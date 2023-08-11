Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille Valparaiso
Popular Items
Classic American Cheese Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a brioche bun.
Mill Chop Chicken Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, egg, tomato, cucumber, red onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, ranch
Welded Nachos
Our famous house-made red, white and blue tortilla chips smothered with BBQ pulled pork, melted Monterey jack and cheddar cheese blend and baked in brick oven. Topped with pico, BBQ sauce and sour cream.
FOOD
Starters
Brick Oven Baked Flatbread
Homemade baked flatbread, brushed with garlic butter, topped with fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Brick Oven Baked Pretzels
5 soft oven baked pretzels served with our house-made creamy hot melted cheese sauce.
Cheese Kurds
Flavorful white cheddar cheese and fresh garlic, lightly breaded and fried to perfection! Served with marinara and ranch.
Fried Green Beans
Breaded crispy green beans served with ranch and cucumber wasabi dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Dill pickles chips, battered and deep fried. Served with ranch dipping sauce.
Molten Cheese Dip
Creamy white American cheese and pepper jack cheese molten together like liquid steel, topped with pico and served with our famous house-made red, white and blue tortilla chips.
Pizzas
Gourmet Burgers
Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger
Juicy IR Signature burger patty stuffed with Cherrywood smoked bacon and topped with swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crispy bacon and chipotle mayo, served on a pretzel roll.
Black Bean Burger
IR fresh house-made black bean patty with pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, spinach and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
Edison Burger
Smothered in mozzarella cheese, pesto mayo, pico and Parmesan crisp on brioche bun.
Garlic Parmesan Burger
Industrial Burger
Pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos, spicy chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
IR Signature Burger Sampler
Morning Shift Burger
Pot Roast Burger
Burger patty topped with pot roast, cheddar cheese, horseradish mayo and pepperoncinis on brioche bun.
The Warrior Burger
Burger patty with BBQ pulled pork, fried onion strings, american cheese and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Garlic Cheese Curd Burger
The Risk-Taker Burger
4 patties, risk-taker sauce, american, pepper jack, cheddar, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion strings, brioche bun
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad Bowl
Breaded or Grilled chicken buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, pico, ranch, taco bowl
Aviator Salad
Classic Caesar with romaine lettuce, diced chicken breast, Caesar dressing, house-made croutons and parmesan crisp
Side Salad
romain lettuce, carrots, tomato, cucumber
Side Caesar
Soups
Cup Loaded Baked Potato
Creamy potato soup topped with bacon, chives, cheddar cheese, sour cream.
Cup Vintage Onion Soup
Onions, broth topped with croutons, swiss cheese.
Cup Liberty Chili
Beef, onions, chili beans, smoky chipotle, poblano peppers. Topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and green onions.
Bowl Loaded Baked Potato
Creamy potato soup topped with bacon, chives, cheddar cheese, sour cream.
Bowl Vintage Onion Soup
Bowl Liberty Chili
Beef, onions, chili beans, smokey chipotle, poblano peppers sour cream, cheddar cheese, green onions
Sandwiches
Buffalo Bills Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, lettuce, ranch, brioche bun
Loaded BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ pork, cheddar cheese, onion strings, fried pickles, brioche bun
Model-T Turkey Melt
Turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, honey mustard, on ciabatta bun.
Original Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
Classic BBQ Pork
BBQ pulled pork, IR slaw on a brioche bun.
Revolutionary Originals
IR Beer Battered Cod
Half pound beer battered Cod. Crisp on the outside, juicy and flaky on the inside. Served with IR slaw and your choice of sweet potato fries or garlic wedges.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Pot Pie
Creamy Chicken stew, carrots, peas, celery, mushrooms, onions, Parmesan crust
Decorated Hero Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts, Parmesan ranch sauce, mozzarella, pico, balsamic glaze Rice & Veggies
Double Shift Pot Roast
Legendary Meatloaf
Home style meatloaf, ground beef, pork, carrots, celery, onions, peppers topped with tomato glaze served with mashed potatoes and veggies.
Beef Stroganoff
Tender beef, mushrooms, house made stroganoff sauce, over egg noodles and a bread stick.
Boat-Tie Cajun Pasta Chicken
Bow tie pasta, Cajun Parmesan cream sauce, pico, spinach and chicken. Topped with green onions and served with a bread stick.
Boat-Tie Cajun Pasta Shrimp
Bow tie pasta, Cajun Parmesan cream sauce, pico, spinach and shrimp. Topped with green onions and served with a bread stick.
Madam CJ Walker Curly Mac
Chicken breast, cheesy blend of spicy molten, parmesan, bacon, curly pasta Bread crumbs & a bread stick.
Pot Roast Mac & Cheese
Bow tie pasta, pot roast, blue cheese, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, green onions. Served with a bread stick.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Desserts
Kids Menu
GLUTEN FREE
Soups & Salads
GF-Brick Oven Baked Flatbread
GF-Buffalo Chicken Salad
GF-Mill Chop Chicken Cobb Salad
GF-Rosie the Riveter Spinach Salad
GF-Aviator Salad
Classic Caesar with romaine lettuce, diced chicken breast, Caesar dressing, house-made parmesan crisp.
GF-Bowl Liberty Chili
GF-Nutberry
Gourmet Burgers
GF-Industrial Burger
IR burger patty covered with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos and spicy chipotle mayo.
GF-Bacon Burger
GF-Garlic Parmesan Burger
GF-Morning Shift Burger
GF-Classic American Burger
GF-Edison Burger
Smothered in mozzarella, pesto mayo, pico and parmesan crisp.