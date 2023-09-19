In & Out Cafe 1621 N Road Street
Food
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, shredded cheese, croutons & your choice of dressing
Chicken Salad
Our signature chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, shredded cheese, croutons & your choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Boar's Head Ham & Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, shredded cheese, croutons & your choice of dressing
BYOS
Specialty Subs & Sandwiches
Carolina Cuban
Boar's Head Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, pickles & mustard on sliced Cuban bread
Reuben
Thinly sliced Boar's Head Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing grilled between slices of Rye bread
Rachel
Sliced Boar's Head Turkey, Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, and creamy coleslaw.
Reuben Cuban
The BEST of the BEST! This monster sandwich combines our Classic Reuben and our Carolina Cuban together in one hunger satisfying bite.
Shipwreck
Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Smokehouse Turkey Melt
Sliced Boar's Head Turkey, crispy bacon, American cheese, coleslaw, pickles and a drizzle of our house BBQ sauce.
Smokin' Turkey
Boar's Head Turkey, Bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado and chipotle mayo
Italian
Boar's Head Capiola Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, mayo & Italian dressing
In & Out Club
Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread
London Broil
Boar's Head London Broil piled high, sliced Swiss cheese, deli mustard & sweet peppers on toasted panini bread
Pizza Panini
Boar's Head Pepperoni, sliced Mozzarella cheese and our signature pizza sauce on toasted panini bread
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread
Chicken Salad Sandwhich
Our homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
Savory Boar's Head Chicken, Bacon, sliced Provolone cheese, and our creamy homemade Ranch dressing on toasted panini bread
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini
Savory Boar's Head Turkey, Bacon, sliced Provolone cheese, and our creamy homemade Ranch dressing on toasted panini bread
Ham & Cheese Panini
Ham & cheese on toasted panini bread
Grilled Cheese
100% Beef Dogs
Hot Dog
Nathan's All-Natural Beef Hot Dog with your choice of toppings
Chili Dog
Nathan's All-Natural Beef Hot Dog topped with our Almost-Famous Chili and your choice of toppings
Chili Cheese Dog
Nathan's All-Natural Beef Hot Dog topped with our Almost-Famous Chili, melty shredded cheese and your choice of toppings
Slaw Dog
Nathan's All-Natural Beef Hot Dog topped with our cool & creamy slaw with your choice of toppings
West Virginia Dog
Nathan's All-Natural Beef Hot Dog topped with our Almost-Famous Chili, homemade slaw and your choice of toppings