Infusion Blendz 3754 Us Highway 17
Fall Menu
- Beauty, Blazin Sunset$9.00
- Beauty, Darlin$9.00
- Beauty, Farmers Daughter$9.00
- Beauty, Fall Fling$9.00
- Loaded, Candy Bucket$8.50
- Loaded, Fall Sunshine$8.50
- Loaded, Fall'ng for you$8.50
- Loaded, Spice Spice Baby$8.50
- Specialty, Sun Flower$9.00
- Specialty, Sweet Fall$9.00
- Shake, Maple Cream$9.50
- Shake, Pumpkin Spice$9.50
Teas
- Struggle Bus$12.50
- Acai Berry$8.50
- Airhead Extreme$8.50
Lemon, Grape & Raspberry
- Bahama Mama$8.50
Orange, Pineapple & Cherry Limeade
- Beach Please$8.50
Blue Raspberry & Watermelon
- Berry Medley$8.50
Blackberry, Raspberry & Mango
- Black Pearl$8.50
Raspberry, Blue Blast & Grape
- Blue Hawaiian$8.50
Pina Colada & Blue Raspberry
- Blue Lagoon$8.50
Coconut, Pineapple & Blue Raspberry
- Bob Marley$8.50
Watermelon & Blue Raspberry
- Captain America$8.50
Strawberry & Blue Raspberry
- Cherry Limeade$8.50
- Farmers Market$8.50
Grape & Blue Raspberry
- Fruit Rollup$8.50
Lemon, Orange, Strawberry, Watermelon & Coconut
- Georgia Peach$8.50
- Gummi Bear$8.50
Strawberry & Watermelon
- Happy Camper$8.50
Strawberry & Pineapple
- Hurricane$8.50
Watermelon & Pina Colada
- Island Girl$8.50
Pineapple & Pina Colada
- Lollipop$8.50
- Margarita$8.50
Margarita & Lime
- Melon Bomb$8.50
Melon & Watermelon
- Mermaid$8.50
Orange & Blue Raspberry
- Miami Vice$8.50
Strawberry & Pina Colada
- Nerds$8.50
Orange, Blue Raspberry & Watermelon
- Ocean Water$8.50
Pina Colada & Blue Raspberry
- Pacman$8.50
Banana & Strawberry
- Red Dirt$8.50
Grape, Cherry & Blue Raspberry
- Shark Bite$8.50
Blue Raspberry & Cherry
- Shopaholic$8.50
Blue Raspberry, Grape & Watermelon
- Sour Patch$8.50
Grape & Raspberry
- Summer Lovin$8.50
Strawberry & Coconut
- Tropical Blast$8.50
- Venom$8.50
Blue Raspberry, Cherry Limeade & Strawberry
- Watermelon Jolly Rancher$8.50
- Wonderwoman$8.50
Orange, Strawberry & Blue Raspberry
- Emerald Isle$9.00
Peach, Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada
- Fruit Ninja$9.00
Peach, Watermelon & Lime
- Peach Ring$9.00
Peach & Watermelon
- Prom Queen$9.00
- Train Wreck$9.00
Peach & Blue Raspberry
- Yellowstone$9.00
Peach & Passion Fruit
- Berry Punch$9.00
Berry & Blue Raspberry
- Beth$9.00
Berry, Peach & Passion Fruit
- Godfather$9.00
Berry & Lime
- Adam$9.00
Blue Raspberry & Lime
- Aloha$9.00
Peach & Raspberry
- Barbie$9.00
Sweettarts & Pina Colada
- Beachin$9.00
Blue Raspberry & Melon
- Beauty$9.00
Strawberry & Lime
- Beetle Juice$9.00
- Black Beauty$9.00
Grape & Blue Raspberry
- Black Widow$9.00
Blue Raspberry & Pomegranate
- Cabana Boy$9.00
Strawberry, Banana & Coconut
- Diva$9.00
Peach, Mango & Strawberry
- Dolly$9.00
- Eve$9.00
Watermelon & Lime
- Forever Young$9.00
Cherry, Peach, Mango & Raspberry
- Fruit Ninja$9.00
Lime, Peach, Mango & Watermelon
- Garden of Eden$9.00
- Honolulu$9.00
Peach, Mango, Pineapple & Pina Colada
- Juliette$9.00
Coconut & Strawberry
- Long Island$9.00
Peach, Mango & Watermelon
