Indian Oven 2406 Paramount Blvd
Full Menu
Starters
- Vegetable Samosa
Crispy patties filled with peas and potatoes$5.95
- Chicken Samosa
Crispy patties filled with ground chicken, curried peas and potatoes$6.95
- Vegetable Samosa Chat
Mildly spiced, two-vegetable samosa served with toppings of chickpeas, fresh yogurt, onions, and tamarind sauce$9.95
- Vegetable Pakora
Mixed vegetable fritters dipped in gram batter with spices$6.95
- Paneer Pakora
Homemade cheese cubed, spiced and batter fried$9.95
- Chicken Pakora
Batter fried chicken breast pieces with spices$9.95
- Fish Pakora
Tilapia fillets batter fried with spices$11.95
- Papadum
Two lentil wafers flavored with spices$1.99
- Choley Bhatura
Garbanzo beans with 2 fried breads$10.95
Shorba (Soup)
- Mulligatawny Shorba (Vegetable Soup)
A traditional garden fresh vegetable soup delicately spiced$3.95
- Tomato Shorba (Soup)
Roasted tomatoes and garden vegetables flavored with herbs, spices and basil$3.95
- Shahi Murgh Shorba (Chicken Soup)
Our chef's special recipe of boneless chicken soup with herbs$4.95
Breads
- Tandoori Roti
Traditional baked whole-wheat bread$2.95
- Tandoori Butter Roti
Traditional baked whole wheat bread with butter$3.50
- Plain Naan
Leavened flatbread$3.50
- Butter Naan
Leavened flatbread with butter$3.75
- Garlic Naan
Leavened flatbread with garlic and cilantro$4.25
- Onion Naan
Stuffed with onion and cilantro$4.25
- Kashmiri Naan
Stuffed with fruits and nuts$4.95
- 🌶️Bullet Naan
Garlic, jalapeños and cilantro$4.95
- Paneer Kulcha
Stuffed with homemade cheese and spices$5.95
- Aloo Kulcha
Stuffed with potatoes and spices$4.75
- Paratha
Multilayered whole wheat bread$3.95
- Aloo Paratha
Stuffed with potatoes$4.95
- Paneer Paratha
Stuffed with homemade cheese$5.75
- Poori
Whole wheat bread lightly fried$3.75
- Bhatura
Fried bread$3.75
- Plain Tawa Roti
Chapati$2.50
- Butter Tawa Roti
Chapati with butter$2.75
- Assorted Breads
Naan, onion naan, garlic naan and roti$12.95
- House Salad$6.95
- Chicken Salad$9.95
- Salmon Salad$13.95
- Cheese naan
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese$5.75
Veggie
- Butter Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes in tangy tomato sauce$14.95
- Shahi Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes in tomato and creamy sauce$14.95
- Palak Paneer
Spinach with homemade cheese and spices$14.95
- Kadhai Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes with bell pepper and onions$14.95
- Matar Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes with green peas and spices$14.95
- Madras Paneer
Traditional South Indian curry with coconut$14.95
- Chili Paneer
Cheese cubes (paneer) cooked in traditional onion gravy$14.95
- Bhindi Masala
Okra with onion, tomato, herbs and spices$12.95
- Mushroom Tikka Masala
Mushroom cooked in tomato gravy$12.95
- Vegetable Tikka Masala
Mixed vegetables cooked with tomato gravy$13.95
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubed in tomato gravy and nuts$14.95
- Mushroom Mutter Masala
Mushroom and peas in onion/tomato mild sauce$13.95
- Malai Kofta
Cheese with potato balls cooked in tomato cream sauce$14.95
- Chana Saag
Spinach with chickpeas and spices$12.95
- Mushroom Saag
Spinach with mushroom and spices$12.95
- Navratan Korma
Nine garden fresh vegetables with nuts in creamy cashew nut sauce$14.95
- Aloo Gobhi
Cauliflower and potatoes with garlic sauce and spices$12.95
- Dal Makhani
Black lentils in cream, fried in butter with onion, ginger and garlic$12.95
- Dal Tadka
Yellow daal with tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic$12.95
- Chili Channa
Garbanzo beans cooked in traditional spices and onion gravy$12.95
- Kadahi Channa
Garbanzo beans cooked in bell peppers, spices, and onions$12.95
- Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans with mango powder and spices$12.95
- Aloo Palak
Spinach with potatoes and spices$12.95
- Aloo Matar
Peas and potatoes cooked in onions, spices, and tomato gravy$12.95
- Mixed Vegetables
Fresh vegetables blended with spices and a touch of curry sauce$12.95
- Madras Vegetable
Vegetable cooked in traditional south Indian spices and coconut milk$13.95
Chicken
- Butter Chicken
Boneless chunks of tandoori chicken cooked in oriental spices with tomatoes and butter$15.95
- Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken cubed cooked and vegetables and spices$15.95
