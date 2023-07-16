Indigo Coastal Shanty
Food Menu
Starters
Warm Artichoke Dip
With sun-dried tomatoes & blue corn chips; warm, creamy, perfect for sharing
Mezze
Fragrant hummus with olivada, feta, & warm flatbread
Fried Green Tomatoes
With a swirl of herbed cheese, warm red pepper coulis, & creamy Pepper Jack grits
Plantains
Locals' Fav! Crisp island bites, lightly salted, served with guacamole
Calypso Nachos
Locals' Fav! Melting Mexican cheeses, black beans, corn, jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, & guacamole
Stockpot
Stockpot seafood
Plantain Nacho
Salads
Small House Salad
Crisp greens, tomatoes, onions, black beans, corn, cabbage & green onion, with your choice of dressing
Large House Salad
Crisp greens, tomatoes, onions, black beans, corn, cabbage & green onion, with your choice of dressing
Calypso Salad
Confetti of field greens, jerk chicken, seared corn, black beans, blue corn crisps & pineapple salsa with a sunny citrus vinaigrette
Pac-Rim Noodle Bowl
Locals' Fav! Addictive toss of crisp greens, cabbage carrot slaw, green onion, fresh herbs, & noodles in a Thai peanut & ginger vinaigrette with toasted sesame seeds, peanuts, and chow mein noodles
Bombay Chicken Salad
Our sweet curry chicken salad over bed of crisp greens, tossed in a sunny citrus vinaigrette with a wedge of grilled flatbread, & fruit chutney
Shanty Bleu
Toss of arugula, confetti of cabbage, crisp green apple, blue cheese, dried cranberries, praline pecans, & red onion with citrus vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Point Loma Fish Sandwich
Grilled, blackened or fried, with lettuce, tomato, Isla slaw, & our spiked tartar sauce
Bombay Chicken Salad Sandwich
Locals' Fav! Our favorite chicken salad with nuance of Indian spices on grilled flatbread with a dollop of fruit chutney on the side
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Locals' Fav! With crisp applewood smoked bacon, a swirl of herbed cheese, spring greens, & red pepper coulis
Meatloaf Sandwich
On a toasty kaiser roll with garlic aioli, spring greens, & sweet tomato gravy
"Raj" Burger
A juicy 8 oz burger lightly dusted with India's spices, topped with melting blue cheese & dollop of spiced fruit chutney
Pimento Cheeseburger
A juicy 8 oz burger with grilled onions & our chunky melting pimiento. We're talkin' some "South in your mouth." Available plain or substitute Pepper Jack or Cheddar Cheese
Black Bean Burger
Topped with a slice of fried green tomato, swirl of herbed cheese, red pepper coulis, & spring greens
Burger
Sides
Signature Plates
Sesame Crusted Catfish
Crisp fillet served with plum miso sauce, spiked tartar & Isla slaw over fragrant jasmine rice
Meatloaf Plate
Moist & tender with a sweet tomato gravy over Idaho mash with a house salad
"Jerked" Tostadas
Locals' Fav! Jerked chicken with vibrant Island spices on corn tostada with Isla slaw & pineapple salsa served with black beans & rice
Charleston Sautée
Local shrimp & country ham with sweet peppers, onions, & ripe tomatoes, over creamy grits with a tumble of fried okra
Fisherman's Bowl
Sautée of local shrimp, mahi mahi in flavorful broth with fennel, tomatoes, & a little couscous with a crumble of feta cheese
Chicken Curry
Locals' Fav! Chicken, sweet potatoes, & kale in a coconut milk curry broth over fragrant jasmine rice
Chile Relleno
Locals' Fav! Poblano stuffed with a rustic pork picadillo, topped with melting Mexican cheeses & spicy guajillo ranchera served with black beans, rice & Isla slaw
Market Fresh Seafood
Our fresh fish of the day glazed in housemade jerk sauce topped with pineapple salsa. Served with black beans, rice, Isla slaw, & our spiked tartar
Salmon Plate
Shrimp Plate
Chicken Plate
Tofu Plate
Shrimp Curry
Tofu Curry
Veggie Curry
Kids
Extras
Warm Flatbread
Pineapple Salsa
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Small Queso
Large Queso
Tortilla Chips
Burger Patty
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Salmon
Side Market Fish
Side Tofu
Bean Patty
Side Focaccia
Side Jerk Sauce
Side Plum Miso
Side Ranchera
Side Garlic Aioli
Extra Cheesee
Doggie Bowl
Desserts
Georgia Peach Pound Cake
Griddled in butter with scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, bourbon caramel sauce & spiced pecans
Warm Shanty Sundae
Warm chocolate bread pudding topped with melting vanilla bean ice cream & drizzled with our favorite bourbon caramel sauce, whipped cream & toasted coconut
Chocolate Bread Pudding
Served warm with a dollop of sweet whipped cream