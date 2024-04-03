InGrain Pastificio
STARTERS
- OLIVES$6.00
Mixed herbes de Provence -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- TOASTED ORGANIC BREADS$6.00
Pecan & flax, olive oil, balsamic reduction. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$11.00
Garlic mornay sauce, four cheese blend, baguette. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- ARTICHOKE PURÉE ON TOAST$12.00
Lemon, parmesan, chickpeas, fried rosemary. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- CALABRIAN CHILI PRAWNS$15.00
Wild Argentine prawns, garlic, butter, lemon,
- MEATBALLS$14.00Out of stock
Three house-made meatballs in San Marzano tomato sauce. Pecorino, extra virgin olive oil.
- DAILY SOUP$8.00
- side Parm$0.75
- Add CHICKEN$7.00
SALADS
- Small FOLIAGE$7.00
Peashoots, mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, currants, orange fennel vinaigrette. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- Large FOLIAGE$14.00
Peashoots, mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, currants, orange fennel vinaigrette. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- Small GREEN GODDESS CAESAR$8.00
Romaine, barberries, Parmesan, pecan flax croutons. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- Large GREEN GODDESS CAESAR$16.00
Romaine, barberries, Parmesan, pecan flax croutons. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- Small GOLDEN BEET$8.00
Mixed greens, herbs, feta cheese, pistachios, orange fennel vinaigrette. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- Large GOLDEN BEET$16.00
Mixed greens, herbs, feta cheese, pistachios, orange fennel vinaigrette. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
PASTAS
- SPELT SPINNERS$24.00
Roasted chicken, arugula, mushrooms, apple cider cream, toasted hazelnuts.
- FARRO LILIES$22.00
Broccoli, chilis, garlic, lemon, Parmesan, toasted walnuts. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- SEAFOOD SPINNERS$26.00
Smoked salmon, wild Argentine prawns, fresh dill, capers, light lemon-cream sauce.
- PENNE PANCETTA$23.00
Olive oil, garlic, tomato, pancetta, chilis, basil, Pecorino.
- MAC N’ BEEF$26.00
Braised beef, mornay sauce, mushrooms, aged cheddar, balsamic reduction.
- DURUM FUSILLI$21.00
Tomato, olive oil, garlic, chilis, basil, Parmesan. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$28.00
served with pasta al pomodoro and foliage salad.
- BAMBINI PASTAS$12.00
mac n’ cheese OR mac n’ tomato sauce OR mac n’ butter n’ parm. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- LG BAMBINI PASTAS$15.00
mac n’ cheese OR mac n’ tomato sauce OR mac n’ butter n’ parm. -VEGETARIAN ITEM
- WEDNESDAY PASTA SPECIAL$17.00
