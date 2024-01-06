Indulge Bakery and Bistro
Lunch
- Todaro$13.00
Mortadella, Capicola, Soppressata, banana peppers, red onion, tomato, spring mix, creamy Italian on sub role
- BEAST$12.50
Bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado, *over-easy egg and mayonnaise
- Chicken Salad$12.00
House-made chicken salad, spring mix, tomato on croissant
- Roast Beef$12.50
House roast beef, red onion, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, whole grain mustard on whole grain bread
- Country Club$12.50
Turkey, ham, applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, spring mix, sundried tomato, onion with roasted aioli
- The Veg$11.00
Avocado, tomato, spring mix, red onion, Swiss, herbed cream cheese on toasted whole grain bread
- Caprese Panini$11.00
Tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, roasted aioli and balsamic glaze
- Smoked Turkey and Brie$11.00
Served on a baguette with house spread
- Cobb Salad$12.00
Fresh greens tossed in house-made blue cheese dressing, topped with avocado, sundried tomato, red onions, boiled egg, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles
- Spinach Salad$12.00
Crispy bacon, red onions, boiled egg, sundried tomato on fresh spinach topped with house dressing and balsamic glaze
- Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
Tomato Basil Soup served as a cup or as a bowl
Brunch
- Quiche Lorraine$11.00
Ham, Swiss, Spring Onions - Served with side salad
- Crab Quiche$13.00
Backfin crab, Swiss, spring onions - served with side salad
- Vegetable Quiche$11.00
Spinach, potatoes, onions, Swiss
- Avocado Toast$13.00
smashed avocado, tomato, red onion, *over-easy egg, everything seasoning on whole grain toast with side salad
- Protect Your Bagels$13.00
Put LOX on them! Split bagel served with house-made herbed cream cheese, lox, capers and red onions
- Lox'd and Loaded$15.00
Split bagel served with house-made herbed cream cheese, lox, capers, red onions, boiled egg, avocado, tomato and everything seasoning
- Charlie's Grilled Cheese$9.00
Swiss, Cheddar, White American, Asiago and Mozzarella
- PBJ$6.00
The classic for the kids
Drinks
Coffee
- Regular Coffee$2.75
Organic coffee roasted just for us!
- Decaf Coffee$2.75
Decaf coffee
- Espresso$2.50
Our signature blend of espresso - single, double, or triple shot!
- Cappuccino$4.50
espresso, frothed milk, and a cloud-like layer of frothy foam
- Latte$4.50
Espresso, steamed milk
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50
Espresso elegance meets sweet caramel bliss
- Americano$4.00
Bold simplicity, rich espresso, and hot water
- Cold Brew$5.50
Chilled perfection, bold and smooth, made fresh daily
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.50
Iced indulgence: espresso, milk, caramel—refreshingly sweet and satisfying.
- Affogato$6.00
Gelato with a shot of espresso
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
Delicious hot chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha$5.00
House Espresso, Chocolate Syrup, Peppermint Syrup and Frothed Milk Topped With Crushed Peppermint
- Maple Sea Salt Latte$5.00
House Espresso, Maple Spice, Sea Salt, Frothed Milk
- Lavender Haze Latte$5.00
House Espresso, Chocolate, Lavender, Hazelnut, Frothed Milk
- The Crazy Coconut Latte$5.00
House Espresso, Caramel Drizzle, Coconut, Cinnamon, Frothed Milk
- Spiced Caramel Apple$5.00
House Espresso, Spiced Brown Sugar, Caramel Apple, Frothed Milk
- Mocha$4.00
Tea
- Chai Tea Latte$5.00
Exquisite blend: chai spices, velvety milk
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$5.00
Exquisite blend: chai spices, velvety milk, over ice
- London Fog$5.50
Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, vanilla
- Cortado$4.50
Tea meets espresso: Cortado fusion, bold and balanced delight.
- Hot Tea$3.00
Hot water with your choice of tea
Drinks
- Ice Water
- Iced Tea$2.75
Iced Tea
- San Pellegrino$3.00
San Pellegrino in the flavor of your choice
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer$4.50
Spicy, effervescent joy: Bundaberg Ginger Beer's bold refreshment.
