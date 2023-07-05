Biryani Point at India Bazaar 10980 Fairfax Blvd.
Biryanis
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Succulent chicken pieces marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice & slow-cooked with
Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani
Succulent Goat pieces marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice & slow-cooked with
Hyderabadi Vegetable Dum Biryani
Vegetables marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice and slow-cooked
Bezawada Boneless Chicken Biryani
Boneless chicken pieces marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, slow-cooked with house spices
Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani
Paneer cubes tossed in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, slow-cooked with house spices
Chicken 65 Biryani
Bite-size Chicken 65 fried & tossed in aromatic spices and layered with fragrant basmati rice & slow cooked
Tandoori
Indo Chinese
Gobi Manchurian
Made with crispy fried cauliflower florets coated in a tangy sauce and seasonings
Chilli Chicken
Made with crispy boneless chicken florets coated in a spicy sauce and seasoned.
Chicken 65
Bite-sized chicken pieces that are marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, deep-fried to perfection.
Paneer 65
Paneer marinated with rice flour, Yogurt & spices, and oil fried.
Chilli Paneer
Made with Paneer cubes coated in a spicy sauce and seasoned.
Hakka Noodles - Veg
Stir-fried noodles cooked with a combination of vegetables, sauces & seasonings
Hakka Noodles - Egg
Stir-fried noodles cooked with a combination of Egg with vegetables, sauces & seasonings
Hakka Noodles - Chicken
Stir-fried noodles cooked with a combination of Chicken & vegetables, sauces & seasonings
Vegetarian Curries
Dal Tadka
Made with lentils cooked and seasoned with house spices
Channa Masala
Chickpeas are gently cooked with tomatoes, onions and herbs, flavored with mango powder and cumin
Shahi Paneer
Rich & creamy made with fried paneer cubes cooked in a luxurious sauce of nuts, spices & cream
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer cubes grilled and marinated in tikka sauce
Malai Kofta
Made with creamy paneer and potato dumplings served with flavorful gravy
Non Veg Curries
Chicken Curry
Chicken cubes cooked with onion & house spices
Butter Chicken
Tender Chicken cooked in a creamy tomato based sauce, yogurt & house spices
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken cubes cooked with smoky & spiced flavors with rice & creamy sauces
Goat Pepper Fry
Made with tender goat pcs cooked with black pepper and spices
Tender Goat curry
Curried tender goat cooked with Indian spices & masalas
Egg Curry
Hard Boiled eggs cooked with onion & house spices
Breads
Butter Naan
Soft and fluffy Indian bread, garnished with butter
Garlic Naan
Oven-baked bread with garlic
Onion Kulcha
Bread stuffed with a mixture of finely chopped onions, spices, and herbs,
Aloo Kulcha
Bread stuffed with a mixture of mashed potatoes, spices, and herbs,
Bhatura
Fermented deep fried bread