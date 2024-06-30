Independent Pizzeria
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Cauliflower BYO
Enjoy a gluten-free twist on tradition with our 10' Cauliflower Crust pizza! Made with a light, crispy crust packed with flavor, you can customize it with extra toppings for just $1.00 more.$10.00
- Sicilian
Large Sicilian Pizza experience: thick, 1" slices, 16 in total. Authentic taste, ample portions.$17.95
- Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch
Indulge in our Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Pizza: savory, crispy, creamy perfection$14.95
- Garlic
Experience our Garlic Pizza: A white pizza lightly seasoned with spices and cheese. Each bite offers a burst of flavor that's simply irresistible.$12.95
- Breakfast
Our famous crust topped with garlic, eggs & cheese. Toppings are additional charge.$10.95
- Chicken Wing Pizza
Choice of wing sauce topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese and marinated chicken.$12.95
- By the Slice (Cheese)
Cheese Pizza$2.50
Make Your Own
Food
Wing Menu
Sandwiches
Salad
- Tossed Salad
Iceberg lettuce, chopped celery, onions, green peppers and tomatoes$4.75
- Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, ham, turkey, provolone, celery, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and black olives$9.75
- Antipasta Salad
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, celery, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and banana$9.75
- Bread Bowl
Crispy chicken, provolone, tomatoes, black olives, and banana peppers$11.95
Specialties
Everyday Specials
Desserts
Drinks
2-Liter Bottles
20 oz. Bottle
- Pepsi$2.50
- Pepsi - Diet$2.50
- Pepsi - Zero Sugar$2.50
- Pepsi - Wild Cherry$2.50
- Pepsi - Wild Cherry Zero Sugar$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Mountain Dew - Code Red$2.50
- Mountain Dew - Zero Sugar$2.50
- Orange Crush$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Mug Root Beer$2.50
- Mug Root Beer - Zero Sugar$2.50
- Aquafina Water$2.50
- Starry zero$2.50
Energy Drinks
- Celcius - Grape Rush$3.50
- Celcius - Green Apple Cherry$3.50
- Celcius - Orange$3.50
- Celcius - Raspberry Acai Green Tea$3.50
- Rockstar - Berryade$3.50
- Rockstar - Fruit Punch$3.50
- Rockstar - Pure Zero - Starfield$3.50
- Rockstar - Pure Zero - Fruit Punch$3.50
- Gatorade - Fast Twitch - Strawberry Lemon$3.50
- Gatorade - Fast Twitch - Cool Blue$3.50
- Gatorade - Fast Twitch - Watermelon$3.50
- monster$3.50
- rock star boom$3.50
- celcius-kiwi guava$3.50