Ingo's Tasty Food Ingo's Tasty Food - Scottsdale
Food
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$10.50
certified angus beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, pickle. All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified.
- Hamburger$9.25
certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, pickle. All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified.
- Paris Burger$10.75
certified angus beef, cheddar cheese, hickory bbq sauce, smoked bacon, lettuce, dill pickle. All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified
- Farmer's Daughter$10.75
certified angus beef, toasted bun, dijonnaise, baby swiss, sauerkraut
- Crispy Chicken Sammy$11.75
100% all natural chicken breast, dill pickle, spicy aioli, apple
- The Athena$12.00
noble multigrain bread, pomegranate lebni, marinated and roasted red pepper, california avocado, sprouts, cucumber, onion, sun-dried tomato (v)
- DTs Turkey Sandwich$14.50
oven roasted in house, multigrain noble bread, mama lil’s aioli, bacon, white cheddar, avocado
- White Fish Club Sandwich$16.00
crispy loup de mer, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Fish and Chips$16.00
crispy white fish, shattered chips, tartar sauce
Breakfast
- English Muffin$3.00
LGO’s famous English muffin, lightly toasted served with butter and jam
- Overnight Oats$5.75
rolled oats, fresh fruit, almond mylk (v)
- Troubadour Egg Sandwich$10.50
english muffin, arugula, baby swiss, avocado, lacto fermented hot sauce
- The Leo$10.50
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon served on a double toasted english muffin
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.00
black bean, sweet potato, kale, cashew cheese, sundried tomato, avocado, our lacto-fermented hot sauce (v)
- Ingo's Chorizo Burrito$12.00
whole wheat tortilla, egg, grass fed beef chorizo, avocado, potatoes, cheddar cheese, lacto-fermented hot sauce
- Side Egg$1.50
- Side Bacon$4.00
Shareables
Salads
- Ingo's Chopped Chef's Salad$11.75
romaine, arizona dates, manchego cheese, avocado, white beans, marcona almonds, mama lili’s (v)
- Kale & Quinoa Salad$11.75
black tuscan kale, manchego cheese, parmesan, sunflower seeds, grapes, preserved lemon (v)
- Turkey Chopped Salad$13.50
House oven roasted turkey, avocado labneh, bacon, Mama lils peppers, hard boiled egg, carrot, mixed green
- Bistro Steak Salad$16.00
bistro filet, gremolata pan sauce, mixed greens, laurel chanel goat cheese, house vinaigrette
- Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl$12.50
sorrel pesto, kale, sweet potato, feta cheese, pepitas, pickled mushrooms, 5 minute egg (v)
Pastries
- Almond Bear Claw$3.50
almond filled, puff pastry, almond topping
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.50
- Blueberry Coffee Cake$3.50
whole wheat cake, streusel topped, blueberries
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
- Chocolate Chip Banana Bread$3.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
- Lemon Poppyseed Bundt Cake$3.50
- Lemon Poppyseed Scone$3.50
buttery, tender, lemon poppy seeds
- Opies$3.50
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.00
- Pumpkin Bar$3.50
roasted bananas, vegan chocolate, gluten free
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.00
Sides
Kids
Drinks
Coffee
- Tumbler Cold Brew Refill$1.00
- Tumbler Drip Refill$1.00
- Black & White$4.75
Cold brew coffee lightly sweetened with mint topped with cold foam
- Golden Honey Latte$4.75
House-made turmeric syrup
- Salted Butterscotch Latte$4.75
house-made butterscotch, maldon sea salt
- Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.75
Mr. Espresso 7 Bridges Blend cold brewed daily, served at full strength
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Latte$4.50
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Guittard Chocolate Mocha$4.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Espresso Macchiato$3.00
traditional Italian macchiato with a double shot of espresso and a dollop of foam
- Americano$3.50
- Chai Tea Latte$4.50
Chai tea brewed with our blend of 7 different spices
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.75
- Red Eye$3.50
- Cortado$3.50
Tea/Lemonade
- Tumbler Refill Tea/Lemonade$0.25
- AP Black Tea Large (32oz)$4.50
- AP Black Tea Regular (24oz)$3.50
- AP Green Tea Large (32oz)$4.50
- AP Green Tea Regular (24oz)$3.50
- Black Tea Large (32oz)$4.50
- Black Tea Regular (24oz)$3.50
- Green Tea Large (32oz)$4.50
- Green Tea Regular (24oz)$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Lemonade Large (32oz)$4.50
- Lemonade Regular (24oz)$3.50
NA Beverages
Dine In Cocktails
To Go Cocktails
Liquor
- Prairie Vodka$10.00
- Tito's$10.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Prairie Gin$10.00
- Hendricks Gin$12.00
- Corazon Blanco$10.00
- Corazon Reposado$10.00
- Tanquerray$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Flor De Cana$10.00
- Cruzan Spiced Rum$10.00
- Old Forester$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
