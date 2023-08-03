India Oven Elk Grove
Popular Items
GARLIC NAAN
India oven specialty. Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.
BUTTER CHICKEN MAKHANI
India oven specialty. Butter chicken! The most popular Indian delicacy. Tandoori boneless chicken cooked in exotic spice...
VEGETABLE SAMOSA
Crisp deep- fried turnover, filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.
Vegetarian Appetizer
VEGETABLE SAMOSA
Crisp deep- fried turnover, filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.
VEGETABLE PAKORA
Fresh Vegetables dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection
ALOO TIKKI / SAMOSA CHAT
Homemade Indian potatoe patties stuffed with vegitables, fragrant spices and fried to golden perfection. Served with cha...
CHAAT PAPRI
Crispy wafers with onion, tomato, potato tamarind and mint chutney with a hint of yogurt
STUFFED PANEER PAKORA
Homemade Indian cheese cubes stuffed with chef’s special recipe and fried to golden perfection.
CRISS CUT FRIES WITH MAGGI SAUCE
Waffle-style potatoes fried to perfection and served with Indian style ketchup.
VEGETARIAN PLATTER
One vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, aloo tikki, and cauliflower pakora.
PANNER CHILI
cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, and chili sauce.
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers
Amritsari Fish Pakoda
India oven specialty. Fish dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection.
Tandoori Chicken Wings
Marinated over night with herbs and spices, cooked in clay oven.
CHICKEN PAKORA
Strips of chicken dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection.
CHILI CHICKEN
Boneless chicken is stir-fried with green chilis, bell peppers, red onions, and spices.
LAMB SAMOSA
Turnover stuffed with minced meat and spices, deep-fried.
Tandoori Entrees
CHICKEN TANDOORI
Chicken marinated 48 hours in yogurt and spices, roasted in clay oven.
LAMB KA SEEKH KABOB
Minced lamb meat combined with onions and herbs then roasted in clay oven.
CHICKEN MALAI TIKKA
Chicken breast marinated with herbs and spices, cooked in clay oven.
TANDOORI PRAWNS
Jumbo prawns marinated in yogurt, herbs, and spices.
LAMB BOTI KABOB
Lamb meat marinated with herbs and spices, cooked in clay oven.
TANDOORI MIX GRILL
India oven special. Assorted platter of the chicken tandoori, lamb ka seekh kabob, chicken malai tikka.
PESTO SALMON TIKKA
Salmon fillet flavored with pesto, herbs, and spices.
PANEER TIKKA LAL MIRCH
Homemade cheese cubes marinated with herbs and spices in yogurt sauce, cooked in clay oven.
INDIA OVEN SPECIAL (RACK OF LAMB)
Rack of lamb marinated in juicy garlic basil sauce and lamon juice. Roasted over charcoal and served on a sizzling pla...
ACHARI CHICKEN TIKKA
Chicken cubes marinated in pickled, spices finished in clay oven.
BASIL SEEKH KABOB
Clay oven cooked, spiced ground chicken kabob with fresh basil
Chicken Specialties
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
India oven specialty. The boneless piece of chicken tikka cooked in creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes and fragrant...
CHICKEN CURRY
Skinless and boneless chicken cooked in a mildly spiced curry sauce.
CHICKEN SAAG MASALA
Boneless chicken cooked with spinach in mild sauce.
CHICKEN KORMA
Boneless chicken cooked in mild yogurt sauce with fresh coriander.
CHICKEN VINDALOO
India oven specialty. Hot and spicy chicken cooked with pieces of potatoes fresh tomato and lemon juice.
CHICKEN KARAHI
Juicy pieces of chicken prepared with bell pepper sliced tomatoes and spring onion and deliciously flavored with spices.
BUTTER CHICKEN MAKHANI
India oven specialty. Butter chicken! The most popular Indian delicacy. Tandoori boneless chicken cooked in exotic spice...
BIRYANIES AND RICE DISHES
BASMATI RICE
Basmati rice cooked to a perfect tenderness
VEGETABLE BIRYANIE
Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, cashews nuts and golden raisins
CHCIKEN BIRYANI
Basmati rice cooked with cubes of boneless chicken, cashew nuts and raisins
LAMB BIRYANI
Basmati rice cooked with cubes of boneless lamb, cashew nuts and raisins
Lamb Specialties
LAMB TIKKA MASALA
Marinade sliced lamb grilled then cooked and creamy sauce.
