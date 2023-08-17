Incredbowl Korean Grill Buford
ENTRÉE
BYO Bowls
Regular Bowl
Customize your own Korean style (Bibimbap) bowl.
Veggie Bowl
Your choice of rice or noodles served with hot and cold toppings and top it off with our house sauces.
Kid's Bowl
(Smaller Portions) Your choice of base, protein, hot and cold toppings, served with our house sauces.
EXTRA
Side
Beef Dumplings
Four steamed beef dumplings served with our Beijing sauce (Soy Sauce/Ginger).
Pork Dumplings
Four steamed pork dumplings served with our Beijing sauce (Soy Sauce/Ginger).
Steamed Rice
Your choice of either purple or white rice.
House Kimchi
4 oz. Traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented Napa cabbage. Made in-house.
Treat
DRINKS
House Drinks
Dalgona Coffee
Sweet Korean-style whipped coffee made with equal parts coffee, sugar, and water. Add your choice of milk.
House Lemonade
Refreshing multi-layered sparkling lemonade topped with butterfly pea tea (purple). Made with real lemons and cane sugar, marinated for three days.
Strawberry Lemonade
Sweet strawberry flavors balanced with the tartness of lemonade.
Jeju Hallabong Tea
Hallabong is a tangerine that grows near Hallasan Mountain in Korea's Jeju island. This drink is sweet, tart, and contains edible chunks of the fruit.
Strawberry Latte
Korean-style strawberry purée milk made from real strawberries and cane sugar. Add your choice of milk.
Matcha Latte
Smooth and creamy, made from high grade matcha (finely ground powdered green tea leaves).
Mango Latte
Korean-style mango purée milk made from real mangos and cane sugar. Add your choice of milk.
Misugaru
Traditional multigrain Korean delicacy. Tastes like graham cracker infused milk.
Bottled Drinks
Still Voss Water
Sparkling Water
Sweet Tea
Milkis (Original)
A popular Korean carbonated soda.
Pocari Sweat
A popular Korean non-carbonated mildly-sweet drink that is advertised as an "ion supply drink."
2% Peach
A popular Korean beverage with a light sweet peach flavor.
Strawberry Pororo
A sweet and creamy strawberry flavored drink made with milk featuring the popular character Pororo.
Tropical Fruits Pororo
A sweet and creamy tropical fruit flavored drink made with milk featuring the popular character Pororo.