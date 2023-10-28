Spend $40, save $5
Popular Items

NAAN
$4.00

Flat leavened bread baked in clay oven

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
$25.00

Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.

BHELPURI
BHELPURI
$8.00

Rice crispy tossed with onions, tomatoes and chutneys.

NON - VEGETARIAN MAINS

CHICKEN

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
$25.00

Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.

CHICKEN MAKHANI
$25.00

Chicken strips roasted in a clay oven and folded in a creamy tomato sauce.

HYD CHICKEN CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
$24.00

Chicken cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.

CHICKEN KORMA
$25.00

Chicken cooked in a creamy cashew sauce.

CHICKEN BADAMI
$24.00

Chicken cooked in a mild and creamy almond sauce.

CHICKEN CURRY
$23.00

Chicken cooked in a delicately spiced curry sauce

CHICKEN CHILI MASALA
$23.00

Chicken cooked in green chilies and hot spices

CHICKEN MADRAS
$23.00

Chicken cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.

CHICKEN PALAK
$23.00

Chicken cooked in a spinach sauce.

CHICKEN VINDALOO
CHICKEN VINDALOO
$23.00

Chicken marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.

KADHAI CHICKEN
$23.00

Chicken sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.

SPICY MADRAS TAMARIND CHICKEN
$23.00

Chicken cooked in Tamarind with a delicious hot and tangy hint of coconut

HALF CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
$16.00
HALF CHICKEN MAKHANI
$16.00

LAMB

LAMB ROGAN JOSH
$25.00

Succulent pieces of lamb in a cardamom flavored sauce.

KADHAI LAMB
$25.00

Lamb sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.

KADAI LAMB CHOPS
$60.00

Spicy lamb chops sauteed with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions.

LAMB VINDALOO
$25.00

Lamb marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.

LAMB KHEEMA MATTER
$25.00

Ground lamb cooked with green peas in aromatic spices.

LAMB BOTI KEBOB MASALA
$25.00

Lamb kebobs cooked in a onion, tomato and ginger sauce.

LAMB MADRAS
$25.00

Lamb cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.

LAMB CHILLY MASALA
$25.00

Lamb cooked in Tamarind with a delicious hot and tangy hint of coconut

LAMB PASANDA (CONTAINS CASHEWS)
$25.00

Lamb cooked in a cashew sauce.

LAMB PALAK
LAMB PALAK
$25.00

Lamb cooked in a spinach sauce.

LAMB ACHARI
$25.00

Lamb cooked in a pickled gravy.

SPICY HYDERABADI LAMB CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
$25.00

Lamb cooked in Cinnamon, cardamom and fresh mint

HALF LAMB ROGAN JOSH
$17.00

GOAT

Home style goat curry cooked and served on the bone.
PUNJABI GOAT CURRY
PUNJABI GOAT CURRY
$32.00

Home style goat curry cooked and served on the bone.

SEAFOOD

GOA FISH CURRY
$28.00

Seasoned fish cooked in grated coconut in a spicy sauce.

SALMON FISH CURRY
$31.00

Salmon cooked in a tomato sauce with herbs and spices.

HYDERABADI FISH CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
$29.00

Tilapia cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.

HYDERABADI SHRIMP CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
$30.00

Shrimp cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.

KADHAI SHRIMP
$29.00

Shrimp sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.

SHRIMP MADRAS
$29.00

Shrimp cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.

SHRIMP MASALA
$29.00

Shrimp cooked in a medley of exotic Indian herbs and spices.

SHRIMP VINDALOO
$29.00

Shrimp cooked in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.

SHRIMP LAZIZ (MAKHANI)
$29.00

Shrimp cooked in the Makhani sauce with a hint of honey.