India Garden
Food Menu
APPETIZERS
- ALOO TIKKI(GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN)$5.95
Chopped potatoes, green peas, gram flour balls deep fried. Gluten Free & Vegan Friendly
- BABYCORN MANCHURIAN APP (VEGAN)$8.95
Babycorn Sauteed with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce. Vegan Friendly
- CALAMARI MANCHURIAN APP$10.95
Calamari fried to golden brown then florets tossed in fresh ginger, garlic, manchurian sauce
- CHEESE PAKORA (GLUTEN FREE)$6.95
MOZZARELLA CHEESE BATTER WITH CHICKPEA FLOUR THED EEEP FRIED
- CHICKEN PAKORA (GLUTEN FREE)$8.95
ASSORTED BONELESS CHICKEN DEEP FRIEN IN CHICKPEA FLOUR
- CHICKEN SIXTY 65 (GLUTEN FREE)$9.95
Boneless chicken cooked with spices
- CHICKEN TIKKA APP (GLUTEN FREE)$10.95
Boneless chicken roasted in clay oven with mild sauces
- CHILLI PANEER APP$8.95
Homemade cottage cheese sauteed with onion, green peppers
- FISH PAKORA (GLUTEN FREE)$9.95
Fish, boneless and skinless, marinated with lemon juice, spices, chickpea batter and deep fried. Gluten Free
- GOBHI MANCHURIAN APP (VEGAN)$8.95
Sauteed with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce. cauliflower, Vegan Friendly
- KEEMA SAMOSA$9.95
turnover stuffed with ground chicken and spices
- MIX NON VEG PLATER$9.95
Chicken pakora, 2 fish pakora, 2 pieces chicken 65, and one shrimp pakora
- MIXED VEG PLATER$8.95
2 pieces vegetable pakora, 2 pieces paneer pakora, one samosa and one aloo tikki
- ONION BHAJI(GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN)$4.95
Fresh cut onion dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried. Gluten Free & Vegan Friendly
- PANEER MANCHURIAN APP$8.95
PANEER Sauteed with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce.
- PANEER PAKORA (GLUTEN FREE)$6.95
Homemade cheese batter with chickpea flour then deep fried.
- PAPDAM(GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN)$2.95
Crispy, spicy wafers. Gluten Free & Vegan Friendly
- POTATO FRY$4.95
FRENCH FRY
- SAMOSA (VEGAN)$5.95
A fried pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas. Vegan Friendly
- SEAFOOD PLATER$10.95
2 pieces of shrimp pakora, 2 pieces of fish pakora, 3 calamari ring
- SHRIMP CHILI APP$12.95
Shrimp sauteed with onion, green peppers
- SHRIMP PAKORA$10.95
Shrimp marinated in lemon juice and spices, dipped in t he chickpea batter and deep fried.
- TANDOORI MUSHROOM (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN)$9.95
Mushroom Marinated in cumin powder, ginger, garlic, turmeric powder and baked in tandoor
- TANDOORI PLATER (GLUTEN FREE)$9.95
2 pieces of Tandoori chicken, 2 pieces of chicken tikka
- TNADOORI CHICKEN APP (GLUTEN FREE)$9.95
Bone in chicken marinated in a mixture of yogurt, aromatic spice and baked in the tandoor
- VEGETABLE PAKORA (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN)$4.95
Vegetable fritters. Gluten Free & Vegan Friendly
CHAT SPECIAL
- BHEL PURI$6.95
melange of assorted crisp rice noodles smothered in sweet and sour chutney
- PAPDI CHAT$6.95
Homemade crispy pastry topped with boiled potatoes, chopped onions,yogurt cilantro leaves, smothered with sweet chutney and chilled light yogurt.
- ALOO TIKKI CHAT (GLUTEN FREE)$9.95
Potato pattie served traditionally with chana masala, yogurt and chutneys. Gluten Free
- SAMOSA CHAT$9.95
A tangy mixture of chickpeas with samosa topped with yogurt, chutney, and cilantro.
SOUP
BREAD
- ALOO PARATHA (CAN BE MAKE VEGAN)$3.95
Whole wheat, multi-layered bread, stuffed with potatoes & made with butter.
- BHATOORA$4.95
White flour, fluffy-puffed and deep fried
- BUTTER NAN$2.95
Multi-layered white bread with butter, baked in tandoor.
