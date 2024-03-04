Indian Village (Drive Through) 1345 s west ave
Food
Vegetarian Appetizers
- Samosa$4.99
2 patties stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and spices
- Vegetable Pakora$9.99
Vegetable fritters
- Chilli Paneer$15.99
Homemade cottage cheese sautéed with onion, green pepper, chili and curry leaves
- Gobi Manchurian$13.99
Cauliflower stir fried with Indo-Chinese spices, green chilies and spring onion
- Aloo Tikki$7.99
Deep fried potato patties
- Samosa Chat$13.99
Deep fried turnovers served with chickpeas yogurt, mint chutney and onion
- Chole Bhature$14.99
Chick peas cooked with onion, tomato, garlic, ginger and spices with deep fried puffed bread
- Aloo Tikki Chat$12.99
Potato patties served with chick peas yogurt, mint chutney and onion
- Paneer Pakora$16.99
Deep fried marinated paneer
- Paneer Hariyali$17.99
Paneer rubbed with green paste made with cilantro, mint and other distinctive flavors
- Hakka Veg Noodles$13.99
Soft noodles stir-fried with vegetables and Indo-Chinese spices
- Dry Veg Manchurian$13.99
Fried vegetable dumplings stir-fried with Indo-Chinese spices
- Bhaji Pav$14.99
Spiced vegetables and potatoes mashed. Served with bread
- Idli Sambhar$12.99
3 rice puff served with sambhar
- Bombay Sandwich$15.99
Prepared with cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion and green chutney
- Vada Pav$6.99
Deep fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun with garlic chutney
- Dabeli$6.99
Spiced potato and peanut masala stuffed between bread with tamarind and cilantro chutney
- Plain Dosa$14.99
Rice lentil crepe served with sambar
- Masala Dosa$16.99
Rice lentil crepe filled with potato and onion masala and served with sambar
- Mysore Masala Dosa$17.99
Rice lentil crepe filled with potato and onion masala served with sambar and layered with garlic chutney
- Onion Uttapam$15.99
Rice lentil pancakes with onion, tomato and chilis
- Grilled Aloo Mattar Sandwich$8.99
Sandwich stuffed with spicy mixture of potatoes and green peas
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers
Tandoori Sizzler Appetizers
- Half Chicken Tandoori Half$14.99
Bone in chicken marinated and cooked in tandoori
- Full Chicken Tandoori Half$24.99
Bone in chicken marinated and cooked in tandoori
- Chicken Malai Tikka$19.99
Marinated chicken with ginger- garlic paste, lemon juice and skewered in tandoor
- Half Chicken Tikka$14.99
Marinated chunks of chicken cooked in tandoor
- Full Chicken Tikka$24.99
Marinated chunks of chicken cooked in tandoor
- Chicken Hariyali$19.99
Chicken meat is rubbed with green paste made with cilantro mint, and other distinctive flavors
Seafood
- Fish Curry$17.99
Boneless fish cooked in spices and special sauce
- Fish Tikka Masala$18.99
Fish cooked in creamy sauce with onion and green peppers
- Shrimp Curry$17.99
Shrimp cooked in spices and special sauce
- Shrimp Malabar$18.99
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk and chef's secret spices
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$18.99
Shrimp cooked in creamy sauce with onion and green pepper
Egg Lovers
- 3 Boiled Eggs$5.99
3 boiled eggs seasoned with salt and pepper
- Desi Omelette$10.99
Omelette made with tomatoes, chilies, onion and spices
- Egg Bhurji$15.99
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, chilies and spices
- Egg Curry$15.99
Boiled eggs cooked in a tomato and onion based curry
- Egg Tikka Masala$16.99
Boiled eggs cooked in a creamy tomato and onion tikka sauce
Biryani
- Chicken Biryani$17.99
Basmati rice cooked with chicken chunks, nuts and spices
