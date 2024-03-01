In Coffee We Trust - Hollywood 2028 HARRISON STREET UNIT 103
The Hot Stuff
The Cold Stuff
Smoothies
- Ki's PB&J Smoothie$9.50
strawberry, banana, and peanut butter smoothie. Contains milk.
- Glowing Green Smoothie$9.50
spinach, cucumber, ginger, avocado, pineapple, in water or milk.
- Marilyn's Morning Mocha Smoothie$9.50
espresso shot, cocoa powder, banana, vanilla, milk and a dash of cinnamon.
- Bombshell Berry Bliss Smoothie$9.50
mixed berries and vanilla Greek yogurt.
- Breakfast at Audrey's Smoothie$10.50
blue spirulina, frozen pineapple, vanilla Greek yogurt, collagen, and milk.
- Frida's Tropical Fusion$9.50
vegan. Mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice, and coconut milk.
- Aby's Sunkissed Berry Smoothie$9.50
vegan. Straberries, pineapple and orange juice.
- BYO Smoothie$9.50
Build Your Own Smoothie!
Pastries
- Plain Croissant$4.00
- Almond Croissant$5.50
- Chocolate Croissant$5.50
- Guava & Cheese Croissant$5.50
- Almond Chocolate Croissant$5.50
- Nutella Croissant$5.50
- Empanada - Ground Beef$4.50
- Empanada - Chicken$4.50
- Empanada - Spinach & Cheese$4.50
- Empanada - Short Rib$4.75
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.50
- Mini Tequeño$1.80
- Mini Tequeño Combo (x3)$4.80
- Pan de Bono$2.20
- Guava Pastelito$3.50
- Alfajor$4.20
- Alfajor (Gluten Free)$4.20
- Macaroon Cup$5.90
Healthy Sides
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$8.50
sliced avocado on toast with olive oil, sea salt (option: add hot honey).
- Avocado Toast w/ Eggs$10.50
sliced avocado on toast with 2 eggs (default scrambled) olive oil, sea salt and side salad. Option add hot honey drizzle. Will be packaged on the side.
- Caprese Avocado Toast$11.50
sliced avocado on toast, topped with greens, tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze.
- Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$12.50
avocado and cream cheese on toast, topped with greens, cucumber, smoked salmon. lemon
- Egg & Cheese Croissant$8.80
scrambled eggs with cheese inside buttery plain croissant.
- Bagel$3.50
- Egg & Cheese Bagel$10.00
- Veggie Lover Bagel$10.50
vegetarian. Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, lemon, olive oil, sea salt and feta. Option add hot honey drizzle. Will be packaged on the side.
- Smoked Salmon Bagel$14.50
Your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese mix, smoked salmon, pickled onions, capers, black pepper & sea salt.
- Everything Turkey Bagel$14.50
Halved everything bagel with cream cheese, Turkey breast, avocado, tomato, honey mustard, black pepper, sea salt, and mixed greens.
Lunch
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Chicken salad sandwich with greens in soft bread with a side of honey mustard. Choose toasted or untoasted.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.00
Tuna salad over mixed greens with pesto mayo and honey mustard, served on whole wheat bread.
- Pastrami Sandwich$13.00
Kosher beef pastrami over mixed greens with pesto mayo, mustard and honey mustard, served on whole wheat bread.
- Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Turkey slices over mixed greens with pesto mayo and honey mustard, served on whole wheat bread.
- Turkey Pesto Panini$12.50
Turkey, tomato, pesto, cheese and greens in toasted panini bread.
- Veggie Caprese Panini$12.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, greens and balsamic glaze in toasted panini bread.
- Tuna Salad$13.50
Tuna salad on mixed greens, with sunflower seeds and honey mustard dressing on the side.
- Chicked Salad$13.50
Chicken salad on mixed greens, with sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Soups
- Chicken Soup$6.00
Broth, chicken & veggies. Imagine a home-made chicken noodle soup without the noodles.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
Mexican style chicken soup with tomato, corn, black beans. Pairs amazing with sriracha.
- Lentils Soup$6.00
Vegan Vegetarian. Lentils in vegetable broth
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup$6.00
Chopped broccoli and carrots in velvety smooth cheese.