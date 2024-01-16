Skip to Main content
Shawarma Paradise
Pickup
ASAP
from
1045 E Lemon St
0
Your order
Indian Street Food
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
1045 E Lemon St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Chaats
Entree
Chaats
Dabeli (1 Pc)
$4.99
Dabeli (2 Pcs)
$7.99
Vadapav (1 Pc)
$4.99
Vadapav (2 Pcs)
$7.99
Pani Puri (7 Pcs)
$7.99
Dahi Puri (6 Pcs)
$7.99
Sev Puri (8 Pcs)
$7.99
Bhel
$6.99
Samosa (2 Pcs and Chutneys)
$5.99
Samosa Chaat (2 Pcs)
$7.99
Aloo Tikki Chaat (2 Pcs)
$7.99
Entree
Tummy Filling Savory Entrees
Chhole Kulcha (1.5 Cups with 3 Kulchas)
$9.99
Pav Bhaji (1.5 Cups with 3 buns)
$9.99
Rajma Chawal (1.5 Cups with 2 Cups of Rice)
$9.99
Shawarma Paradise Location and Ordering Hours
(602) 486-5422
1045 E Lemon St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Open now
• Closes at 12AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement