Popular Items

Family Meals

Pot Roast Dinner (FS)

$42.95+

Meatloaf Dinner (FS)

$42.95+

Decorated Hero Chicken (FS)

$42.95+

Pot Roast Mac & Cheese (FS)

$42.95+

Family Sized Side Salad

$10.00

Family Steamed Veggie

$9.95

Family Mashed & Gravy

$6.95

FOOD

Starters

Brick Oven Baked Flatbread

Brick Oven Baked Flatbread

$10.95

Homemade baked flatbread, brushed with garlic butter, topped with fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.

Brick Oven Baked Pretzels

Brick Oven Baked Pretzels

$12.95

5 soft oven baked pretzels served with our house-made creamy hot melted cheese sauce.

Cheese Kurds

Cheese Kurds

$11.95

Flavorful white cheddar cheese and fresh garlic, lightly breaded and fried to perfection! Served with marinara and ranch.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$10.95

Breaded crispy green beans served with ranch and cucumber wasabi dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Dill pickles chips, battered and deep fried. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Molten Cheese Dip

Molten Cheese Dip

$9.95

Creamy white American cheese and pepper jack cheese molten together like liquid steel, topped with pico and served with our famous house-made red, white and blue tortilla chips.

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.95
Freedom Pie

Freedom Pie

$13.95

Tomato, artichoke, roasted garlic, oil, mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze, fresh basil

Opportunity Pizza

Opportunity Pizza

$14.95

Pot roast, blue cheese crumbles, pepperoncini and cheddar jack cheese

The Revolution

$14.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95

Gourmet Burgers

Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger

Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger

$15.95

Juicy IR Signature burger patty stuffed with Cherrywood smoked bacon and topped with swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crispy bacon and chipotle mayo, served on a pretzel roll.

Black Bean Burger

$12.95

IR fresh house-made black bean patty with pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, spinach and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.

Edison Burger

Edison Burger

$13.95

Smothered in mozzarella cheese, pesto mayo, pico and Parmesan crisp on brioche bun.

Garlic Parmesan Burger

Garlic Parmesan Burger

$13.95
Industrial Burger

Industrial Burger

$13.95

Pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos, spicy chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

IR Signature Burger Sampler

IR Signature Burger Sampler

$16.95

Morning Shift Burger

$14.95
Pot Roast Burger

Pot Roast Burger

$15.95

Burger patty topped with pot roast, cheddar cheese, horseradish mayo and pepperoncinis on brioche bun.

The Warrior Burger

The Warrior Burger

$15.95

Burger patty with BBQ pulled pork, fried onion strings, american cheese and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

Garlic Cheese Curd Burger

$16.95
The Risk-Taker Burger

The Risk-Taker Burger

$24.95

4 patties, risk-taker sauce, american, pepper jack, cheddar, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion strings, brioche bun

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Salad Bowl

$14.95

Breaded or Grilled chicken buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, pico, ranch, taco bowl

Aviator Salad

Aviator Salad

$13.95

Classic Caesar with romaine lettuce, diced chicken breast, Caesar dressing, house-made croutons and parmesan crisp

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.95

romain lettuce, carrots, tomato, cucumber

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$3.95

Soups

Cup Loaded Baked Potato

Cup Loaded Baked Potato

$3.95

Creamy potato soup topped with bacon, chives, cheddar cheese, sour cream.

Cup Vintage Onion Soup

Cup Vintage Onion Soup

$3.95

Onions, broth topped with croutons, swiss cheese.

Cup Liberty Chili

Cup Liberty Chili

$4.95

Beef, onions, chili beans, smoky chipotle, poblano peppers. Topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and green onions.

Bowl Loaded Baked Potato

Bowl Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95

Creamy potato soup topped with bacon, chives, cheddar cheese, sour cream.

Bowl Vintage Onion Soup

Bowl Vintage Onion Soup

$4.95
Bowl Liberty Chili

Bowl Liberty Chili

$7.95

Beef, onions, chili beans, smokey chipotle, poblano peppers sour cream, cheddar cheese, green onions

Sandwiches

Buffalo Bills Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Bills Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, lettuce, ranch, brioche bun

Loaded BBQ Pork Sandwich

Loaded BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.95

BBQ pork, cheddar cheese, onion strings, fried pickles, brioche bun

Model-T Turkey Melt

Model-T Turkey Melt

$13.95

Turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, honey mustard, on ciabatta bun.

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, BBQ sauce, brioche bun

Classic BBQ Pork

Classic BBQ Pork

$13.95

BBQ pulled pork, IR slaw on a brioche bun.

