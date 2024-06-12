Indochen- Old Town 1615 King Street
ALL DAY
Starters
- C MOMO$10.00
- Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, curton$8.00
- Dumplings
4 pieces. Spiced ground meat, roasted tomato onion chutney$8.00
- Chicken Spring Rolls
2 pieces. Minced chicken, sweet and sour sauce$7.00
- Chili Chicken
Battered fried chicken, bell pepper, chili$8.00
- Crispy Kale Chat
Organic crispy kale, mint, tamarind, spiced yogurt mango relish$8.00
- Dynamite Shrimp
Crispy shrimp, orange glaze, vindaloo aioli$10.00
- Fish amritsari
herbs and warm spices, chickpea flour batter fried , tomato chutney$9.00
- Gobi Manchurian
Crispy batter fried cauliflower, spicy soy glaze$7.00
- Mango Avocado Salad
Romaine, mango, avocado & sweet chili dressing$9.00
- Pork Belly
12-hour house spice brined, crispy skin, spiced orange glaze$9.00
- Samosa
2 pieces. Spiced potatoes and pea-stuffed crisp turnovers mint tamarind$7.00
- Sesame Tofu
Crispy tofu cubes, savory soy glaze, toasted sesame seeds$7.00
- Soup of the Day$8.00
- Samosa Chat$10.00
Main Courses
- Aloo Gobi
Tender potatoes and cauliflower with a blend of spices$16.00
- Baingan Bharta
Roasted eggplant pulp, onions & tomatoes$16.00
- Butter Chicken
Pulled tandoori dark meat, creamy tomato & cashew sauce$19.00
- Cantonese Chicken
shredded chicken, mushroom, vegetable mandarin sauce$19.00
- Chicken Chow Mein
Stir-fry fresh noodles, garlic, soy$19.00
- Chicken Curry
Braised thigh meat, house-blended spices & cilantro$18.00
- Chicken Fried Rice
Stir-fry basmati rice, mixed vegetables$19.00
- Chicken Korma
Braised thigh meat, creamy onion, cashew sauce$18.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Clay oven charred white meat, creamy onion tomato sauce$19.00
- Chicken Vindaloo
Braised thigh meat, potatoes, tangy spicy curry sauce$18.00
- Chana Masala
Braised white chickpea, tangy tomato sauce$16.00
- Dal Makhani
tender whole dal, tomato, butter, kasoori methi$16.00
- Fish Mandarin
Pan fried whole pompano, vegetable mandarin sauce$22.00
- Lamb Korma$22.00
- Lamb Rogan Josh
Braised lamb, caramelized onion yogurt, warm spices$22.00
- Lamb vindaloo
Braised lamb, caramelized onion yogurt, potatoes, tangy spicy curry sauce$22.00
- Malai Chicken Kabob
Creamy marinated chicken tender, mint sauce and greens$18.00
- Mutter Paneer
Panner, green peas, & creamy onion sauce$17.00
- Palak Paneer
Ground spinach, Indian cottage cheese, tempered cumin, garlic$18.00
- Rack of Lamb
Tandoor lamb, mixed green & mint sauce$32.00
- Salmon Tikka Masala
Tandoori spiced cooked salmon, creamy tomato sauce$23.00
- Schezwan fish
batter fried tilapia, chilly garlic, peppers, scallion$20.00
- Shrimp Chow Mein
Stir-fry fresh noodles, garlic, soy$22.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir-fry basmati rice, mixed vegetables$22.00
- Stir-Fry Vegetable
Asian-style mixed vegetable, soy garlic, chili$15.00
- Tandoori Chicken
Tandoori spiced boneless chicken thigh, mint$18.00
- Salmon
Grilled mushroom, asparagus & rubbed house spices$23.00
- Veggie Chow Mein
Stir-fry fresh noodles, garlic, soy$17.00
- Veggie Fried Rice
Stir-fry basmati rice, mixed vegetables$17.00
Special for Two
- Chicken Biryani for Two
Aromatic basmati rice, yogurt, biryani spices$30.00
- Lamb Biryani for Two
Aromatic basmati rice, yogurt, biryani spices$36.00
- Pork Ribs for Two
Slow-cooked ribs, caramelized homemade BBQ sauce, fried rice$37.00
- Veggie Biryani for Two
Aromatic basmati rice, yogurt, biryani spices$30.00
Hyatt Centric Special
- BLT Sandwich
Wheat bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, fries$14.00
- Butter Chicken Wrap
Paratha-wrapped butter chicken, fries$14.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Lumps crab cake, lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun, fries$20.00
- Hamburger
Caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, mayo, brioche bun & old bay fries$16.00
- Salmon Burger
Brioche, salmon patty, house seasoning, mayo, fries$16.00
Sides
- Brussels Sprouts$6.00
- Buttered Naan$2.50
- Garlic Naan$3.00
- Grilled Asparagus$7.00
- Homemade spicy Sauce
02 oz. Spicy chili sauce$1.00
- Mango Pickle$3.00
- Mint sauce 2oz
homemade fresh green mint, hint of spice and citrus$1.00
- Onion Segments (LOC)
Lemon, raw slice of onion, green chili$3.00
- Plain Yogurt$3.00
- Raita
4 oz$3.00
- Sauteed Spinach$6.00
- Sauté Mushroom$6.00
- Tamarind sauce
homemade tangy, savory tamarind sauce ( good for chat , bread, and curry)$1.00
- Papad 2pc$4.00
- Fries w seasoning$5.00
- Basmati Rice$3.00