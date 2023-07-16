Food Menu

Starters

Warm Artichoke Dip

$9.95

With sun-dried tomatoes & blue corn chips; warm, creamy, perfect for sharing

Mezze

$8.95

Fragrant hummus with olivada, feta, & warm flatbread

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.95Out of stock

With a swirl of herbed cheese, warm red pepper coulis, & creamy Pepper Jack grits

Plantains

$8.95

Locals' Fav! Crisp island bites, lightly salted, served with guacamole

Calypso Nachos

$8.95

Locals' Fav! Melting Mexican cheeses, black beans, corn, jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, & guacamole

Stockpot

$4.95+

Stockpot seafood

$5.95+

Plantain Nacho

$12.95

Salads

Small House Salad

$5.95

Crisp greens, tomatoes, onions, black beans, corn, cabbage & green onion, with your choice of dressing

Large House Salad

$9.95

Crisp greens, tomatoes, onions, black beans, corn, cabbage & green onion, with your choice of dressing

Calypso Salad

$10.95

Confetti of field greens, jerk chicken, seared corn, black beans, blue corn crisps & pineapple salsa with a sunny citrus vinaigrette

Pac-Rim Noodle Bowl

$11.95

Locals' Fav! Addictive toss of crisp greens, cabbage carrot slaw, green onion, fresh herbs, & noodles in a Thai peanut & ginger vinaigrette with toasted sesame seeds, peanuts, and chow mein noodles

Bombay Chicken Salad

$13.95

Our sweet curry chicken salad over bed of crisp greens, tossed in a sunny citrus vinaigrette with a wedge of grilled flatbread, & fruit chutney

Shanty Bleu

$11.95

Toss of arugula, confetti of cabbage, crisp green apple, blue cheese, dried cranberries, praline pecans, & red onion with citrus vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Point Loma Fish Sandwich

Point Loma Fish Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled, blackened or fried, with lettuce, tomato, Isla slaw, & our spiked tartar sauce

Bombay Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Locals' Fav! Our favorite chicken salad with nuance of Indian spices on grilled flatbread with a dollop of fruit chutney on the side

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$13.95

Locals' Fav! With crisp applewood smoked bacon, a swirl of herbed cheese, spring greens, & red pepper coulis

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.95

On a toasty kaiser roll with garlic aioli, spring greens, & sweet tomato gravy

"Raj" Burger

$13.95

A juicy 8 oz burger lightly dusted with India's spices, topped with melting blue cheese & dollop of spiced fruit chutney

Pimento Cheeseburger

$13.95

A juicy 8 oz burger with grilled onions & our chunky melting pimiento. We're talkin' some "South in your mouth." Available plain or substitute Pepper Jack or Cheddar Cheese

Black Bean Burger

$13.95

Topped with a slice of fried green tomato, swirl of herbed cheese, red pepper coulis, & spring greens

Burger

$9.95

Sides

Isla Slaw

$2.75

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Cheese Grits

$2.75

Black Beans & Rice

$2.75

French Fries

$2.95

Fried Okra

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Jasmine Rice

$2.75

Signature Plates

Sesame Crusted Catfish

$19.95

Crisp fillet served with plum miso sauce, spiked tartar & Isla slaw over fragrant jasmine rice

Meatloaf Plate

$14.95

Moist & tender with a sweet tomato gravy over Idaho mash with a house salad

"Jerked" Tostadas

$8.95

Locals' Fav! Jerked chicken with vibrant Island spices on corn tostada with Isla slaw & pineapple salsa served with black beans & rice

Charleston Sautée

$23.95

Local shrimp & country ham with sweet peppers, onions, & ripe tomatoes, over creamy grits with a tumble of fried okra

Fisherman's Bowl

$23.95

Sautée of local shrimp, mahi mahi in flavorful broth with fennel, tomatoes, & a little couscous with a crumble of feta cheese

Chicken Curry

$14.95

Locals' Fav! Chicken, sweet potatoes, & kale in a coconut milk curry broth over fragrant jasmine rice

Chile Relleno

$14.95

Locals' Fav! Poblano stuffed with a rustic pork picadillo, topped with melting Mexican cheeses & spicy guajillo ranchera served with black beans, rice & Isla slaw

Market Fresh Seafood

$28.95

Our fresh fish of the day glazed in housemade jerk sauce topped with pineapple salsa. Served with black beans, rice, Isla slaw, & our spiked tartar

Salmon Plate

$21.95

Shrimp Plate

$21.95

Chicken Plate

$10.95

Tofu Plate

$10.95

Shrimp Curry

$21.95

Tofu Curry

$14.95

Veggie Curry

$11.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Shrimp

$7.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Extras

Warm Flatbread

$1.95

Pineapple Salsa

$1.95

Sour Cream

$0.75

Guacamole

$3.50

Small Queso

$1.50

Large Queso

$3.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.95

Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$18.95

Side Salmon

$18.95

Side Market Fish

$25.95

Side Tofu

$5.00

Bean Patty

$5.00

Side Focaccia

$1.50

Side Jerk Sauce

Side Plum Miso

Side Ranchera

Side Garlic Aioli

Extra Cheesee

$1.00

Doggie Bowl

Desserts

Georgia Peach Pound Cake

$6.95

Griddled in butter with scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, bourbon caramel sauce & spiced pecans

Warm Shanty Sundae

$8.95

Warm chocolate bread pudding topped with melting vanilla bean ice cream & drizzled with our favorite bourbon caramel sauce, whipped cream & toasted coconut

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$5.95

Served warm with a dollop of sweet whipped cream

Ice Cream

$2.00

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Pecans

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Drinks Menu

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Half & Half Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Toscapana

$5.00

Club Soda

Water

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Pibb

$2.75