffalo Cauliflower$9.29
- Buffalo Style Chicken Logs with Blue Cheese$10.76
- Cajun Fries$8.10
- Chicken Wing Dip$13.48
- Cookies$2.99
- French Fries$8.10
- Fried Mushooms$10.35+
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$7.59
- Hot Fries$8.10
- Jalapeño Chips-n-Cheese$9.15
- Jalapeño Poppers with Cheddar (6)$11.04
- Jumbo Pretzel$10.30
- Loaded Fries Cheese, Bacon, Gravy on the Side$13.38
- Meatball$2.25
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$10.30
- Nachos$13.89
- Onion Rings$8.10
- Pizza Logs (5)$10.30
- Sampler Platter$23.68
- Stuffed Banana Pepper (3)$12.10
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.15
- “Q”-Logs - BBQ Pizza Logs (5)$10.76
Salads and Dinners
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$23.68
- Chef Salad$8.28
- Chicken Finger Salad$14.99
- Chicken Salad$14.99
- Italian Salad$11.36
- Large Antipasto Salad$27.41
- Large Chef Salad$18.21
- Large Italian Salad$18.49
- Party Antipasto (10-15 people)$51.50
- Party Chef Salad$38.44
- Party Chicken Salad (10-15 people)$61.80
- Party Italian Salad$44.42
- Steak Salad$14.99
- Beef Taco Salad$14.99
- Tuna Salad$8.79
Subs, Tacos, Burgers & Sandwiches
Cold Submarines
- Bologna & Cheese$11.22+
- Capicola & Cheese$13.06+
- Capicola, Bologna, Salami, & Cheese$13.80+
- Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato$11.22+
- Ham & Cheese$13.06+
- Ham, Salami, Capicola, & Cheese$13.80+
- Ham, Turkey, Salami, & Cheese$13.80+
- Salami & Cheese$13.06+
- Tuna & Cheese$13.06+
- Turkey & Cheese$13.06+
- Turkey, Bologna, Ham, & Cheese$13.80+
- Turkey, Ham, & Cheese$13.80+
Hot Submarines
- Bacon Cheeseburger sub$17.06+
- BLT with Cheese$14.30+
- Canadian Bacon & Cheese Sub$14.30+
- Cheese Pizza Sub$11.13+
- Cheeseburger Sub, Lettuce, & Tomato$14.30+
- Chicken Breast Club$17.06+
- Chicken Breast Sub$14.30+
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$17.06+
- Chicken Finger Club$17.06+
- Chicken Finger Sub$14.30+
- Chicken in the Grass$18.26+
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$14.30+
- Club: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato$15.45+
- Fried Bologna Sub$14.30+
- Hamburger Sub$14.30+
- Hoagie$15.13+
- Imperial Sub$18.26+
- Meatball$14.30+
- Roast Beef Sub$14.30+
- Royal Sub$14.30+
- Sausage & Cheese Sub$14.30+
- Sausage Parmesan Sub$14.30+
- Steak & Cheese Sub$14.30+
- Steak in the Grass$18.26+
- Steak-n-Ring Sub$17.06+
- Stinger Sub$17.06+
- Taco Sub$14.30+
- Turkey Club (with Bacon)$14.30+