Revolutionary Originals

IR Beer Battered Cod

IR Beer Battered Cod

$16.95

Half pound beer battered Cod. Crisp on the outside, juicy and flaky on the inside. Served with IR slaw and your choice of sweet potato fries or garlic wedges.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.95
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.95

Creamy Chicken stew, carrots, peas, celery, mushrooms, onions, Parmesan crust

Decorated Hero Chicken

Decorated Hero Chicken

$17.95

Two grilled chicken breasts, Parmesan ranch sauce, mozzarella, pico, balsamic glaze Rice & Veggies

Double Shift Pot Roast

Double Shift Pot Roast

$17.95
Legendary Meatloaf

Legendary Meatloaf

$17.95

Home style meatloaf, ground beef, pork, carrots, celery, onions, peppers topped with tomato glaze served with mashed potatoes and veggies.

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$15.95

Tender beef, mushrooms, house made stroganoff sauce, over egg noodles and a bread stick.

Boat-Tie Cajun Pasta Chicken

Boat-Tie Cajun Pasta Chicken

$15.95

Bow tie pasta, Cajun Parmesan cream sauce, pico, spinach and chicken. Topped with green onions and served with a bread stick.

Boat-Tie Cajun Pasta Shrimp

$16.95

Bow tie pasta, Cajun Parmesan cream sauce, pico, spinach and shrimp. Topped with green onions and served with a bread stick.

Madam CJ Walker Curly Mac

Madam CJ Walker Curly Mac

$15.95

Chicken breast, cheesy blend of spicy molten, parmesan, bacon, curly pasta Bread crumbs & a bread stick.

Pot Roast Mac & Cheese

Pot Roast Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Bow tie pasta, pot roast, blue cheese, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, green onions. Served with a bread stick.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$15.95

Desserts

All American Apple Pie

All American Apple Pie

$5.95

Warm apple pie served with vanilla ice cream

Bread Pudding

$5.95

GF Chocolate Torte

$6.95

IR Chocolate Cake

$7.95
Red, White & Blue Cheese Cake

Red, White & Blue Cheese Cake

$5.95

Vanilla Cheese cake

Blueberry Donut Ice Cream Sundae

$7.95

Kids Menu

All American Grilled Cheese

All American Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Texas toast and American cheese.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Breaded popcorn size chicken tenders

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$7.95
Babe Ruth Mini Burgers

Babe Ruth Mini Burgers

$7.95

Two mini ground beef burgers.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Bow tie pasta with mac cheese sauce.

Kids Corn Dog

$7.95

Take N Bake

TNB Chicken Pot Pie

$10.95

TNB Pot Roast Pot Pie

$11.95Out of stock

TNB Liberty Chili

$11.95+

TNB Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$11.95+

TNB Vintage Onion Soup

$9.95+

GLUTEN FREE

Soups & Salads

GF-Brick Oven Baked Flatbread

$14.95

GF-Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

GF-Mill Chop Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.95

GF-Rosie the Riveter Spinach Salad

$13.95

GF-Aviator Salad

$13.95

Classic Caesar with romaine lettuce, diced chicken breast, Caesar dressing, house-made parmesan crisp.

GF-Bowl Liberty Chili

$7.95

GF-Nutberry

$13.95

Gourmet Burgers

GF-Industrial Burger

$15.95

IR burger patty covered with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos and spicy chipotle mayo.

GF-Bacon Burger

$17.95

GF-Garlic Parmesan Burger

$15.95

GF-Morning Shift Burger

$16.95

GF-Classic American Burger

$14.95

GF-Edison Burger

$15.95

Smothered in mozzarella, pesto mayo, pico and parmesan crisp.

GF-Warrior Burger

$17.95

GF-Turkey Burger

$14.95

GF-IR Steakhouse Burger

$16.95

Brick Oven Pizzas

GF-Revolution Pizza

$15.95

GF-Opportunity Pizza

$15.95

GF-BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

GF-Freedom Pie

$14.95

GF BYO

$11.95

GF- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95

Diced chicken, bacon, cool ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese and topped with green onions.

Sandwiches

GF-Model-T Turkey Melt

$16.95

GF-Buffalo Bill's Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

GF-Loaded BBQ Pork

$16.95

GF-Original Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$17.95

Revolutionary Originals

GF-Decorated Hero Chicken

$17.95

Two grilled chicken breast decorated in our delicious mix of parmesan ranch, smothered in mozzarella and pico, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with veggies and GF side.

GF-Atlantic Salmon

$22.95

Kids Menu

GF-Kids Burger

$9.95

GF-Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.95

GF-Kids Pizza

$9.95

GF-Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Desserts

GF- Ice Cream Chocolate

$1.95

GF-Ice Cream Vailla

$1.95

GF-Chocolate Torte

$6.95