Biryani Point at India Bazaar 10980 Fairfax Blvd.


Biryanis

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$12.99

Succulent chicken pieces marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice & slow-cooked with

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

$14.99

Succulent Goat pieces marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice & slow-cooked with

Hyderabadi Vegetable Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Vegetable Dum Biryani

$11.99

Vegetables marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice and slow-cooked

Bezawada Boneless Chicken Biryani

Bezawada Boneless Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Boneless chicken pieces marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, slow-cooked with house spices

Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani

Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani

$12.99

Paneer cubes tossed in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, slow-cooked with house spices

Chicken 65 Biryani

Chicken 65 Biryani

$13.99

Bite-size Chicken 65 fried & tossed in aromatic spices and layered with fragrant basmati rice & slow cooked

Tandoori

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99+

Chicken is marinated in a blend of yogurt 7 spices, then cooked in a clay oven

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Boneless chicken is marinated in the yogurt & spices and then cooked in the clay oven

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$13.99

Marinated paneer cubes threaded onto skewers and grilled in a clay oven

Indo Chinese

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Made with crispy fried cauliflower florets coated in a tangy sauce and seasonings

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$9.99

Made with crispy boneless chicken florets coated in a spicy sauce and seasoned.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$9.99

Bite-sized chicken pieces that are marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, deep-fried to perfection.

Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$9.99

Paneer marinated with rice flour, Yogurt & spices, and oil fried.

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$9.99

Made with Paneer cubes coated in a spicy sauce and seasoned.

Hakka Noodles - Veg

Hakka Noodles - Veg

$10.99

Stir-fried noodles cooked with a combination of vegetables, sauces & seasonings

Hakka Noodles - Egg

Hakka Noodles - Egg

$11.99

Stir-fried noodles cooked with a combination of Egg with vegetables, sauces & seasonings

Hakka Noodles - Chicken

Hakka Noodles - Chicken

$11.99

Stir-fried noodles cooked with a combination of Chicken & vegetables, sauces & seasonings

Vegetarian Curries

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$9.99

Made with lentils cooked and seasoned with house spices

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$9.99

Chickpeas are gently cooked with tomatoes, onions and herbs, flavored with mango powder and cumin

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$13.99

Rich & creamy made with fried paneer cubes cooked in a luxurious sauce of nuts, spices & cream

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Paneer cubes grilled and marinated in tikka sauce

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Made with creamy paneer and potato dumplings served with flavorful gravy

Non Veg Curries

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$12.99

Chicken cubes cooked with onion & house spices

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Tender Chicken cooked in a creamy tomato based sauce, yogurt & house spices

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Chicken cubes cooked with smoky & spiced flavors with rice & creamy sauces

Goat Pepper Fry

Goat Pepper Fry

$14.99

Made with tender goat pcs cooked with black pepper and spices

Tender Goat curry

Tender Goat curry

$14.99

Curried tender goat cooked with Indian spices & masalas

Egg Curry

Egg Curry

$11.99

Hard Boiled eggs cooked with onion & house spices

Breads

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$1.99

Soft and fluffy Indian bread, garnished with butter

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$2.49

Oven-baked bread with garlic

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$2.49

Bread stuffed with a mixture of finely chopped onions, spices, and herbs,

Aloo Kulcha

Aloo Kulcha

$2.99

Bread stuffed with a mixture of mashed potatoes, spices, and herbs,

Bhatura

Bhatura

$2.49

Fermented deep fried bread

Chat

Vegetable Samosa 3 Nos

Vegetable Samosa 3 Nos

$4.99

Triangular savory filling with spiced potatoes,

Bread Pakora ( 3 Pcs )

Bread Pakora ( 3 Pcs )

$4.99

The potato & Masala stuffed in between 2 slices of bread, makes similar to a sandwich.

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$6.99

Famous Street food garnished with potato pastries & chickpeas

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$2.99

Khoa dumplings are deep fried and soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup

Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$3.99Out of stock

Indian sweet from Bengal, made with fermented milk and flavors.

Drinks

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99Out of stock

Smoothie made with mangos and desi yogurt

Thums Up

Thums Up

$1.99
Limca

Limca

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99

Sides

Raita

Raita

$2.99
Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$2.99

Mixed Pickle

$2.99Out of stock
Salad

Salad

$2.99

Combination of Fresh Veggies

Salan

Salan

$2.99

Salan is a spicy, nutty, tangy, and aromatic Hyderabadi side dish served with biryani.

Platters

Vegetable Biriyani Platter

Vegetable Biriyani Platter

$17.99

Hyderabadi Veg biryani combo with Paneer chili, Butter Naan & Dessert

Chicken Biryani Platter

Chicken Biryani Platter

$18.99

Hyderabadi Chicken biryani combo with Chicken 65, Butter Naan & Dessert

Goat Biryani Platter

Goat Biryani Platter

$19.99

Hyderabadi Goat biryani combo with Chili Chicken, Butter Naan & Dessert