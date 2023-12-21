Inga's Alpine Tavern 5151 Leetsdale Dr
Food
Appetizers
- Soft Pretzel$8.99
Bavarian pretzel, served with spicy mustard & queso
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Breaded dill pickles spears, served with ranch
- Dolma$9.99
Rice & onion stuffed grape leaves, served with house made tzatziki
- Zaatar Bread$5.99
Toasted pita, topped with olive oil & zaatar spices, served with house made tzatziki
- Fried Mozzarella Curds$11.99
Breaded Wisconsin cheese curds served with warm marinara
- Empanadas$11.99
2 stuffed with ground beef & three cheese blend, served with garlic dip
- Barbacoa Flautas$10.99
3 taquitos stuffed with barbacoa and mozzarella, shredded lettuce, pico, sour cream, tomatillo salsa
- Rocky Mountain Oysters$12.99
Served with fries and cocktail sauce
- Onion Rings$7.99
Wings
Soup, Salad and Chili
- Winter Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, walnuts, sweet potato, apple, dried cranberries, seed blend, feta, apple cider vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, balsamic reduction, basil pesto
- House Salad$10.99
Romaine, tomato, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, onions, croutons
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Bowl of Green Chili$9.99
House made pork green chili served with shredded cheddar and flour tortilla
- Bowl of Soup$8.99
Ask your server about our rotating soups all season!
- Small Dinner Salad$5.99
- Small Caesar Salad$5.99
Dips
- Black Bean Hummus$14.99
Served with carrots, celery, cucumbers, and toasted pita
- Tzatziki$14.99
Served with carrots, celery, cucumbers, and toasted pita
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.99
Served with carrots, celery, cucumbers, and toasted pita
- Garlic Dip$14.99
Served with carrots, celery, cucumbers, and toasted pita
- Dip Sampler$17.99
Our 4 yummy dips, served with veggies and toasted pita
Faves
- Bavarian Plate$13.99
Spicy kielbasa sausage, Bavarian pretzel served with spicy mustard and queso
- Chicken Tenders and Fries$13.99
Lightly breaded white meat chicken, your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo, honey mustard
- Wisconsin Pork Schnitzel$18.99
Breaded pork fritter served with poutine fries
- Green Chili Burger$15.99
Castle rock meats beef patty on an open-faced bun topped with cheddar cheese and homemade green chili
- Breckenridge Fish & Chips$18.99
Avalanche beer battered white fish, coleslaw, served with tartar sauce
- Elote Bowl$14.99
Jasmine lime rice, black beans, edamame, roasted corn, avocado, house made avocado crema, queso fresco, corn tortilla strips
- Colorado Pork Schnitzel$18.99
Street Tacos
- Chicken Tacos$9.99
Marinated chicken breast, pico, avocado, house made tomatillo salsa served on corn tortillas
- Barbacoa Tacos$10.99
House made tomatillo, pico
- Veggie Tacos$8.99
Sweet potato cauliflower black bean mix, avocado, roasted cashew crema
- Shrimp Tacos$10.99
Marinated shrimp, pineapple slaw, served with chipotle avocado crema
Fries
- Truffle Fries$9.99
White truffle aioli, Parmesan
- Green Chili Fries$9.99
House made pork green chili, cheddar cheese
- FRYS Fries$10.99
Queso, buffalo sauce, topped with bacon
- Barbacoa Fries$13.99
House made barbacoa, queso, topped with pico
- Philly Cheese Fries$13.99
Shredded sirloin, bell peppers, onions, queso
- Poutine Fries$10.99
House made brown gravy, Wisconsin cheese curds
- Basket of Fries$6.99
French, waffle, crinkle
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Classic Burger$14.99
Castle rock meats beef patty, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, harvest moon bun, served with choice of side
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.99
Caramelized onion, sauteed mushroom, swiss
- Black and Blue Burger$15.99
Castle rock meats beef patty, sauteed onion, blue cheese crumbles, mustard, lettuce, tomato
- Impossible Burger$15.99
Plant based patty, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato
- Reuben$14.99
Slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread
- Turkey Pesto$16.99
Slow roasted turkey, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, tomato, basil pesto, served on sourdough
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.99
Shredded sirloin steak, pepper and onion mix, white American
- Grinder$13.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini, provolone, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing
- Caprese Sandwich$14.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic reduction, basil pesto, served on sourdough
- Mediterranean Wrap$15.99
Grilled chicken, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
- Fried Chix Sammy$14.99
- Kevin Reuben$14.99
- Cowboy Burger$16.99
- Meatball Sub$14.99
- Ingas Gyro$14.99
