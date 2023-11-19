Biryani Point at India Bazaar Chantilly 13961 Metrotech Drive
Biryanis
- Hyderabadi Vegetable Dum Biryani$11.99
Vegetables marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice and slow-cooked with house spices.
- Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$12.99
Succulent chicken bone-in pieces marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice & slow-cooked with house spices
- Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani$14.99
Succulent Goat pieces marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice & slow-cooked with house spices.
- Bezawada Boneless Chicken Biryani$13.99
Boneless chicken pieces marinated in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, slow-cooked with house spices
- Chicken 65 Biryani$13.99
Bite-size Chicken 65 fried & tossed in aromatic spices and layered with fragrant basmati rice & slow cooked
- Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani$12.99
Paneer cubes tossed in aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, slow-cooked with house spices
Snacks
Dessert
Sides
Fresh Chaats
- Paani Puri$8.99
Paani Puri also known as Golgappa A burst of flavors in a bite-sized delight, the quintessential Indian street food experience.
- Papdi Chat$8.99
Papdi Chaat: An irresistible Indian street food treat featuring crispy papdis topped with a delightful mix of spiced potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and a burst of fresh flavors.
- Samosa masala$8.99
Samosa Masala A mouthwatering fusion of crispy samosas crumbled and mixed with spices, tangy chutneys, and fresh herbs, creating a delightful explosion of flavors in every bite.
- Bhel Puri$8.99
Bhel Puri A delightful Indian snack made with puffed rice, vegetables, chutneys, and spices, offering a perfect blend of sweet, tangy, and savory flavors.
- Sev Puri$8.99
Sev Puri A mouthwatering Indian street food delight featuring crisp puris topped with a medley of diced potatoes, onions, chutneys, and a generous sprinkle of crunchy sev.
- Kachori Masala$8.99
Kachori Masala : A mouthwatering fusion of crispy kachoris crumbled and mixed with spices , tangy chutneys, yogurt, and fresh herbs, creating a delightful explosion of flavors in every bite.
- Dahi Puri$8.99
Dahi Puri A delectable Indian street food sensation where crispy puris are filled with spiced chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt, and chutneys, creating a harmonious blend of sweet, tangy, and creamy flavors.
- Moong Dhal masala$8.99
Moong dhal masala is an irresistible Indian street food treat featuring crispy lentils topped with a delightful mix of spices, onions, carrots, cilantro and tangy sauces
- Peanut Masala$8.99
Peanut Masala is a savory Indian snack made with roasted peanuts, spices, and fresh ingredients, offering a delightful blend of textures and flavors.
- Tomato Masala Salad$8.99
Tomato Masala Salad, Sliced tomatoes crumbled and mixed with spices, tangy chutneys, yogurt, and fresh herbs, creating a delightful explosion of flavors in every bite.
- Pav Bhaji$9.99
Indian street food consisting of thick vegetable curry served with soft bread roll, topped with butter.
- Dahi Balla$9.99
Dahi Bhalla: A refreshing Indian snack made of soft lentil dumplings soaked in yogurt, garnished with spicy and tangy chutneys, and topped with aromatic spices, providing a cool and flavorful treat.
- Extra Paani$0.49