- CHAPATI(CAN BE MAKE VEGAN)$3.95
Whole wheat thin bread, baked on tava (grill)
- CHEESE NAN$3.95
White bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese, baked in tandoor
- CHEESE PIZZA NAN$7.95
White bread on top of pizza sauce and cheese.
- CHEFF SPECIAL NAN$3.95
White bread stuffed with onions, potatoes, and cheese, baked in tandoor
- CHICKEN KULCHA$4.95
Unleavened white bread stuffed with chicken, baked in tandoor
- CHILLI NAN$3.95
Light unleavened white bread stuffed with fresh green chilies.
- GARLIC CHEESE NAN$3.95
Naan stuffed with mozzarella cheese and topped with garlic.
- GARLIC CHILLY NAN$3.95
Naan stuffed with CHILLY and topped with garlic.
- GARLIC MAKKI ROTI( GLUTEN FREE CAN BE MAKE VEGAN$3.95
Corn bread with garlic baked on grill.
- GARLIC NAN$3.95
Unleavened white bread stuffed with garlic and baked in tandoor.
- GARLIC TANDOORI ROTI(CAN BE MAKE VEGAN)$3.95
Whole wheat bread with garlic bread in tandoor
- GINGER NAN$3.95
Unleavened white bread stuffed with ginger and baked in tandoor
- GOBHI PARATHA (CAN BE MAKE VEGAN)$3.95
Whole wheat, multi-layered bread, stuffed with cauliflower
- KEEMA NAN$4.95
Unleavened white bread stuffed with minced lamb and baked in tandoor.
- MAKKI ROTI (GLUTEN FREE ,CAN BE MAKE VEGAN)$3.95
Corn bread baked on grill. Gluten Free
- NAN$2.95
Fine flour tandoor baked bread
- ONION KULCHA$3.95
Unleavened white bread stuffed with onion, baked in tandoor.
- PANEER NAN$3.95
Unleavened white bread stuffed with paneer, baked in tandoor.
- PANEER PARATHA$3.95
Whole wheat, multi-layered bread, stuffed with paneer.
- PISHWARI NAN$3.95
Unleavened white bread stuffed with dry nuts and raisins baked in tandoor.
- PIZZA NAN$7.95
India Garden's special signature bread with pizza sauce stuffed with mozzarella cheese, green pepper, red onion, black olives and mushroom
- PLAIN PARATHA (CAN BE MAKE VEGAN)$2.95
Whole wheat, multi-layered bread freshly made with butter
- POORI (VEGAN)$4.95
Whole wheat, light, fluffy-puffed and deep-fried
- POTATO ONION NAN$3.95
Unleavened bread stuffed with onion & potato. Optional add chili if you like spicy.
- STUFFED NAN$3.95
Unleavened white bread stuffed with potatoes and baked in tandoor.
- TANDOORI ROTI (CAN BE MAKE VEGAN)$2.95
Whole wheat, plain bread baked in tandoor
VEGETABLE CURRIES
- ALOO CHOLE (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Chickpeas deliciously cooked with tomatoes and potatoes.-
- ALOO GOBHI (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with tomatoes and spices.
- ALOO JEERA (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Potatoes cooked with cumin seeds.
- ALOO MAKHNI (GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Potatoes in tomato-cream sauce
- ALOO MUTTER (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Fresh green peas cooked in a delicately spiced sauce with potatoes.---
- BABY CORN MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Baby corn cooked in masala sauce.-
- BAINGAN BARTHA (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
An eggplant specialty baked over open flame, mashed, then sauteed with onions, garlic, ginger and spices.
- BEANS PORIAL (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Fresh beans cooked with coconut --
- BHINDI MASALA (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Tender okra sauteed with onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices
- CHANA MASALA (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Delicious chickpeas cooked in an exotic blend of north Indian spices.
- CHILLI PANEER (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
Indian cheese cooked with soy sauce and onion and green peppers.-
- DAL MAKHNI (GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Black bean and kidney beans cooked with butter.---
- DAL TDKA (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Yellow lentils simmered on a slow fire until tender, tempered with onion, ginger, garlic and tomatoes.
- GOBHI MANCHURIAN (VEGAN)$14.95
Cauliflower fritters cooked with soy and tomato sauce.--
- GOBHI MUTTER (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Cauliflower cooked with green peas.