- Malibu Barbie$9.00
Pineapple & Coconut
- Moana$9.00
Banana & Pina Colada
- Princess Peach$9.00
Tropical Fruit, Peach & Mango
- Real House Moms$9.00
Lime, Peach, Mango & Raspberry
- Romeo$9.00
Pineapple & Blue Raspberry
- Southern Belle$9.00
Tropical, Peach, Mango & Watermelon
- Summer Lovin$9.00
Pomegranate, Coconut & Strawberry
- Aquaman$6.50
- Barbie$6.50
- Batman$6.50
- Captain America$6.50
Strawberry & Blue Raspberry
- Cinderella$6.50
Blue Raspberry
- Little Mermaid$6.50
Orange & Blue Raspberry
- Spiderman$6.50
Cherry Limeade, Blue Blast & Coconut
- Unicorn$6.50
Blue Blast, Watermelon & Rainbow Candy
- Aquarius$9.50
Coconut & Blue Raspberry
- Aries$9.50
Watermelon & Strawberry
- Capricorn$9.50
Raspberry & Lemonade
- Gemini$9.50
- Leo$9.50
- Libra$9.50
Strawberry & Limeade
- Pisces$9.50
Blue Raspberry & Passion Fruit
- Sagitarius$9.50
Peach & Blue Raspberry
- Scorpio$9.50
- Taurus$9.50
Pomegranate & Blackberry
- 4th Sign$9.50
- Virgo$9.50
Rainbow Candy & Grape
Shakes
- Banana Moon Pie$9.50
- Banana Nut$9.50
- Banana Pudding$9.50
- Brownie Batter$9.50
- Butter Pecan$9.50
- Butterfinger$9.50
- Butterscotch$9.50
- Caramel Cake$9.50
- Cheesecake$9.50
- Choc Chip Cookie Dough$9.50
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$9.50
- Coconut Cream Pie$9.50
- Cookie N Cream$9.50
- Dutch Chocolate$9.50
- French Vanilla$9.50
- Fruity Pebbles$9.50
- Fudgesicle$9.50
- Funfetti$9.50
- Key Lime Cheesecake$9.50
- Lemon Ice Box$9.50
- Mint Choc Chip$9.50
- Nutter Butter$9.50
- Oatmeal Cookie$9.50
- PB&J$9.50
- Peanut Butter Cup$9.50
- Peanut Butter Pancake$9.50
- Pecan Pie$9.50
- Pina Colada$9.50
- Pistachio$9.50
- Pralines & Cream$9.50
- Push Pop$9.50
- Red Velvet$9.50
- Salted Caramel$9.50
- Samoa$9.50
- Snickers$9.50
- Strawberry Shortcake$9.50
- Wedding Cake$9.50
- Wild Berry$9.50
Coffee
Fruit Smoothies
- Ga Peach$8.50
Peach & Strawberry
- Make your own - 3 flavors$8.50
- Tropical Harmony$8.50
Papaya, Guava, Pineapple & Passion Fruit
- Summer Lovin$8.50
Banana & Strawberry
- WildCat$8.50
Strawberry & Watermelon
- Beaches Be Salty$8.50
Peach & Mango
- Savannah Bananna$8.50
Banana & Mango
- Tropical Twist$8.50
Harmony & Mango
- Peaches to Beaches$8.50
Harmony & Peach
- Bloomin Berry$8.50
Blueberry, Strawberry & Raspberry
- Aloha$8.50
Pineapple & Strawberry
- Lemon Blush$8.50
Strawberry, Lemon & Hibiscus
- Superfruit Allstar$8.50
Blueberry, Acai, Pomegranate &Goj Berry
Add Ons
Christmas
- Small Gift Bag$15.00
- Large Gift Bag$25.00
- Loaded_ Blue Christmas$8.50
- Loaded_Elf on the Shelf$8.50
- Loaded_Frost$8.50
- Loaded_Ho Ho Ho$8.50
- Loaded_Rowdy Rudolph$8.50
- Beauty_Clause Cosmo$9.00
- Beauty_Cindy Lou Who$9.00
- Beauty_Dasher$9.00
- Beauty_Griswold$9.00
- Specialty_Mistle Toe$9.00
- Specialty_Naughty-Nice$9.00
- Specialty_Red Rider$9.00
- Specialty_Sleigh Ride$9.00
- Shake_Christmas Tree$9.50
- Shake_Choco Peppermint Bark$9.50
- Shake_Ginger Bread$9.50
- Shake_White Choco Peppermint$9.50