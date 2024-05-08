Imperial River Company 304 Bakeoven Rd
FOOD
Appetizers
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
House made Tortilla Chips and Salsa
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$10.00
Roasted Red Pepper house made Hummus, choice of crostinis or house-made tortilla chips
- Crispy Cauliflower Bites$15.00
Cauliflower breaded in rice flour, deep-fried, drizzled with buffalo sauce & served with blue cheese dressing
- Wings o'er Maupin 6 pc.$12.00
Crispy fried chicken wings, tossed in a wet Nashville Hot Sauce, mild Dry Garlic Parmesan Rub, or Huli-Huli Sauce, served with carrot & celery sticks, blue cheese or ranch
- Wings o'er Maupin 12 pc.$18.00
Crispy fried chicken wings, tossed in a wet Nashville Hot Sauce, mild Dry Garlic Parmesan Rub, or Huli-Huli Sauce, served with carrot & celery sticks, blue cheese or ranch
- Garlic Goat Cheese Crostinis$16.00
Crostinis topped with goat cheese, roasted garlic, cherry tomato, fresh basil and parsley and drizzled with pesto vinaigrette
Salads
- Caesar Salad$15.00Out of stock
Romaine lettuce with tangy Caesar Dressing, homemade croutons and shaved Parmesan
- Southwest Salad$15.00Out of stock
Romaine, black beans, mild green chilies, jalapeno, bell pepper, corn, tomato, pepperjack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, tortilla strips
- Harvest Summer Salad$15.00
spring greens mix, cucumber, red onion, avocado, goat cheese, roasted chickpeas, Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette
- Kale Pesto Salad$15.00
Chopped kale and spring mix, cherry tomato, shredded carrot, roasted chickpeas, Pesto Vinaigrette
Specialties
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$18.00
Romaine, black beans, mild green chilies, jalapeno, bell pepper, tomato, corn, pepperjack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing and served with High Desert seasoned fries & dill pickle spear
- Nashville Hot Honey Wrap$18.00
Crispy Nashville chicken paired with dill pickle aioli, romaine, red onion & hot honey, served with High Desert seasoned fries & dill pickle spear
- Imperial Power Bowl$18.00
Choice of pesto wild rice or quinoa, topped with roasted chickpeas or black beans, kale, avocado, cucumber, cherry tomato, Pesto Vinaigrette
- Pesto Flatbread$18.00
Large artisan flatbread topped with pesto sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomato, fresh basil, parsley & spring mix tossed in garlic herb oil
- The Old Classic Burger$19.00
1/3 pound, hand shaped beef patty, cooked to your specification, drug through the garden and served with High Desert seasoned fries & dill pickle spear
Entrées
- Steak$39.00Out of stock
Ask a server for cuts available. Served with brown butter drizzle and choice of any 2 sides
- Portobello Mushroom Steaks$25.00
Two portobello mushroom caps seasoned and grilled with caramelized onions, served with choice of sauce
- Half Rack Baby Back Ribs$28.00
Tender, plump Pork Ribs rubbed with a blend of spices, smoked, grilled and finished with our Deschutes BBQ Sauce Served with choice of 2 sides
- Full Rack Baby Back Ribs$35.00
Tender, plump Pork Ribs rubbed with a blend of spices, smoked, grilled and finished with our Deschutes BBQ Sauce Served with choice of 2 sides
- Oak Springs Chicken$25.00
Pan-seared chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese, honey mustard Served with choice of 2 sides
Kids Meal
Sides
Dessert
- Pie of the Day$8.00Out of stock
Please ask a server for our selection
- Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake$10.00Out of stock
House made spongey cake drizzled with maple glaze sauce (vegan, GF)
- Chocolate Torte$10.00
Made from scratch, rich, flourless & oh, so chocolatey! (vegan, GF)
- Brownie$8.00Out of stock
classic chocolate brownie
- Single Scoop of Ice Cream$2.00
House made ice cream
Side of
- Side of Salsa$2.00
- Side of Red Pepper Hummus$2.00
- Side of Buffalo$1.50
- Side of Nashville Hot$1.50
- Side of Hot Honey$2.00
- Side of Huli-Huli$1.50
- Side of Pesto Vinaigrette$1.50
- Side of Blue Cheese Dressing$1.50
- Side of Ranch$1.50
- Side of Chipotle Ranch$1.50
- Side of Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette$1.50
- Side of Honey Mustard$1.50
- Side of High Desert BBQ$1.50
- Side of Brown Butter$1.50
- Side of Blue Cheese Compound Butter$1.50
- Side of Blue Cheese$2.00
- Side of Goat Cheese$2.00
- Side of Dill Pickle Aioli$1.50
BEVERAGES
COCKTAILS
- BLOODY MARY$13.00
- BLUE BREEZE$14.00
- COSMOPOLITAN$14.00
- LONG ISLAND$15.00
- MANHATTAN$14.00
- MARGARITA$12.00
- MARTINI$13.00
- MAUPIN ISLAND$15.00
- MOJITO$13.00
- MOSCOW MULE$13.00
- OLD FASHIONED$14.00
- REESE'S PB CUP$13.00
- SCREWDRIVER$11.00
- SEX ON THE BEACH$13.00
- TEQUILA SUNRISE$10.00
- TOBAMA$9.50
- TOM COLLINS$13.00
- WHISKEY SOUR$13.00
- DARK AND STORMY$13.00
- JAGERBOMB$11.00
- LEMON DROP MARTINI$14.00
WINE
- Lange Rose of Pinot Noir$9.00
- Lange Pinot Gris$9.00
- Argyle Chardonnay$10.00
- Lange Pinot Noir$11.00
- White Haven Sauv Blanc$11.00
- Horse Heaven Merlot$10.00
- Indian Wells Cab$10.00
- 15 Mile Machine Shed Red$10.00
- Lange Pinot Noir Bottle$40.00
- Col. Crest Syrah Bottle$38.00
- 15 Mile Syrah Bottle$45.00
- 15 Mile Machine Shed Red Bottle$36.00
- 15 Mile High Tension Red Bottle$30.00
- 15 Mile Primotivo Bottle$48.00
- Horse Heaven Hills Merlot Bottle$36.00
- Indian Wells Cab Sauv Bottle$36.00
- 15 Mile Barbera Bottle$48.00
- Lange Rose of Pinot Noir Bottle$30.00
- White Haven Sauv Blanc Bottle$34.00
- Lange Pinot Gris Bottle$32.00
- Argyle Chardonnay Bottle$34.00
- Lange Chardonnay Bottle$32.00