- KADHAI PANEER (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
Indian cottage cheese cooked with onion and green peppers.
- KARHI PAKORA (GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Vegetables pakora cooked in yogurt based sauce
- MALAI KOFTA (GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Vegetable balls, cooked in delicious gravy.-
- METHI MUTTER MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Fresh green peas, fenugreek leaves cooked in a tomato cream sauce with a hint of ground cumin and spices
- MUTTER MUSHROOM (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Fresh green peas and mushroom cooked in delicately spiced sauce.-
- MUTTER PANEER (GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Fresh homemade cottage cheese cooked with green peas
- NAVRATAN KORMA (GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Mixed vegetables cooked in cream with raisin, cashews, and herbs
- OKRA PORIAL (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Okra cooked with coconut.
- PALAK ALOO(VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Spinach cooked with potatoes and spices
- PALAK CHOLE (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Spinach cooked with chickpeas
- PALAK KOFTA (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Spinach cooked with vegetable balls
- PALAK MUSHROOM (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Spinach cooked with fresh mushrooms--
- PALAK PANEER (GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Spinach cooked with homemade cheese.
- PALAK VEGETABLE (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Chopped pinach with a variety of other garden vegetables and spices.
- PANEER BHUNNA (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
Tomato curry sauce with peppers, onion, ginger and garlic
- PANEER BHURJI (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
Fresh grated cottage cheese prepared with onions
- PANEER BUTTER MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
Paneer cooked in masala sauce.-
- PANEER DO PIAZA (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
Paneer cooked with shredded onions.--
- PANEER MAKHNI (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
Homemade cheese sauteed with fresh ginger, garlic, cooked in a creamy tomato sauce and garnished with nuts and raisins
- PANEER MUSHROOM MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
Paneer and mushroom cooked in masala sauce.-
- PANEER SHAHJAHNI (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
- POTATO CURRY (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Potato cooked with curry saucee
- PUNJABI SSAG (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
resh spinach cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, prepared in the true punjabi style
- RAJMAH (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Kidney beans cooked with ginger, garlic, turmeric, and herbs.---
- SHAI PANEER (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
Chunks of homemade cheese cooked in creamy sauce with cashews and raisins
- VEGETABLE MADRAS (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Mix veg gooked in coconut sauce
- VEGETABLE MANGO (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Variety of vegetables cooked in mango sauce
- VEGETABLE MASALA GLUTEN FREE$14.95
Mixed vegetables cooked in masala sauce
- VEGETABLE MIX CUURY VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE$16.95
Variety of vegetables cooked with onion, ginger, garlic, turmeric powder, cumin, and our secret spices
- VEGETABLE VINDALOO (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Mixed vegetables cooked in tangy and spicy sauce with a touch of vinegar--
COMBO DINNER FOR 2
- MIX COMBO DINNER$48.95
Tandoori chicken, vegetable pakora, chicken tikka masala, palak paneer, butter naan. Choice of Deseart
- NON VEGETABLE DINNER$55.95
Chicken 65, chicken tikka masala, lamb curry, tandoori chicken, Basmati rice, naan bread and choice of dessert
- SEAFOOD DINNER$58.95
Fish Pakora, fish curry, shrimp jalfraize, Mahi Mahi tikka, Basmati rice, Naan bread and choice of dessert-
- VEGAN COMBO DINNER$48.95
Baby corn manchurian, dal tadka, chana masala, aloo gobi, tandoori roti, rice sooji halwa
- VEGETABLE DINNER$48.95
Samosa, palak paneer, malai kofta, chana masala, Basmati rice, naan bread and choice of dessert.-
TANDOORI SPECIALS
- ACHARI CHICKEN (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Chicken bone in marinated with pickle sauce
- CHICKEN TIKKA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Chicken breast marinated in Indian spices then roasted in charcoal oven
- LAMB TIKKA (GLUTEN FREE)$21.95
Chunks of juicy lamb marinated in yogurt sauce, spices and roasted in tandoor.
