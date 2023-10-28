India House Restaurant - Chicago 59 W Grand Ave
STARTERS
Rice crispy tossed with onions, tomatoes and chutneys.
Deep fried paneer in garbanzo flour with mild spices.
Deep fried pastry cone stuffed with minced chicken.
Deep fried succulent chicken marinated in an exquisite blend of masala.
Deep fried tilapia marinated in mild spices.
Deep fried pastry cone stuffed with minced Lamb.
French fries tossed in lemon and Indian spices.
Deep fried papadum topped with onions, chilies and tomatoes
Mildly spiced vegetable fritters, made with garbanzo flour and deep fried.
Finely chopped onion tossed in spices & deep fried.
Lentil chips Roasted in the clay oven
Crisps tossed with onions, tomatoes, chutneys and yogurt.
Deep fried cone pastry filled with potatoes and green peas.
Samosas garnished with chickpea, onion, tomato, sauces & yogurt.
Assortment of grilled chicken, lamb and shrimp.
Pan fried cottage cheese marinated in an exquisite blend of masala
Pan fried shrimp sauteed with onion, bell peppers and spices.
SOUP, SALAD & KIDS MENU
A perky clove flavored lentil soup garnished with green peas and rice
Cream of tomato soup infused with herbs and spices
Fresh greens tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots served with house dressing
Yogurt with grated carrot, cucumber and spices.
Grilled boneless chicken marinated in a mild cashew nut paste.
Deep fried boneless chicken strips in a mild blend of spices.
VEGETARIAN MAINS
Cauliflower and potato cooked in mild Indian spices.
Potatoes cooked in garlic , onions , spinach and Indian herbs
Fresh eggplant mashed and marinated in a rich blend of spices.
Okra cooked in an exotic blend of North Indian spices.
Cauliflower cooked in a blend of North Indian spices.
Garbanzo beans, onions and tomatoes cooked in a sauce.
Chickpeas cooked with garlic , onion and spinach
Sweet corn cooked with fenugreek, cashew sauce and Indian spices.
Yellow Lentils cooked in a traditional Indian wok with herbs and spices.
Black lentils simmered on a slow fire with onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes.
Potatoes cooked to perfection with mild Indian spices.
Potato sauteed with cumin seeds and spices.
Paneer tossed in tomato, bell pepper, onion, garlic and ginger.
Vegetable dumplings cooked in a creamy hot sauce with herbs and spices.
Indian milk-cheese cubes prepared with green peas.
Mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy almond and cashew sauce.
Indian milk-cheese cubes cooked in a Spicy Spinach sauce.
Indian milk-cheese grated and prepared with green peppers, tomatoes and onions.
Indian milk-cheese cubes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Indian cheese sauteed with bell peppers and onions in a creamy tomato sauce.
Spinach and corn cooked in a blend of spices.
Spinach and potato cooked in a blend of spices.
Mixed vegetables cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
Mixed vegetables cooked in a sweet and sour tomato sauce.
Vegetarian meal for one consisting of Soup, Dal Makhani, Palak Paneer, Chana masala, Naan , Rice and a dessert.
NON - VEGETARIAN MAINS
CHICKEN
Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.
Chicken strips roasted in a clay oven and folded in a creamy tomato sauce.
Chicken cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
Chicken cooked in a creamy cashew sauce.
Chicken cooked in a mild and creamy almond sauce.
Chicken cooked in a delicately spiced curry sauce
Chicken cooked in green chilies and hot spices
Chicken cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.
Chicken cooked in a spinach sauce.
Chicken marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.
Chicken sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.
Chicken cooked in Tamarind with a delicious hot and tangy hint of coconut
LAMB
Succulent pieces of lamb in a cardamom flavored sauce.
Lamb sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.
Spicy lamb chops sauteed with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions.
Lamb marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.
Ground lamb cooked with green peas in aromatic spices.
Lamb kebobs cooked in a onion, tomato and ginger sauce.
Lamb cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.
Lamb cooked in Tamarind with a delicious hot and tangy hint of coconut
Lamb cooked in a cashew sauce.
Lamb cooked in a spinach sauce.
Lamb cooked in a pickled gravy.
Lamb cooked in Cinnamon, cardamom and fresh mint
GOAT
SEAFOOD
Seasoned fish cooked in grated coconut in a spicy sauce.
Salmon cooked in a tomato sauce with herbs and spices.
Tilapia cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
Shrimp cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
Shrimp sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.
Shrimp cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.
Shrimp cooked in a medley of exotic Indian herbs and spices.
Shrimp cooked in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.
Shrimp cooked in the Makhani sauce with a hint of honey.
RICE AND BIRYANI
RICE
Rice tossed with green peas.
Rice tossed with cumin seeds.
Rice cooked with spinach.
BIRYANI
Basmati rice and mixed vegetables flavored with saffron, cooked on low heat with spices
Basmati rice and chicken richly flavored with saffron and cooked with indian spicies on low heat
Saffron flavored basmati rice and boneless pieces of lamb cooked with Indian spices on low heat
Saffron flavored basmati rice and succulent pieces of goat cooked with Indian spices on low heat
Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with Shrimp in mild spices
TANDOORI ITEMS
Minced Lamb marinated with a combination of herbs and spices.
Succulent cubes of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spice.
Boneless pieces of white chicken, marinated in a cardamom and cashew nut paste.
Boneless dark meat chicken marinated in yogurt mint and spices.
Chicken marinated in yogurt with a blend of Indian herbs and spices.
Boneless dark meat chicken marinated in garlic and spices.
Chicken marinated in yogurt with a blend of Indian herbs and spices.
Cubes of homemade cottage cheese marinated in lightly spiced yogurt.
Boneless cubes of lamb, marinated with garlic, yogurt and ginger.
Garden fresh broccoli, cauliflower, bell pepper, onion and potato marinated in spices.
Lamb Chops marinated in ginger, garlic and spices.
Grilled salmon marinated in exotic Tandoori spices.
Grilled assortment of Chicken tikka, Chicken reshmi kebob, Lamb boti kebob, Tandoori shrimp and tandoori chicken, served with Dal Makhani, Rice and Naan.
Grilled Chicken tikka and Chicken Reshmi kebob served with Dal makhani, Rice and Naan.
Grilled shrimp marinated in ginger garlic and mild spices.
Includes all Tandoori mix grilled items along with choice of chicken tikka masala or butter chicken.
BREADS
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes baked in clay oven
Deep fried white Bread.
Leavened bread baked with garlic in clay oven
Sweetened Naan with cherries and nuts.
Whole wheat layered bread baked in clay oven
Naan bread stuffed with spiced ground Lamb.
Flat leavened bread stuffed with chopped onions and chilies
Flat leavened bread baked in clay oven
Flat leaved bread stuffed with finely chopped onions
Flat leaved bread stuffed with paneer-Indian cheese
Flat leavened bread with sesame seeds
Deep fried puffed whole wheat bread
Whole wheat layered bread with mint and herbs.
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
DESSERTS
Flat, round discs of Indian cottage cheese poached in milk.
Golden fried milk Balls soaked in a sweet saffron syrup.
Grated Carrot pudding, served hot.
Mango Ice-cream
Pistachio Ice-cream.
Rice pudding served cold.
DRINKS
SODA & WATER
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
INDIAN BEERS
CHAMPAGNE
FROZEN MOCKTAILS (NON-ALCOHOLIC)
RED WINE BOTTLE
WHITE WINE BOTTLE
MARTINIS
ETC
Chowly Menu Dinner (FRI & SAT)
