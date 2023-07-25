Indo China Gardens 103 S. Lake Street
APPETIZERS
CRAB WONTONS (6)
Imitation crab meat and cream cheese filling in a wonton wrapper, deep fried and delicious. Severed with a side of our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
EGG ROLL (1)
Homemade chicken and cabbage egg roll with a side of sweet and sour dipping sauce.
FRIED WONTONS (8)
Deep Fried Wonton (No fillings inside) with a side of sweet and sour dipping sauce.
POT STICKERS (6)
Minced pork garlic filling in a wonton. Get them Fried or Steamed. Served with our homemade ginger soy sauce.
SPRING ROLLS (2)
Homemade crispy egg roll filled with cabbage (NO meat) served with sweet chili sauce.
SOUP
EGG DROP SOUP
Whisked eggs and cabbaged in chicken broth.
WONTON SOUP
Steamed wonton, minced pork and onions in chicken broth.
HOT AND SOUR SOUP
Whisked egg and minced pork, shrimp, bamboo, mushroom in savory, tangy, spicy soy and chicken broth.
CHICKEN TOM YUM (MILD)
SHRIMP TOM YUM (MILD)
BEVERAGES
EXTRAS
SIDE (3oz) OF SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE
CUP (12oz) OF SAUCE
Choice of your favorite sauce.
PT OF WHITE RICE
Pint of steamed white rice.
PT FRIED RICE
Pint of white rice fried with egg, peas, carrots and soy sauce.
QT OF WHITE RICE
QT OF FRIED RICE
PINT OF STEAMED VEGETABLES
Pint of steamed variety of vegetables.
QT OF STEAMED VEGETABLES
PINT LO MEIN NOODLES WITH SAUCE
PINT STEAMED LO MEIN NOODLES
PINT RICE NOODLE WITH SAUCE
PINT STEAMED RICE NOODLES
ALMOND COOKIES (2)
FORTUNE COOKIES (12)
HOUSE HOT MUSTARD -SIDE
HOUSE HOT THAI CHILE OIL - SIDE
EXTRA SOY SAUCE PACKETS
EXTRA HOT MUSTARD PACKETS
EXTRA FORTUNE COOKIE
Crispy Noodle
SPECIALTIES
TWO FLAVORS
1/2 Sesame chicken and 1/2 Sweet and Sour chicken. (Sweet and Sour sauce is on the side)
HAPPY FAMILY
A combination of shrimp, scallop, one lobster tail stir-fried with Chinese vegetables in our House garlic brown sauce.
HOUSE POTATO CURRY (MILD)
Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp stir-fried with potato and vegetables in a yellow curry coconut sauce. Slightly mild in spice.
PINNAPPLE DUCK
Crispy duck topped with pineapples then covered in our house sweet and sour sauce. (Sweet and Sour sauce is on the side)
CRISPY DUCK WITH VEGETABLES
Crispy Duck served on top of stir fried vegetables in chef's brown sauce.
CHINESE
ALMOND BONELESS CHICKEN
Lightly breaded chicken breast over stir-fried Chinese vegetables then sprinkled with almond slices.
BROCCOLI
Stir-Fried broccoli and bamboo shoots in our chef's brown sauce.
CASHEW NUTS
Stir-Fried Chinese vegetables and cashew nut in chef's brown sauce.
CHICKEN ALMONDINE
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoot, celery and almond slices in chef's brown sauce.
CHINESE VEGETABLES
Stir-Fried Chinese vegetables and cashew nut in chef's clear sauce.
PEA PODS
Stir-Fried pea pods, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo shoots in a chef's clear sauce.
GARLIC CHICKEN
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with onions, bamboo shoots, pea pods, baby corns, mushrooms.
GENERAL'S CHICKEN (MILD)
Lightly breaded chicken deep-fried to perfection then braised with green peppers, onions and General Tsao's sweet tangy spicy sauce.
KUNG PAO (HOT)
Stir-Fried mushrooms, celery, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, onions, and peanuts in chef's spicy brown sauce.
MOO GOO GAI PAN (CHICKEN)
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with Chinese vegetables.
PRINCESS (HOT)
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, pea pods, baby corns, mushrooms in chef's spicy brown sauce.
SESAME CHICKEN
Lightly breaded chicken, deep fried then braised with chef's special sweet sauce, then sprinkled with sesame seeds.
SZECHUAN (HOT)
Stir-Fried bamboo strips, carrots, celery, mushroom, baby corns, green peppers, onions with chef's spicey Szechuan sauce.
MONGOLIAN CHICKEN OR BEEF
Sliced marinated chicken OR beef stir-fried with green and white onions then topped with crispy fried thin rice noodles.
PEPPER CHICKEN OR STEAK
Sliced chicken OR beef stir-fried with green peppers and onions.
CRISPY FRIED SHRIMP WITH CHINESE VEGETABLES
Sauteed vegetables in chef's brown sauce topped with breaded shrimp.
SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS WITH CHINESE VEGETABLES
Shrimp and scallops sauteed with Chinese vegetables in chef's clear sauce.
STIR FRY CHICKEN AND SHRIMP
Chicken and Shrimp stir-fried with bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, pea pods, peas, carrot, green peppers, onions, mushroom in chef's brown sauce.
SUBGUM WONTON
A combination of pork, chicken, and shrimp sauteed with assorted Chinese vegetables served with a side of fried wontons.
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
SWEET AND SOUR SHRIMP
SWEET AND SOUR TOFU
VEGETABLE DELIGHT
Stir-Fried Chinese vegetables in chef's clear sauce.
VEGETABLE LO MEIN
OLD FAVORTIES
CHOP SUEY
Sauteed baby corns, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, pea pods, celery, bean sprout and cabbage in chief light clear sauce.
CHOW MEIN
Sauteed celery, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, mushroom, and pea pods in chief's light brown sauce.
LO MEIN
Stir-fried assorted vegetables with egg noodles in chef's special soy sauce.
THAI
GAENG PED (HOT)
Stir-fried mushrooms, green peppers, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and pea pods with chef's Thai red curry sauce.
PAD PARK
Stir-fried baby corns, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, pea pods, bok choy, and broccoli in House coconut sauce.
PAD PED (HOT)
Stir-fried mushrooms, bamboo strips, carrot strips, onions, and pea pods with Thai spicy coconut sauce.
PAD POUN CURRY
Stir-fried mushrooms, pea pods, peas, carrot strips, onions, baby corns, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and potato chunks in house coconut sauce and Thai yellow curry.
PAD PREK (HOT)
Stir-fried mushrooms, carrot strips, bamboo strips, pea pods, water chestnut, green peppers and onions in Thai chili and house coconut sauce.
PINEAPPLE CURRY (MILD)
Stir-fried bamboo strips, mushrooms, green pepper, broccoli and pineapple chunks in Red curry coconut sauce.
THAI SPICY SZECHUAN (HOT)
Stir-fried mushrooms, baby corns, bamboo strips, water chestnuts, green pepper, carrot, celery and onions in Thai Szechuan sauce.
PATTANI
Stir-fried broccoli, onion strips, baby corn, pea pods, tomato, cashew nuts in Thai Szechuan sauce.
PEANUT CURRY
Stir-fried broccoli, celery, bamboo shoots, green peppers, peanuts in chef's Peanut curry sauce.
PAD KEAW WAN (HOT)
Stir-fried mushrooms, pea pods, green pepper, bamboo strips, egg plant in spicy Green curry sauce.
FRIED RICE
KHAOW PAD (FRIED RICE)
Stir-fried rice with egg, carrot dice, bean sprouts, white and green onions.
KHAOW PAD PREK (SPICY FRIED RICE-HOT)
Stir-fried rice with egg, carrot strips, bean sprouts, broccoli, pea pods, white and green onions in Chef's spicey Thai sauce.
CURRY FRIED RICE
Stir-fried rice with egg, peas, carrot strips, white and green onions in Thai yellow curry.
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE
RICE NOODLES
PAD THAI (THIN RICE NOODLES)
Stir-fried noodles with egg, carrot strips, white and green onions, the sprinkled with course ground peanuts, bean sprouts, and a lemon slice.
PAD SEE-IUW (WIDE RICE NOODLES)
Stir-fried noodles with egg, broccoli, pea pods, white and green onions.
LAD NAH (WIDE RICE NOODLES)
Sauteed rice noodles with egg, then topped with stir-fried broccoli, pea pods, muchroom, white and green onions with Tasty thai sauce.
TASTY NOODLE (THIN RICE NOODLES)
Sauteed rice noodles with egg, green peppers, bamboo strips, white and green onions in Thai cocunut curry sauce.