Lamb strips, house made tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, feta
Pizza 12"
- Cheese Pizza$12.99
Marinara and mozzarella
- Sausage Pizza$14.99
- Pepperoni Pizza$14.99
Marinara, mozzarella
- Caprese Pizza$16.99
Balsamic reduction, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto
- Mexican Pizza$17.99
Beef barbacoa, house made green chili, cheddar, mozzarella, topped with tomato & shredded lettuce
- Popeye Pizza$16.99
Spinach artichoke, feta, mozzarella
Kids Menu
Sweets
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Mr Beast
Plentiful
Sides, Extras and Specials
Beer + Wine
Seltzers & Canned Beers
- Topo Chico Can$6.00
Variety
- Whiteclaw Can$6.00
Black cherry
- White Rascal Can$6.00
- Mama Little Yella Pils Can$6.00
- Dales Pale Ale Can$6.00
- Montucky Can$6.00
- PBR Can$6.00
- Guiness Can$8.00
- Best Day Brewing Can$8.00
Variety - non alcoholic
- New Planet Brewing Can$8.00
Variety
- Delirium Tremens Can$10.00
Tremens, red, nocturnum
- Delirium Red Can$10.00
- Delirium Nocturnum Can$10.00
- Soured Pickle$6.00
Crafts and Drafts
- Bud Light Draft$5.00
- Coors Light Draft$5.00
- Blue Moon Draft$6.00
Wheat ale
- Avalanche Draft$6.00
Amber ale
- Modelo Draft$6.00
Mexican lager
- Mountain Beach Draft$7.00
Sour
- Juicy Banger Draft$7.00
IPA tangerine
- Cream Draft$7.00
Cream ale
- Stella Artois Draft$7.00
Pilsner
- Sippin' Pretty Draft$7.00
Sour
- Blackwidow Draft$7.00
Blackberry cider
- Blood Orange Kolsch Draft$7.00
- Strange Beast Draft$8.00
Kombucha
- Coriolis Effect Draft$8.00
IPA
- Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout Draft$8.00
- Draft Pitcher$15.00
- Craft Pitcher$21.00
- Cerebral Corduroy Complex$8.00
- Tangerine Cream$7.00
- Woods Boss Pilsner$7.00
- Launch Pad Event Horizon$7.00
Bottled Beers
Bottle Wine
Glass Wine
Wine on Tap
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
- Hornitos$5.00
- Don Julio 1942$28.00
- Montelobos$10.00
- Espolon Silver$8.00
- Patron Anejo$14.00
- Casa Mezcal$15.00
- Espolon Repo$8.00
- Casa Migos$12.00
- Well Tequila$4.00
- Clase Azul$25.00
- Milagro$9.00
- Patron Repo$12.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Espolon Anejo$10.00
- Milagro Anejo$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Don Julio Repo$12.00
- Teremana$7.00
Whisky
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Skrewball Peanut Butter$7.00
- Evan Williams Bourbon$7.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$12.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Wild Turkey American Honey$8.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Well Bourbon$4.00
- Jack Fire$6.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Bulleit$7.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$11.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Angels Envy Rye$18.00
- Laws Bourbon$10.00
- Laws Rye$12.00
- Seagram's 7$6.00
Scotch
Liqueur/Cordials
Cocktails
Hot Drinks
Specialty Drinks
- Huckleberry Flynn$12.00
Streeter Flynn vodka, creme de violet, lemon juice, champagne
- Orange Tea$12.00
Jameson orange Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, sweet n sour, orange juice
- The Julie$11.00
Blueberry vodka, blue curacao, lemon juice, lemonade
- Queen Esther$13.00
Vanilla vodka, kalua, chai latte blend, cream
- Peanut Butter & Jealous$13.00
Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, chambord, cream
- Spiced Apple Old Fashion$14.00
Evan Williams bourbon, apple spice syrup, angostura bitters, dehydrated apple, cinnamon stick
- Hoosier Heritage$14.00
Angel's envy bourbon, apple cider, lemon juice, maple syrup, cayenne pepper
- Peach Cobbler$10.00
- Biscotti Old Fashioned$14.00
- The Grinch$12.00
- Candy Apple$10.00
Classic Cocktails
- Streeter's Espresso Martini$13.00
Streeter Flynn vodka, kalua, espresso
- Negroni$12.00
Gin, campari, sweet vermouth
- Old Fashioned$14.00
Evan Williams bourbon, angostura bitters, Bordeaux cherry, orange peel
- Manhattan$14.00
Makers mark, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters
- Aviation$13.00
Gin, luxardo maraschino liqueur, lemon juice, creme de violette
- Dark & Stormy$10.00
Gosling's black seal rum, lime juice, ginger beer
- Margaritas House$9.00
- Margaritas Skinny$12.00
- Margaritas Cadillac$14.00
- Electra King$8.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$10.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Aperol Sprintz$12.00
Inga's Mules
- Moscow Mule$9.00
Vodka
- Irish Mule$9.00
Whiskey
- Mexican Mule$9.00
Tequila
- Kentucky Mule$9.00
Bourbon
- London Mule$9.00
Gin
- Caribbean Mule$9.00
Rum & pineapple
- Mango Mule$9.00
Mango vodka
- Blueberry Mule$9.00
Blueberry vodka
- Blood Orange Mule$9.00
Blood orange vodka
- Watermelon Mule$9.00
Watermelon vodka
- Pineapple Mule$9.00
Pineapple vodka
- PBJ Mule$9.00
Peanut butter whiskey, chambord
- Agave Lime Mule$9.00
Agave lime vodka