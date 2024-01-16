Inatteso Pizza Bar 28 West Street
- bread and zucchini$6.00
- Pizza Bread Rolls & Zucchini Dip$7.00
Pizza Bread dinner rolls (4) served with 2 fl oz of zucchini dip
- rosemary potatoes$9.00
- Fried Rosemary Potatoes$10.00
- sauteed spinach$9.00
- Spinach with Garlic$10.00
- spicy rabe$9.00
- Spicy Broccoli Rabe$10.00
- chix breast$16.00
- Grilled Chicken$17.00
6oz. Organic chicken breast paillard with rosemary and lemon
- 4 oz. sauce$4.00
- 4 oz sauce$5.00
- arugula side$8.00
- t/g arugula side$9.00
- Treviso Salad$17.00
Treviso, Endive, Mountain Gorgonzola, Apple, Walnut Vinaigrette
- Romano Salad$17.00
- Burrata$19.00
Imported Pugliesi mozzarella, roasted cherry tomatoes, basil, olive oil, sea salt, crostini.
- Polpette$17.00
Traditional Tuscan bean and vegetable soup, crostini, olive oil *contains chicken stock
- Tagliatelle Bolognese$27.00
Fresh pasta made in house with a traditional slow cooked beef and pork ragu, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
- Ravioli con Spinaci e Ricotta$25.00
Hand formed fresh pasta stuffed with spinach, ricotta,Grana Padano cheese. Served with your choice of pomodoro sauce and basil OR butter and sage.
- Penne All'Arrabbiata$22.00
Penne pasta served in a rustic tomato sauce, spicy Calabrian chilis, Pecorino-Romano cheese & basil.
- Rigatoni Norma$24.00
- Orechiette$16.00
- Pizza Margherita 12"$23.00
Mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
- Pizza Diavolo 12"$26.00
Fiore de latte mozzarella, crushed tomato, spicy Calabrian chilis, basil.
- Pizza Barese 12"$27.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, sausage, red onions, fennel seed and spicy Calabrian chilis.
- Pizza Bufalina 12"$27.00
- Pizza Tropicale 12"$25.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh pineapple, spicy Serrano peppers.
- Pizza Bianca 12"$23.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and basil.
- Pizza Toscano 12"$27.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, egg, Prosciutto di Parma, black pepper.
- Pizza Funghi 12"$26.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, shiitake mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, cremini mushrooms.
- Pizza Zucca 12"$27.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, pumpkin, crispy speck, rosemary-honey.
- Pizza Parma 12"$27.00
Ricotta-tomato sauce, Proscuitto di Parma, arugula and aged balsamic.
- Pizza Delle Nonna$28.00
Thin crust rectangle home-style Sicilian pan pie. (10 slices)
- btl iluminatti m/d/a$54.00
- btl ciello nero d'a$48.00
- btl colombini chianti$54.00
- btl covolo merlot$60.00
- btl clerico dolcetto$60.00
- btl g. eld.valpo$56.00
- btl grifalco aglianico$58.00
- btl tolaini al passo$60.00
- btl istini chianti$70.00
- btl constantino etna$68.00
- btl dirupi rosso Valtellina$80.00
- btl ello ottin$92.00
- btl sassodisole brunello$115.00
- btl bruna rocca$120.00
- btl ca'viola barolo$125.00
- btl bovio barolo$164.00
- tequila house$12.00
- partida blanco$16.00
- partida repodada$18.00
- casamigos blanco$16.00
- casamigos repo.$18.00
- don julio prima$40.00
- mezcal house$12.00
- casamigos mezcal$20.00
- vida mezcal$17.00
- banhez mezcal$16.00
- evan williams$12.00
- jack daniels$15.00
- jamesan$16.00
- knob creek rye$18.00
- wild turkey 101$18.00
- makers$16.00
- horse soldier$16.00
- knob creek 18$18.00
- woodford$18.00
- woodford 2x oak$20.00
- basil haydens$18.00
- hennessy$18.00
- remy vsop$24.00
- remy xo$48.00
- vechia romania$16.00
- negroni$16.00
- smokey negroni$16.00
- white negroni$16.00
- boulevardier$16.00
- dorchester$16.00
- smokin martini$16.00
- penicillin$16.00
- mosquito$16.00
- banker$16.00
- spritz aperol$16.00
- spritz white$16.00
- esprsso martini$16.00
- old fashsioned$16.00
- manhattan$16.00
- sbagliato$16.00
- collins twist$16.00
- bourbon smash$16.00
- sunset$16.00
- smokey fig sour$16.00
- casino$16.00
- aperol$12.00
- campari$12.00
- amaro braulio$15.00
- amaro montenegro$14.00
- amaro nonino$16.00
- amaro camatti$15.00
- grappa marolo milla$18.00
- grappa marolo barolo$18.00
- grapps marolo moscato$18.00
- chinato marolo$16.00
- fernet menta$12.00
- lemoncello$12.00
- porto warres 12$12.00
- sambuca$12.00
- frangelica$15.00
- di soronno$15.00
- grand marnier$15.00
- cointreau$15.00
- vermouth white$12.00
- vermouth red$12.00
- PRIX FIXE A$35.00
- PRIX FIXE B$50.00
- PRIX FIXE C$60.00
- PARTIAL BUYOUT AM JAN-OCT$1,500.00
- PARTIAL BUYOUT AM NOV-DEC$2,000.00
- PARTIAL BUYOUT PM JAN-MARCH$2,000.00
- PARTIAL BUYOUTPM APR-OCT$3,000.00
- PARTIAL BUYOUT PM NOV-DEC$4,000.00
- FULL BUYOUT AM JAN-OCT$2,000.00
- FULL BUYOUT AM NOV-DEC$3,000.00
- FULL BUYOUT PM JAN-MARCH$4,000.00
- FULL BUYOUT PM APR-OCT$5,000.00
- FULL BUYOUT PM NOV-DEC$6,000.00