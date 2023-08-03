Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN

$4.00

India oven specialty. Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.

BUTTER CHICKEN MAKHANI

$17.00

India oven specialty. Butter chicken! The most popular Indian delicacy. Tandoori boneless chicken cooked in exotic spice...

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$8.00

Crisp deep- fried turnover, filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.


Vegetarian Appetizer

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$8.00

Crisp deep- fried turnover, filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.

VEGETABLE PAKORA

$7.00

Fresh Vegetables dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection

ALOO TIKKI / SAMOSA CHAT

$12.00

Homemade Indian potatoe patties stuffed with vegitables, fragrant spices and fried to golden perfection. Served with cha...

CHAAT PAPRI

$8.00

Crispy wafers with onion, tomato, potato tamarind and mint chutney with a hint of yogurt

STUFFED PANEER PAKORA

$10.00

Homemade Indian cheese cubes stuffed with chef’s special recipe and fried to golden perfection.

CRISS CUT FRIES WITH MAGGI SAUCE

$7.00

Waffle-style potatoes fried to perfection and served with Indian style ketchup.

VEGETARIAN PLATTER

$12.00

One vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, aloo tikki, and cauliflower pakora.

PANNER CHILI

$15.00

cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, and chili sauce.

Non-Vegetarian Appetizers

Amritsari Fish Pakoda

$11.00

India oven specialty. Fish dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection.

Tandoori Chicken Wings

$9.00

Marinated over night with herbs and spices, cooked in clay oven.

CHICKEN PAKORA

$8.00

Strips of chicken dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection.

CHILI CHICKEN

$15.00

Boneless chicken is stir-fried with green chilis, bell peppers, red onions, and spices.

LAMB SAMOSA

$12.00

Turnover stuffed with minced meat and spices, deep-fried.

Tandoori Entrees

CHICKEN TANDOORI

$17.00

Chicken marinated 48 hours in yogurt and spices, roasted in clay oven.

LAMB KA SEEKH KABOB

$18.00

Minced lamb meat combined with onions and herbs then roasted in clay oven.

CHICKEN MALAI TIKKA

$17.00

Chicken breast marinated with herbs and spices, cooked in clay oven.

TANDOORI PRAWNS

$20.00

Jumbo prawns marinated in yogurt, herbs, and spices.

LAMB BOTI KABOB

$18.00

Lamb meat marinated with herbs and spices, cooked in clay oven.

TANDOORI MIX GRILL

$28.00

India oven special. Assorted platter of the chicken tandoori, lamb ka seekh kabob, chicken malai tikka.

PESTO SALMON TIKKA

$21.00

Salmon fillet flavored with pesto, herbs, and spices.

PANEER TIKKA LAL MIRCH

$16.00

Homemade cheese cubes marinated with herbs and spices in yogurt sauce, cooked in clay oven.

INDIA OVEN SPECIAL (RACK OF LAMB)

$25.00

Rack of lamb marinated in juicy garlic basil sauce and lamon juice. Roasted over charcoal and served on a sizzling pla...

ACHARI CHICKEN TIKKA

$17.00

Chicken cubes marinated in pickled, spices finished in clay oven.

BASIL SEEKH KABOB

$17.00

Clay oven cooked, spiced ground chicken kabob with fresh basil

Chicken Specialties

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$17.00

India oven specialty. The boneless piece of chicken tikka cooked in creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes and fragrant...

CHICKEN CURRY

$16.00

Skinless and boneless chicken cooked in a mildly spiced curry sauce.

CHICKEN SAAG MASALA

$16.00

Boneless chicken cooked with spinach in mild sauce.

CHICKEN KORMA

$17.00

Boneless chicken cooked in mild yogurt sauce with fresh coriander.

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$16.00

India oven specialty. Hot and spicy chicken cooked with pieces of potatoes fresh tomato and lemon juice.

CHICKEN KARAHI

$17.00

Juicy pieces of chicken prepared with bell pepper sliced tomatoes and spring onion and deliciously flavored with spices.

BUTTER CHICKEN MAKHANI

$17.00

India oven specialty. Butter chicken! The most popular Indian delicacy. Tandoori boneless chicken cooked in exotic spice...

BIRYANIES AND RICE DISHES

BASMATI RICE

$4.00

Basmati rice cooked to a perfect tenderness

VEGETABLE BIRYANIE

$15.00

Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, cashews nuts and golden raisins

CHCIKEN BIRYANI

$16.00

Basmati rice cooked with cubes of boneless chicken, cashew nuts and raisins

LAMB BIRYANI

$17.00

Basmati rice cooked with cubes of boneless lamb, cashew nuts and raisins

Lamb Specialties

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

Marinade sliced lamb grilled then cooked and creamy sauce.

LAMB CURRY

$18.00

Boneless pieces of lamb cooked in mild curry.

LAMB VINDALOO

$18.00

Hot and spicy lamb cooked with pieces of potatoes fresh tomato and a touch of fresh lemon juice.

