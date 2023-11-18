indian village restaurant 7640 West Forest Home Avenue
Appetizers
Vegetarian Appetizers
- Mixed Vegetable Platter$14.99
Veggie pakora, samosa, and aloo tikki
- Samosa*$4.99
2 patties stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and spices
- Paneer Tikka Dry$17.99
Chunk of home made cheese marinated in chef's secret spices then cooked in clay oven
- Vegetable Pakora$9.99
Vegetable fritters
- Chilli Paneer$15.99
Homemade cottage cheese sautéed with onion, green pepper, chili and curry leaves
- Gobi Manchurian$13.99
Cauliflower stir-fried with Indo-Chinese spices, green chilies and spring onion
- Aloo Tikki$7.99
Deep-fried potato patties
- Samosa Chaat$13.99
Deep-fried turnovers served with chickpeas yogurt, mint chutney, and onion
- Masala Papad$3.99
Fried papadum with chopped onion, tomatoes cucumber and spices
- Chole Bhature$14.99
Chickpeas cooked with onion, tomato, garlic, ginger and spices with deep-fried puffed bread
- Aloo Tikki Chaat$12.99
Potato patties served with chickpeas yogurt, mint chutney and onion
- Paneer Pakora$16.99
Deep-fried marinated paneer
- Paneer Hariyali$17.99
Paneer rubbed with green paste made with cilantro, mint and other distinctive flavors
- Pani Puri$12.99
A crisp hollow puri filled with spices and mint flavored water
- Bhel Puri$10.99
Puffes rice, sev, papdi peanuts mixed with onions, boiled potatoes, spices and chutney
- Idli Sambhar$12.99
3 rice puff served with sambhar
- Onion Uttapam$15.99
Served with sambhar and coconut chutney
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers
- Fish Pakora$16.99
Fish marinated in spices and deep fried
- Chili Chicken$16.99
Chicken sautéed with onion, green pepper, chili and curry leaves
- Chicken Manchurian$15.99
Green chili and spring onion chicken strips fried with Indo-Chinese spices
- Chicken 65$16.99
Chicken sautéed in spicy sauce and spices
- Fish Manchurian$17.99
Green chili and spring onion with fish strips fried with Indo-Chinese spices
Tandoori Sizzler Appetizers
- Tandoori Mix Grill$24.99
Combination of tandoori chicken, chicken kebab, malai tikka, fish tikka and shrimp
- Half Chicken Tandoori Half$14.99
Bone in chicken marinated and cooked in tandoori
- Full Chicken Tandoori Half$24.99
Bone in chicken marinated and cooked in tandoori
- Half Chef's Special Chicken$14.99
Chicken specials marinated and cooked in tandoor. Ask server for daily special
- Full Chef's Special Chicken$24.99
Chicken specials marinated and cooked in tandoor. Ask server for daily special
- Chicken Malai Tikka$19.99
Marinated chicken with ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and skewered in tandoor
- Half Chicken Tikka$14.99
Marinated chunks of chicken cooked in tandoor
- Full Chicken Tikka$24.99
Marinated chunks of chicken cooked in tandoor
- Chicken Hariyali$19.99
Chicken meat is rubbed with green paste made with cilantro mint, and other distinctive flavors
- Veggie Sizzler$19.99
Green peppers, mushroom, cauliflower, cottage cheese marinated in spices and cooked in tandoor
- Half Shirmp Masala$18.99
Shrimp cooked with perfection in chef's secret spices and herbs
- Full Shirmp Masala$28.99
Shrimp cooked with perfection in chef's secret spices and herbs
Mains
Biryani
- Chicken Biryani$17.99
Basmati rice cooked with chicken chunks, nuts and spices
- Goat Biryani$18.99
Basmati rice cooked with goat, spices and nuts
- Lamb Biryani$18.99
Rice cooked with juicy lamb spices and nuts
- Vegeterian Biryani$16.99
Rice cooked with green vegetables and spices
- Shrimp Biryani$17.99
Rice cooked with shrimp, spices and nuts
- Egg Biryani$16.99
Egg cooked with special herbs in basmati rice
- Fry Rice$12.99
Fried rice with mix vegetables
- Plain Rice$3.99
Plain basmati rice
Chicken Curries
- Butter Chicken$17.99
Chicken cooked with cream sauce, spices and butter
- Chicken Curry$16.99
Chicken cooked in sauce and spices
- Channa Chicken$16.99
Chicken cooked with chickpeas and spices
- Chicken Saag$16.99
Chicken cooked with spinach and spices
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.99
Chicken cooked with potatoes and special vindaloo sauce
- Chicken Shahi Korma$17.99
Chicken cooked with cream sauce and spices, cashews and raisin
- Kadai Chicken$16.99
Chicken cooked with ginger, garlic, whole spices, onions and green pepper
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.99