- MAHI MAHI TIKKA (GLUTEN FREE)$23.95
Mahi Mahi fish marinated with Indian spices then baked in tandoori.-
- MALAI KABOB (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Tender chicken breast pieces marinated in sour cream and cheese cream with fresh spices and roasted in tandoor
- PANEER TIKKA (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Fresh homemade cheese marinated with spices
- SALMON TIKKA (GLUTEN FREE)$23.95
Salmon marinated with flavorful blend of herbs-
- SEAFOOD GRILL (GLUTEN FREE)$21.95
Mahi mahi tikka, salmon tikka, tandoori shrimp
- SEEKH KABOB (GLUTEN FREE)$18.95
Finely minced lamb, seasoned chopped onions, herbs and spices, then baked in our tandoor oven-
- TANDOORI CHICKEN (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Skinless chicken marinated in a mixture of yogurt, aromatic spice and baked in the tandoor.
- TANDOORI SHRIMP (GLUTEN FREE)$21.95
King sized shrimp marinated in fresh ginger and garlic then roasted in the tandoo
- TNANDOORI MIX GRILL (GLUTEN FREE)$24.95
Combination of tandoori specialties like tandoori chicken, ACHARI CHICKEN, chicken tikka, reshmi kabob, seekh kabob lamb and tandoori shrimp
CHICKEN CURRIES
- BUTTER CHICKEN (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Boneless tandoori chicken in butter and cream sauce with cashews and raisin.
- CHICKEN CHITNADU (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Chicken cooked in authentic chettinadu spices
- CHICKEN CURRY (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Boneless chicken cooked in onions, ginger, garlic, and spices.
- CHICKEN DO PIAZA (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Tender pieces of chicken cooked with shredded onions.
- CHICKEN JALFRAIZEE (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Boneless chicken curry cooked with vegetables.-
- CHICKEN MADRAS (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Chicken cooked with special spiced madras sauce with coconut.
- CHICKEN MANCHURIAN$16.95
Boneless chicken simmered with green peppers and onions in a mildly spiced soy and tomato sauce.
- CHICKEN MANGO (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Boneless chicken curry cooked with mango sauce
- CHICKEN MOGLAI (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Boneless roasted chicken breast cooked with mushroom in a cream sauce, tomato sauce and a blend of herbs and spices
- CHICKEN MUSHROOM (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Boneless chicken curry cooked with mushroom
- CHICKEN PASANDA (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Boneless chicken cooked in cashews sauce and red wine.-
- CHICKEN ROGAN JOSH (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Chicken cooked in a yogurt based sauce
- CHICKEN SAAG (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Boneless chicken cooked with spinach.---
- CHICKEN SHAHIKORMA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Boneless chicken cooked with cream sauce and cashews.
- CHICKEN SHAHJHANI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Boneless chicken cooked with mushroom, green peas in cream sauce and herbs and spices
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Boneless roasted chicken breast cooked in masala sauce.
- CHICKEN TIKKA SAAG (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Boneless roasted chicken breast cooked in spinach and fresh ginger and garlic
- CHICKEN VINDALOO (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Chicken Curry Cooked with potatoes & Vindaloo Sauce-
- CHIKEN BHUNNA (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Chicken simmered in a tomato-curry sauce with peppers, onion, ginger, and garlic-
- CHILI CHICKEN$16.95
Diced chicken in classic soy chili sauce served dry or with gravy
- KADHAI CHICKEN (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
A classic Kadhai dish! Chicken delicately cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomato, ginger, and cliantro
- PEPPER CHICKEN (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Chicken cooked with black pepper and a touch of coconut
- PUNJABI CHICKEN CURRY (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Bone in chicken cooked with ginger, garlic, turmeric, & cumin.
LAMB CURRIES
- LAMB BHUNA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Lamb in a tomato-curry sauce with peppers, onion, ginger, and garli
- LAMB CURRY (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
The perfect lamb curry cooked with onions, ginger, and garlic
- LAMB DO PIAZA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Tender pieces of lamb cooked with shredded onions.
- LAMB JALFRIZIE (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Lamb curry cooked with vegetables
- LAMB KADHAI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
A classic Kadhai dish! Lamb delicately cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomato, ginger and cilantr
- LAMB MADRAS (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Lamb cooked with special spiced Madras sauce with coconut
- LAMB MANGO (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Lamb cooked with mango sauce
- LAMB MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Roasted lamb cooked in masala sauce
- LAMB MOGLAI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Juicy pieces of lamb cooked in a special sauce of tomatoes, cream, fresh mushroom, herbs and spices
- LAMB MUSHROOM (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Juicy lamb, pan roasted with spices and mushroom
- LAMB PASANDA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Lamb cooked in cashew sauce and red wine
- LAMB PEPPER (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Lamb cooked with black pepper and a touch of coconut
- LAMB ROGAN JOSH (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Lean lamb cooked in a yogurt based sauce
- LAMB SAAG (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Lamb curry cooked with spinach
- LAMB SHAHIKORMA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
LAMB cooked with cream sauce and cashews.