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Dasani$2.50
- Boylan Sodas$3.00
Boylan soda in the flavor of your choice
- Orange Juice$2.50
Sweets
- Croissant$3.50
Buttery, flakey, french croissant
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Buttery, flakey, french croissant filled with chocolate
- Nutella Croissant$4.00
Buttery, flakey, french croissant filled with nutella
- Almond Croissant$5.00
Buttery, flakey, french croissant filled with frangipane
- Bagels$3.50
Choice of bagel and topping
- Vegan Gluten-Free Carrot Muffin$4.50
Delicious vegan, gluten-free carrot muffin
- Coffee Cake Muffin$4.50
Everything you love about coffee cake... in a muffin
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
House-made chocolate chip cookies with sea salt
- Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie$4.00
Just like the classic... House-made
- Monster Cookie$3.50
Oatmeal, peanut butter, chocolate chips and peanut M&Ms
- Chocolate Espresso Cloud$4.00
Chocolate and espresso that melts in your mouth
- Lemon Bar$4.00
House-made with real lemons
- Macaron$2.00
Pick a flavor of your favorite macaron
- Macarons (dozen)$20.00
Assorted dozen of your favorite macarons
- Handcrafted Chocolate Truffle$2.50
Fresh, hand-made truffles
- Handcrafted Chocolate Truffles (Dozen)$25.00
Assorted dozen of your favorite chocolate truffles
- Cake Slice$4.00
Slice of freshly made cake
- Whole Cake$50.00
Made to order whole cake
- Cheesecake Slice$5.00
slice of freshly made cheesecake - classic, chocolate, or Amaretto
- Whole Cheesecake$55.00
Whole freshly made cheesecake - classic, chocolate, or Amaretto
- Banana Bread$4.00
House-made banana bread with chocolate chips
- Apple Cinnamon Bread$4.00
House-made apple cinnamon bread
- Blueberry Hazelnut Crumb Cake$5.00
House-made blueberry hazelnut crumb cake
- Gelato$4.00
Ask about available flavors
- Housemade Ice Cream Sandwiches$7.00
Housemade cookies with gelato in the middle
- Pumpkin Bread$4.00
- Bagged Cookies$8.00
- Scone$4.50
Made from Scratch!
- Cake Pops$2.50
- Alfajores$2.00
- Chocolate Flourless Torte$5.00
Full Menu
Breakfast
- Biscuits and Gravy$10.00
Split buttermilk biscuit smothered in house-made sausage gravy
- Loaded Biscuits and Gravy$14.00
Biscuits and gravy loaded with two eggs, bacon, cheddar, green onions and hot sauce
- AM Kickstarter$9.00
Split buttermilk biscuit stuffed with spinach, *over-easy egg, swiss cheese, and topped with Sriracha
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Breakfast sandwich with choice of bread, cheese, and protein
- Healthy Indulgence$8.50
Greek yogurt, house-made granola, seasonal fruit, honey drizzle
- Grits$3.50
Buttery stone ground grits
- Loaded Grits$11.00
Buttery stone ground grits with fried egg, bacon, potatoes, cheese, and green onions
Sides
Wine
Red Wine BTL
- Alain de Treille Pinot Noir$17.00
- Octopoda Pinot Noir$32.00
- Reverdy Sancerre Rouge$32.00
- Mordoree Lirac$41.00
- Beaujolais Nouveau$22.00
- Trione Pinot Noir$49.00
- Babylon's Peak Cinsault$17.00
- Boeiria Port 20 year$72.00
- La Buvette$16.00
- Le Big Boss Cabernet Sauvignon$29.00
- Lexicon Merlot$18.00
- Riebeek Cabernet Sauvignon$18.00
- Riebeek Merlot$16.00
- Riebeek Shiraz$16.00
- Riebeek Pinotage$16.00
- Rubus Pinot Noir$15.00
- Green and Social Tempranillo$17.00
- Morada Sangria$14.00
- Leyenda Fino Sherry$18.00
- Xavier Cotes du Rhone$33.00
- Freelander Pinot Noir$21.00
- Chateau Bordie Absolu$33.00
White Wine BTL
- Wolfberger Riesling$24.00
- Riebeek Chardonnay$16.00
- Hugl Gemischter Satz$17.00
- Vigneau Vouvray$29.00
- Trione Sauvignon Blanc$39.00
- Alain de Treille Sauvignon Blanc$20.00
- Alexander M Vouvray La Serpette$35.00
- Alleme Txakolina$30.00
- Castico Original$15.00
- Xavier Vignon$35.00
- Michelet Petit Chablis$37.00
- Clos le Vigneau Vouvray$29.00
- Wolfberger Pinot Blanc$21.00
- Les Gentilhommes Macon Perone$29.00
- Chateau Camus Graves$29.00
- Remi Niero Condrieu$39.00
- Royal Chenin Blanc$15.00
- Excellence Ferme Blanche Cassis$41.00
- Alain de Trielle Vouvray$16.00
- La Grande Chateau Vermont Bordeau$39.00
- Rubus Rueda$17.00
- Cortenova Pinot Grigio$16.00
- Chronos Pinot Gris$45.00
- Riebeek Sauvignon Blanc$16.00
- Maipe Torrontes$15.00
- Chakana Chardonnay$24.00
- La Maionette$23.00
- Siegel Viognier$19.00
Champagne BTL
- Rubus sparkling Blanc de Blanc$17.00
- St James Sparkling Cranberry Wine$24.00
- Alexandre M Vouvray Brut$29.00
- Reverence IX$49.00
- Roland Champion Champagne$45.00
- Ronaldi ReDream$24.00
- Cartier Champagne$59.00
- St. James Peach$18.00
- St. James Raspberry$18.00
- Lessini Durello Spumante Brut$18.00
- Rinaldi pink moscato$23.00
- Hugl Weine Secco$19.00
- Pierinvaletta Moscato D'Asti Organic$22.00
- Vermut Luis XIV$30.00
- Don Isaias Brut Nature$26.00
- Rebuli Prosecco Rose Brut$23.00
- Wolfberger Cremant D'Alsace$24.00
- Rebuli Treviso Prosecco$24.00
- Zaglia Rosis Spumante Brut$17.00
- St. James Cranberry$18.00
- St. James Blueberry$18.00