- Goat Biryani$18.99
Basmati rice cooked with goat, spices and nuts
- Lamb Biryani$18.99
Rice cooked with juicy lamb spices and nuts
- Vegetarian Biryani$16.99
Rice cooked with green vegetables and spices
- Shrimp Biryani$17.99
Rice cooked with shrimp, spices and nuts
- Fried Rice$12.99
Fried rice with mix vegetables
- Plain Rice$3.99
Plain basmati rice
Indian Bread
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
- Plain Tawa Paratha$3.99
Layered bread freshly made with butter on griddle
- Aloo Paratha$4.99
Layered bread freshly made with butter stuffed potatoes
- Gobi Paratha$4.99
Whole wheat bread, stuffed with cauliflower and cooked on griddle with butter
- Bhature$3.99
Light deep fried puffed bread
- Garlic Naan$4.99
Unleavened white bread stuffed with garlic, baked in tandoor
- Kashmiri Naan$5.99
Unleavened flat bread stuffed with raisins, cashew and coconut
- Paneer Kulcha$5.99
Unleavened white bread filled with delicious cottage cheese and topped with butter
- Naan$3.99
Unleavened white bread topped with butter
- Indian Village Built Naan$5.99
Unleavened white bread stuffed with onion, garlic, potatoes, ginger, green chili and spices
- Chili Naan$4.99
Unleavened white bread stuffed with chili, baked in tandoor
- Ginger Naan$4.99
Unleavened white bread stuffed with ginger, baked in tandoor
Vegetarian
- Butter Paneer$17.99
Homemade cheese cooked in garlic, ginger onion, tomato, creamy sauce garnished with nuts and raisin
- Paneeer Tikka Masala$17.99
Cubes of cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and spices, cooked in tandoor
- Vegetable Korma$16.99
Mixed vegetable and paneer cooked in gravy, herbs and cashews
- Saag Paneer$16.99
Homemade cheese cooked with spinach mustard and spices, garnished with coriander
- Malai Kofta$17.99
Balls made with cottage cheese and dry fruits fried and cooked in delicious gravy with nuts
- Aloo Gobi$16.99
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in spices
- Dal Makhani$16.99
Mixed lentil and kidney beans cooked with butter and spices
- Dal Tadka$15.99
Lentil cooked with spices, whole red chili and cumin
- Chana Masala$15.99
Chick peas cooked in onion, tomato ginger and garlic with spices
- Chana Sag$15.99
Chick peas cooked with spinach and spices
- Sarson Ka Saag$16.99
Mustard green spinach cooked with ginger, garlic and spices
Lamb Curries
- Lamb Masala Curry$17.99
Boneless lamb cooked with blend of herbs and spices
- Lamb Vindaloo Curry$17.99
Lamb cooked with potatoes and special vindaloo sauce
- Lamb Shahi Korma$18.99
Lamb cooked with cream sauce herbs and cashews
- Lamb Malabar$18.99
Lamb cooked in coconut milk and chef's secret spices
- Lamb Saag$18.99
Lamb cooked with spinach and spices
Chicken Curries
- Butter Chicken$17.99
Chicken cooked with cream sauce, spices and butter
- Chicken Curry$16.99
Chicken cooked in sauce and spices
- Chicken Saag$16.99
Chicken cooked with spinach and spices
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.99
Chicken cooked with potatoes and special vindaloo sauce
- Chicken Shahi Korma$17.99
Chicken cooked with cream sauce and spices, cashews and raisin
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.99
Boneless roasted chicken cooked in spices and thick creamy sauce
- Chicken Malabar$17.99
Chicken cooked in coconut milk and chef's secret spices
Goat
- Goat Curry$18.99
Slow cooked very tender goat stew in a curry and spices
- Goat Korma$18.99
Goat curry cooked in cream, raisins, cashews with a blend of herbs and spice
- Goat Vindaloo$17.99
Goat cooked with potatoes and special vindaloo sauce
- Goat Malabar$18.99
Goat cooked with coconut milk and chef's secret spices