- LAMB VINDALOO (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Lamb curry cooked with potatoes and very hot vindaloo sauce
BEEF CURRIES
- BBEF MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Beef cooked in masala sauc
- BEEF CURRY (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Beef cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, and spices
- BEEF JALFRAIZIE (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Beef curry cooked with vegetables
- BEEF KADHAI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
A classic Kadhai dish! BEEF delicately cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomato, ginger and cilantro
- BEEF MADRAS (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
BEEF cooked with special spiced Madras sauce with coconut
- BEEF MANGO (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Beef cooked in mango sauce
- BEEF MOGLAI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Juicy pieces of BEEF cooked in a special sauce of tomatoes, cream, fresh mushroom, herbs and spices
- BEEF MUSHROOM (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Juicy beef, pan roasted with spices and mushroom
- BEEF SAAG (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Beef curry cooked with spinach
- BEEF SHAHIKORMA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Beef cooked in cream with raisins and cashews
- BEEF SHAHJAHNI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Beef cooked with mushroom, green peas in cream sauce and herbs and spices
- BEEF VINDALOO (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Juicy beef curry cooked with potatoes and hot vindaloo sauce
GOAT CURRIES
- GOAT CURRY (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Goat (bones in) cooked in Punjabi curry sauce
- GOAT KADHAI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
A classic Kadhai dish! GOAT delicately cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomato, ginger and cilantro
- GOAT MADRAS (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Goat with bones cooked in Madras sauce
- GOAT MALABAR (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Goat (bones in) cooked in spices and a touch of coconut. Kerala style
- GOAT MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
GOAT COOKED WITH MASALA SAUCE
- GOAT ROGAN JOSH (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Cooked in a yogurt based sauce
- GOAT VINDALOO (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Goat (bones in) cooked with potatoes and vindaloo sauce
SEAFOOD CURRIES
- FISH CURRY (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Boneless fish cooked in onions, garlic, ginger and spices
- FISH KADHAI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
A classic Kadhai dish! Fish delicately cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomato, ginger, and clinatro
- FISH MADRAS (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
FISH cooked with special spiced Madras sauce with coconut
- FISH MOGLAI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
FISH cooked in a special sauce of tomatoes, cream, fresh mushroom, herbs and spices
- FISH MOLLY (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Fish cooked with touch of coconut and spices
- FISH SAAG (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Fish cooked with spinach
- FISH SHAHJHANI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
FISH cooked with mushroom, green peas in
- FISH SHAIKORMA (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
FISH cooked in cream with raisins and cashews
- FISH VINDALOO (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Fish curry cooked with potatoes and hot vindaloo sauce
- LOBSTER CURRY(GLUTEN FREE)$24.95
Succulent piece of lobster cooked with curry sauce
- LOBSTER KADHAI (GLUTEN FREE)$24.95
Succulent pieces of lobster cooked with onion and green pepper
- LOBSTER MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$24.95
Succulent piece of lobster cooked with masala sauce
- LOBSTER VINDALOO (GLUTEN FREE)$24.95
Succulent piece of lobster cooked with potatoes and vindaloo sauce
- SALMON MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Boneless salmon cooked in masala sauce
- SAMUNDARI KADHAI (GLUTEN FREE)$24.95
A masterful blend of shrimp and lobster sauteed with bell peppers, onion, ginger and cilantro
- SHRIMP BHUNNA (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Shrimp in a tomato curry sauce with peppers, onion, ginger, and garlic
- SHRIMP CHILLI (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Shrimp sauteed with onion, green peppers & chili.
- SHRIMP CURRY (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Shrimp cooked in a curry sauce
- SHRIMP DO PIAZA (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Shrimp cooked with shredded onions.