LAMB SAAG

$18.00

Tender pieces of lamb prepared with fresh spinach and spices.

PUNJABI MUTTON

$20.00

A classic Northern Indian dish, baby goat in cardamom sauce.

LAMB KORMA

$18.00

lamb cooked in creamy cashew nut sauce

LAMB KARAHI

$18.00

Juicy pieces of lamb prepared with bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, and spring onions, deliciously flavored with spices

Seafood Specialties

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

Shrimp cooked in a creamy butter sauce with tomatoes and fragrance spices

GOAN FISH CURRY

$19.00

Spiced sea-bass cooked in a creamy coconut curry sauce.

FISH CURRY

$18.00

Fish cooked in a delicious spicy sauce.

FISH KORMA

$19.00

Fish cooked in creamy cashew nut sauce

Vegetarian Specialties

CHANNA MASALA

$14.00

Chickpeas, onions, and tomatoes cooked in a light sauce.

NAVRATTAN KORMA

$15.00

Nine fresh garden vegetables marinated in a yogurt and cooked in cream and specially blended spices.

ALOO GOBHI MASALA

$14.00

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices.

MALAI KOFTA

$15.00

India oven special. Cashews, nuts, and homemade cheese stuffed in vegetable balls cooked and mildly spicy creamy sauce.

SAAG PANEER

$14.00

Spinach and homemade cheese cubes cooked and tasty spices.

MATTAR PANEER

$14.00

Peas and lightly fried homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh tomatoes in the mildly spiced sauce.

DAL MAKHANI

$14.00

Black lentils fried in butter with fresh onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic.

BAINGAN BHURTHA

$14.00

Eggplant roasted in tandoori oven and cook it with green peas, fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, and garlic.

SHAHI PANEER

$15.00

India oven specialty. Homemade cheese cubes cooked in creamy fresh tomato sauce.

PANEER KADHAI

$15.00

Chopped bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions tossed with homemade cheese.

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$15.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes

ALOO MATTAR

$14.00

Potatoes and peas cooked and mild curry sauce.

DAL TADKA

$14.00

Stewed yellow lentils tempering of asafetida garlic ginger and spices

VEGETABLE JALFREZI

$14.00

Mixed Vegetable sauteed with masala

Soup & Salads

TOMATO SOUP

$5.00

Made with fresh tomatoes and flavored with Indian spices and herbs.

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$6.00

India oven special. Lentils, vegetables, with a touch of specially blended spices and herbs.

PUNJABI SALAD

$5.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, onions topped with lemon and masala.

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00+

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, seasoned garbanzo beans, served with house dressing.

CHICKEN SOUP

$7.00

Chunks of chicken blended with lentils and flavored with indian spices and herbs.

Homemade Bread

GARLIC NAAN

$4.00

India oven specialty. Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.

NAAN

$3.50

Traditional Punjabi style teardrop shaped white bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.

ALOO PARATHA

$5.00

Paratha bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.

ONION NAAN

$4.50

Finely chopped onions mixed with spices and baked with fresh dough.

PANEER NAAN

$5.00

Naan bread stuffed with homemade cheese.

PESHAWARI NAAN

$5.00

Unleavened bread stuffed with nuts, cherry, coconut, and golden raisins.

ROTI

$3.00

Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven.

KEEMA NAAN

$6.00

Delicious unleavened bread baked with four layers of batter containing minced meat.

GOAT CHEESE PESTO NAAN

$7.00

Naan stuffed with goat cheese and pesto.

CHEFS BREAD BASKET

$11.00

Our chef's special basket - butter Naan, garlic naan, and onion naan.

Condiments

RAITA

$4.00

Grated fresh cucumber and carrot in creamy homemade yogurt.

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

Dried mango fruit, vinegar, and sugar cooked down to a reduction.

ACHAAR

$3.00

Vegetables and fruits pickled in Indian spices.

PUNJABI CONDIMENT PLATTER

$3.00

Red onions, green chili peppers topped with lemon and masala.

Papadum

$5.00

Plain yogurt

$3.00

Desserts

RAS MALAI

$7.00

Homemade cheese balls sweetened with milk and flavored with rosewater and nuts.

GULAB JAMUN

$7.00

Indian oven specialty. Three juicy deep-fried cheese balls dipped in syrup served warm.

KHEER

$6.00

Rice pudding served with almonds, raisins, and pistachios.

GAJAR HALWA

$5.00

Grated carrots, whole milk, dried fruit, and nuts.

Drinks

LASSI SWEET/SALTED

$4.00

Homemade yogurt drink.

MANGO LASSI

$5.00

Homemade mango infused yogurt drink.

CHAI

$3.00

Housemade tea with added milk.

SOFT DRINK

$3.00

Coke,Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Unsweetened Ice Tea, Lemonade

BLACK TEA

$3.00

English black tea.

MANGO JUICE

$4.00

Fresh squeezed in-house.

KIDS CHOICE

$3.00

Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Chocolate Milk