LAMB CURRY
Boneless pieces of lamb cooked in mild curry.
LAMB VINDALOO
Hot and spicy lamb cooked with pieces of potatoes fresh tomato and a touch of fresh lemon juice.
LAMB SAAG
Tender pieces of lamb prepared with fresh spinach and spices.
PUNJABI MUTTON
A classic Northern Indian dish, baby goat in cardamom sauce.
LAMB KORMA
lamb cooked in creamy cashew nut sauce
LAMB KARAHI
Juicy pieces of lamb prepared with bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, and spring onions, deliciously flavored with spices
Seafood Specialties
Vegetarian Specialties
CHANNA MASALA
Chickpeas, onions, and tomatoes cooked in a light sauce.
NAVRATTAN KORMA
Nine fresh garden vegetables marinated in a yogurt and cooked in cream and specially blended spices.
ALOO GOBHI MASALA
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices.
MALAI KOFTA
India oven special. Cashews, nuts, and homemade cheese stuffed in vegetable balls cooked and mildly spicy creamy sauce.
SAAG PANEER
Spinach and homemade cheese cubes cooked and tasty spices.
MATTAR PANEER
Peas and lightly fried homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh tomatoes in the mildly spiced sauce.
DAL MAKHANI
Black lentils fried in butter with fresh onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic.
BAINGAN BHURTHA
Eggplant roasted in tandoori oven and cook it with green peas, fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, and garlic.
SHAHI PANEER
India oven specialty. Homemade cheese cubes cooked in creamy fresh tomato sauce.
PANEER KADHAI
Chopped bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions tossed with homemade cheese.
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes
ALOO MATTAR
Potatoes and peas cooked and mild curry sauce.
DAL TADKA
Stewed yellow lentils tempering of asafetida garlic ginger and spices
VEGETABLE JALFREZI
Mixed Vegetable sauteed with masala
Soup & Salads
TOMATO SOUP
Made with fresh tomatoes and flavored with Indian spices and herbs.
MULLIGATAWNY SOUP
India oven special. Lentils, vegetables, with a touch of specially blended spices and herbs.
PUNJABI SALAD
Cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, onions topped with lemon and masala.
HOUSE SALAD
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, seasoned garbanzo beans, served with house dressing.
CHICKEN SOUP
Chunks of chicken blended with lentils and flavored with indian spices and herbs.
Homemade Bread
GARLIC NAAN
India oven specialty. Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.
NAAN
Traditional Punjabi style teardrop shaped white bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.
ALOO PARATHA
Paratha bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.
ONION NAAN
Finely chopped onions mixed with spices and baked with fresh dough.
PANEER NAAN
Naan bread stuffed with homemade cheese.
PESHAWARI NAAN
Unleavened bread stuffed with nuts, cherry, coconut, and golden raisins.
ROTI
Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven.
KEEMA NAAN
Delicious unleavened bread baked with four layers of batter containing minced meat.
GOAT CHEESE PESTO NAAN
Naan stuffed with goat cheese and pesto.
CHEFS BREAD BASKET
Our chef's special basket - butter Naan, garlic naan, and onion naan.
Condiments
RAITA
Grated fresh cucumber and carrot in creamy homemade yogurt.
MANGO CHUTNEY
Dried mango fruit, vinegar, and sugar cooked down to a reduction.
ACHAAR
Vegetables and fruits pickled in Indian spices.
PUNJABI CONDIMENT PLATTER
Red onions, green chili peppers topped with lemon and masala.
Papadum
Plain yogurt
Desserts
RAS MALAI
Homemade cheese balls sweetened with milk and flavored with rosewater and nuts.
GULAB JAMUN
Indian oven specialty. Three juicy deep-fried cheese balls dipped in syrup served warm.
KHEER
Rice pudding served with almonds, raisins, and pistachios.
GAJAR HALWA
Grated carrots, whole milk, dried fruit, and nuts.
Drinks
LASSI SWEET/SALTED
Homemade yogurt drink.
MANGO LASSI
Homemade mango infused yogurt drink.
CHAI
Housemade tea with added milk.
SOFT DRINK
Coke,Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Unsweetened Ice Tea, Lemonade
BLACK TEA
English black tea.
MANGO JUICE
Fresh squeezed in-house.
KIDS CHOICE
Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Chocolate Milk