- SHRIMP JALFRAIZEE (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Shrimp curry cooked with vegetables
- SHRIMP KADHAI (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
A classic Kadhai dish! Shrimp delicately cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomato, ginger and cilantro
- SHRIMP MADRAS (GLUTEN FREE)$24.95
SHRIMP cooked with special spiced Madras sauce with coconut
- SHRIMP MASALA (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Shrimp cooked with masala sauce
- SHRIMP MOGLAI (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
SHRIMP COOKED WITH MUSHROOM IN MASALA SAUCE
- SHRIMP MUSHROOM (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Shrimp curry cooked with fresh mushrooms
- SHRIMP SAAG (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Shrimp cooked with spinach
- SHRIMP VINDALOO (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Shrimp cooked with potatoes and vindaloo sauce
BIRYANI RICE SPECIALTIES
- BEEF BIRYANI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Beef cooked with basmati rice---
- CHEFF'S SPECIAL BIRYANI (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Basmati rice cooked with green vegetables, chicken, lamb, beef, shrimp with herbs, fresh spices,-
- CHICKEN BIRYANI (GLUTEN FREE)$16.95
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, and spices
- EGG BIRYANI (GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Egg cooked with basmati rice
- GOAT BIRYANI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Goat (bone in) cooked with Basmati rice,
- LAMB BIRYANI (GLUTEN FREE)$17.95
Juicy pieces of lamb cooked with Basmati rice, and Biryani masala
- PANEER BIRYANI (GLUTEN FREE)$15.95
Basmati rice cooked with paneer
- SHRIMP BIRYANI (GLUTEN FREE)$20.95
Shrimp cooked with basmati rice
- VEGETABLE BIRYANI (VEGAN , GLUTEN FREE)$14.95
Basmati rice cooked with green vegetables-- 1
NOODLES
EGG CURRIES
CONDEMENTS
DESSERTS
- CHOCOLATE ICECREAM$4.95
- FALOODA$4.95
Kulfi with rice noodles, rose flavor and sugar syrup---
- FRUIT CUSTARD$4.95
Mix fruits with custard.
- GAJAR HALWA$4.95
Grated carrots cooked gently in milk as it is reduced to form halwa. Generously sprinkled with nuts and allowed to set-
- GULAB JAMUN$4.95
Fried ball made with non-fat dry milk and cottage cheese, soaked in sugar syrup
- GULAB JAMUN & ICECREAM$7.95
Hot Gulab Jamun with scoop of vanilla ice cream
- KHEER$4.95
Rice cooked in sweetened milk, raisin and nuts-
- KHEER GULAB JAMUN$7.95
- KULFI$4.95
Ice cream made with pistachio and almond
- MANGO ICE CREAM$4.95
- RAS MALAI$5.95
Fresh homemade cheese patties, cooked in a special condensed milk with pistachios
- SOOJI HALWA VEGAN$7.95
Cream of wheat with vegetable oil, sugar, cashew and raisin..
- STRAWBERRY ICECREAM$4.95
- TOOTI FRUITY$7.95
Strawberry ice cream, malai ice cream, mango ice cream, served with chopped fruits.
- VANILA ICECREAM$4.95
DRINKS(TAKE OUT)
BEVERAGES (Copy)
- PINE APPLE JUICE$4.95
- ORANGE JUICE$4.95
- APPLE JUICE$4.95
- CRANBERRY JUICE$4.95
- MANGO LASSI$5.95
Mango and yogurt-
- SWEET LASSI$4.95
Sweet yogurt drink-
- SALTED LASSI$4.95
Yogurt with roasted cumin seeds, salt and black pepper powder
- MANGO MILK SHAKE$5.95
Made with mango, MILK & ice cream
- DARJEEELING TEA$2.95
Indian black tea with spices
- MASALA TEA (CHAI)$3.95
Indian tea brewed with milk, sugar and spices
- COFEE$2.95
Regular or decafe-----
- MADRAS COFFEE$3.95
Traditional Indian coffee brewed with milk and sugar
- COKE$3.95
- DIET COKE$3.95
- SPRITE$3.95
- MOUNTAIN DIEW$3.95
- LEMONADE$3.95
- ROOT BEER$3.95
- GINGER ALE$3.95
- ICE TEA$3.95
- ICE CHAI$3.95
- CLUB DOA$3.95
- SPARKLING WATER$3.95
- CHOCOLATE MILK$3.95
- WATER BOTTLE$3.95
- FANTA$3.95
- STRAWBEERY LEMONADE$5.95
- Masala Soda$7.95
- Virgin Mojito$7.95
- Virgin Piña Coladas$7.95