Boneless roasted chicken cooked in spices and thick creamy sauce
- Chicken Malabar$17.99
Chicken cooked in coconut milk and chef's secret spices
Goat
- Goat Curry$18.99
Slow-cooked very tender goat stew in a curry and spices
- Goat Korma$18.99
Goat curry cooked in cream, raisins, and cashews with a blend of herbs and spice
- Goat Vindaloo$17.99
Goat cooked with potatoes and special vindaloo sauce
- Goat Malabar$18.99
Goat cooked with coconut milk and chef's secret spices
- Okra Goat$17.99
Goat cooked with fresh okra in special curry sauce
Lamb Curries
- Lamb Masala Curry$17.99
Boneless lamb cooked with blend of herbs and spices
- Lamb Vindaloo Curry$17.99
Lamb cooked with potatoes and special vindaloo sauce
- Lamb Dopiaza$18.99
Lamb cooked with green pepper, onion and tomatoes
- Lamb Shahi Korma$18.99
Lamb cooked with cream sauce, herbs and cashews
- Lamb Malabar$18.99
Lamb cooked in coconut milk and chef's secret spices
- Lamb Saag$18.99
Lamb cooked with spinach and spices
- Okra Lamb$17.99
Lamb cooked with fresh okra in special curry sauce
Seafood
- Fish Curry$17.99
Boneless fish cooked in spices and special sauce
- Fish Tikka Masala$18.99
Fish cooked in creamy sauce with onion and green peppers
- Shrimp Curry$17.99
Shrimp cooked in spices and special sauce
- Shrimp Vindaloo$17.99
Shrimp cooked with potatoes and special vindaloo sauce
- Kadai Fish$18.99
Fish cooked with special sauce, ginger, garlic, whole spices, onions and green pepper
- Shrimp Malabar$18.99
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk and chef's secret spices
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$18.99
Shrimp cooked in creamy sauce with onion and green pepper
Thali
Vegetarian
- Shahi Paneer$17.99
Homemade cheese cooked in garlic, ginger onion, tomato, creamy sauce garnished with nuts and raisin
- Paneeer Tikka Masala$17.99
Cubes of cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and spices, cooked in tandoor
- Vegetable Korma$16.99
Mixed vegetable and paneer cooked in gravy, herbs and cashews
- Saag Paneer$16.99
Homemade cheese cooked with spinach mustard and spices, garnished with coriander
- Malai Kofta$17.99
Balls made with cottage cheese and dry fruits fried and cooked in delicious gravy with nuts
- Mutter Paneer$16.99
Fresh homemade cottage cheese and curry with green peas
- Baigan Bhartha$16.99
Eggplants cooked with onion, tomato and garam masala
- Aloo Gobi$16.99
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in spices
- Dal Makhani$16.99
Mixed lentil and kidney beans cooked with butter and spices
- Dal Tadka$15.99
Lentil cooked with spices, whole red chili and cumin
- Chana Masala$15.99
Chick peas cooked in onion, tomato ginger and garlic with spices
- Bhindi Masala$16.99
Okra cooked with onion, tomato, green pepper and spices
- Kadahi Mushroom$16.99
Mushroom cooked in semi dry gravy of spices and tangy tomato sauce
- Chana Saag$15.99
Chickpeas cooked with spinach and spices
- Sarson Ka Saag$16.99
Mustard green spinach cooked with ginger, garlic and spices
- Gujarati Dal$15.99
Toover dal with spices
- Gujarati Kadi$16.99
Yogurt with spices
- Undhiyu$17.99
Mixed vegetables cooked with spices
- Vegareli Khichadi$16.99
Rice and mung dal cooked with vegetables and spices
Kids Menu
Sides
Indian Bread
- Tava Roti$3.99
2 pieces. Whole wheat bread baked on a griddle
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
- Plain Tawa Paratha$3.99
Layered bread freshly made with butter on griddle
- Makke Di Roti$4.99
Corn bread cooked in clay pan
- Aloo Paratha$4.99
Layered bread freshly made with butter stuffed potatoes
- Gobi Paratha$4.99
Whole wheat bread, stuffed with cauliflower and cooked on griddle with butter
- Puri$3.99
2 pieces. Light deep-fried puffed bread
- Garlic Naan$4.99
Unleavened white bread stuffed with garlic, baked in tandoor
- Kashmiri Naan$5.99
Unleavened flat bread stuffed with raisins cashew and coconut
- Paneer Kulcha$5.99
Unleavened white bread filled with delicious cottage cheese and topped with butter
- Onion Kulcha$4.99
Unleavened white bread stuffed with onion cumin and cilantro
- Naan$3.99
Unleavened white bread topped with butter
- Indian Village Built Naan$5.99
Unleavened white bread stuffed with onion, garlic, potatoes, ginger, green chilli and spices
- Bajri Rotla$4.99
Millet flour bread cooked on clay pan
- Chilli Naan$4.99
Unleavened white bread stuffed with chilli, baked in tandoor
- Ginger Naan$4.99
Unleavened white bread stuffed with ginger, baked in tandoor