- Madras Chicken
Traditional south Indian curry with coconut milk$15.95
- Chili Chicken
Semi-gravy cooked with onions, bell peppers, and spices$15.95
- Chicken Curry
Chunks of chicken cooked in traditional onion gravy$13.95
- Chicken Do Pyaza
Chicken breast onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic and herbs$15.95
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken breast cubes cooked in a rich tomato gravy$15.95
- Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken pieces and potato cooked in tangy sauce$15.95
- Chicken Korma
Chicken pieces gently simmered in a creamy sauce$15.95
- Kadhai Chicken
Chicken pieces cooked with bell peppers and onions$15.95
- Egg Curry
Cooked with special homemade spices$11.95
- Egg Bhurji
Indian-style scrambled eggs$11.95
- Chicken saag$15.95
Mughalai
- Goat Curry
Cooked with special homemade spices$18.95
- Goat Vindaloo
Potatoes cooked in a tangy sauce$18.95
- Goat Do Pyaza
Cooked with onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic and herbs$18.95
- Goat Kadahi
Cooked with tomato, onion, bell pepper and spices$18.95
- Butter Lamb
Lamb pieces cooked in oriental slices with tomato and butter$18.95
- Lamb Curry
Cooked with special homemade spices$18.95
- Lamb Vindaloo
Potatoes, cooked in a tangy sauce$18.95
- Lamb Do Pyaza
Tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic and herbs$18.95
- Lamb Saag
Cooked with spinach and spices$18.95
- Lamb Kadahi
Tomato, onion, bell pepper and spices$18.95
- Lamb Tikka Masala
Cooked in tomato gravy$18.95
- Lamb Daal
Lamb pieces delicately blended with lightly spiced lentils$18.95
- Madras lamb$18.95
- Madras goat$15.95
Tandoori
- Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg quarter marinated in yogurt and spices, then barbecued on flaming charcoal in the tandoor$15.95
- Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt, seasoned and barbecued in tandoor$23.95
- Chicken Tikka
Chicken marinated and barbecued in tandoor$16.95
- Fish Tikka
Salmon dipped in yogurt and ginger, garlic paste$23.95
Biryani
- Vegetable Biryani
Blended with fresh garden vegetables$12.95
- Goat Biryani
Cooked with goat, peas, onions and bell peppers$20.95
- Lamb Biryani
Cooked with lamb, peas, onions and bell peppers$21.95
- Shrimp Biryani
Fresh shrimp cooked with fresh vegetables and nuts$22.95
- Egg Biryani
Cooked with boiled eggs, peas, onions and bell peppers$12.95
- Chicken Biryani
Cooked with chicken tikka and garden fresh vegetables$14.95
- Shahi Biryani
Cooked with homemade cubed cheese with peas, onions, and bell peppers-$14.95
- Saffron Rice
Cooked with saffron and butter$4.95
Seafood
- Fish Curry
Slices of fish cooked to perfection with turmeric, coriander and cumin$21.95
- Fish Vindaloo
Fish cooked in sharp spices and vinegar$21.95
- Goan Fish Curry
Traditional South Indian fish curry with coconut milk$21.95
- Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked with turmeric, coriander and cumin$23.95
- Palak Shrimp
Peeled shrimp cooked with fresh herbs and chopped spinach$23.95
- Shrimp Vindaloo
Jumbo shrimp cooked in sharp spices and vinegar$23.95
- Chili Shrimp
Shrimp cooked with onion, bell pepper, and spices$23.95
- Butter Shrimp
Shrimp cooked with tomato and butter$23.95
Condiments
- Onion Salad
Fresh onion, green chilli, lemon sliced$2.50
- 1 Oz 123. Tamarind Chutney$0.75
- 2 Oz 123. Tamarind Chutney$1.50
- 8 Oz 123. Tamarind Chutney$6.95
- 1 Oz 124. Coriander Chutney
Achaar, mint chutney, tamarind chutney$0.75
- 2 Oz 124. Coriander Chutney
Achaar, mint chutney, tamarind chutney$1.50
- 8 Oz 124. Coriander Chutney
Achaar, mint chutney, tamarind chutney$6.95
Drinks
Accompaniments
- Cucumber Raita
Grated cucumber in yogurt with special ingredients$4.95
- Mixed Vegetable Raita
Vegetables with yogurt and a pinch of special spices$4.95
- Kheer
Rice pudding cooked with nuts in milk$5.50
- Gulab Jamun
Milk balls in rose and honey syrup$5.50
- Mango Kulfi$5.50
- Pistachio Kulfi$5.50
- Sweet Lassi
Yogurt drink with a sweet flavor$4.95
- Salty Lassi
Yogurt drink with salt and cumin seeds$4.95
- Mango Lassi
Mango-flavored yogurt drink$5.95
- Rose Lassi
Rose flavored yogurt drink$5.95
- Strawberry Lassi
Strawberry-flavored yogurt drink$5.95
- Masala Chai
Flavored tea with traditional spices$3.95
- Soft Drinks
Coke products$3.50
- Indian Coffee$4.95